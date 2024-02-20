There isnt' one really.. people are just (understandably) protective of Klopp's rep.

He probably did either force Ward out or at least make it clear he'd rather not work with him, there isn't really any other explanation for Ward leaving - but honestly you can't be a great man/charismatic leader like Klopp and have no personal conflicts and also rate everyone and want to work with everyone



We got into an unusual sitaution with Klopp where it probably made sense for him to call the shots internally in terms of who he worked with but I'd expect FSG to reset and have a clearer more balanced structure after he leaves



Agree with this but there's an interesting angle that Klopp seems to have had to take more on than he would've liked, which was also a reason for his energy sapping quicker than he expected. With Ward leaving and Gordon taking more of a backseat, it seems Klopp's mandate became wider and heavier than he had thought. He did everything, and did everything well, but didn't seem like it was sustainable for him to keep doing it in the long run.So I just wonder how much of it is about Klopp not wanting to work with certain people and wanting to call the shots and how much of it is more and more things falling on his lap as we restructured and evolved over time. Definitely a combination of the two but the balance probably changed. I feel the balance was probably the best early on with Klopp, Gordon, and Edwards as an important trio working together.