Quote from: Samie on February 20, 2024, 02:19:13 pm


Sign Mbappe and we could prob cover the wages from his shirt sales alone.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 20, 2024, 02:28:33 pm
Andersen is a fantastic defender, probably the best outside of the big clubs, and has a Van Dijk-like long ball on him. Can't imagine him in a high line though!
Yeah, he would get exposed pretty badly. Thats the struggle we have with defenders. We need them to win their aerial duels, play out from the back, and have decent recovery pace. Its difficult to check all three.
Quote from: clinical on February 20, 2024, 10:41:21 am
Simon Hughes has a weird dislike for Klopp. You only have to see his articles over the years to know that. There's even subtle digs in the piece above. He also hasn't got anything right.

He's Klopp's Bascombe.
Quote from: Samie on February 20, 2024, 02:19:13 pm


How odd, must just be an anomaly that the highest 'earning' club isn't on there at all. They must be selling shitloads of their £500 buckets of fried chicken to sell-out 60,000 crowds every week.
For all city's success do football fans worldwide like in Africa south America or Asia like them? I find them a boring artificial club so no surprise they aren't in the top 10
Quote from: DiggerJohn on February 20, 2024, 05:42:32 pm
For all city's success do football fans worldwide like in Africa south America or Asia like them? I find them a boring artificial club so no surprise they aren't in the top 10

The "fans" I've come across from overseas tend to like Guardiola more than the club.
Simon Hughes is a helmet but I didnt really see that as a massive hit on Klopp, more of a hit on the club for giving Klopp more power and taking power away from Edwards/Ward, power thats pivotal for them to do their role to the best of their abilities.

Clashes between managers and DoFs have been common going back decades, it happens at every club when one side emerges more dominant in a power struggle. Its also quite common for the losers in the said struggle to go straight to their cronies in the media to get their side out to cover their arses.

The reality is: Jurgens a generational manager, you keep him happy and you risk losing people like Ward and Edwards - who were nobodies prior to Jurgen and have yet to do anything since - as finding a good DoF in football isnt hard, replacing a 1 of 1 manager is.
Going to watch psv v dortmund scouting left footed right wingers ;)
Quote from: Garlic Red on February 20, 2024, 07:23:34 pm
Simon Hughes is a helmet but I didnt really see that as a massive hit on Klopp, more of a hit on the club for giving Klopp more power and taking power away from Edwards/Ward, power thats pivotal for them to do their role to the best of their abilities.


There isnt' one really.. people are just (understandably) protective of Klopp's rep.
He probably did either force Ward out or at least make it clear he'd rather not work with him, there isn't really any other explanation for Ward leaving - but honestly you can't be a great man/charismatic leader like Klopp and have no personal conflicts and also rate everyone and want to work with everyone

We got into an unusual sitaution with Klopp where it probably made sense for him to call the shots internally in terms of who he worked with but I'd expect FSG to reset and have a clearer more balanced structure after he leaves
Zubmendi please, maybe Xabi's #6?
Quote from: DiggerJohn on February 20, 2024, 05:42:32 pm
For all city's success do football fans worldwide like in Africa south America or Asia like them? I find them a boring artificial club so no surprise they aren't in the top 10

Was talking to a mate who works in the middle east. They love the PL. They have no interest in City.
Quote from: RedSince86 on February 21, 2024, 10:26:25 am
Zubmendi please, maybe Xabi's #6?
Is he any better than Mac Allister there?
Quote from: Chris~ on February 21, 2024, 10:33:19 am
Is he any better than Mac Allister there?

No and he's even slower. They wouldn't compliment each other I don't think (good player though).
If Xabi wanted to bring a midfielder with him... pity about the injury record though.

Quote from: JackWard33 on February 21, 2024, 08:45:44 am
There isnt' one really.. people are just (understandably) protective of Klopp's rep.
He probably did either force Ward out or at least make it clear he'd rather not work with him, there isn't really any other explanation for Ward leaving - but honestly you can't be a great man/charismatic leader like Klopp and have no personal conflicts and also rate everyone and want to work with everyone

We got into an unusual sitaution with Klopp where it probably made sense for him to call the shots internally in terms of who he worked with but I'd expect FSG to reset and have a clearer more balanced structure after he leaves

Agree with this but there's an interesting angle that Klopp seems to have had to take more on than he would've liked, which was also a reason for his energy sapping quicker than he expected. With Ward leaving and Gordon taking more of a backseat, it seems Klopp's mandate became wider and heavier than he had thought. He did everything, and did everything well, but didn't seem like it was sustainable for him to keep doing it in the long run.

So I just wonder how much of it is about Klopp not wanting to work with certain people and wanting to call the shots and how much of it is more and more things falling on his lap as we restructured and evolved over time. Definitely a combination of the two but the balance probably changed. I feel the balance was probably the best early on with Klopp, Gordon, and Edwards as an important trio working together.
Quote from: killer-heels on February 21, 2024, 03:27:19 pm
4th if you take out fake sports.

Dont even know who that is in 3rd place? Surprised (I think) the Chiefs are so far down, or does that just come with being based in Kansas City, not NY or LA?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 21, 2024, 06:16:33 pm
Dont even know who that is in 3rd place? Surprised (I think) the Chiefs are so far down, or does that just come with being based in Kansas City, not NY or LA?

The New York Knicks i think.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 21, 2024, 06:16:33 pm
Dont even know who that is in 3rd place? Surprised (I think) the Chiefs are so far down, or does that just come with being based in Kansas City, not NY or LA?
Pretty much location and history are really important, Dallas cowboys will probably always be number 1!
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 20, 2024, 07:07:16 pm
The "fans" I've come across from overseas tend to like Guardiola more than the club.

That's even less believable than their Hoo-ray ad.
According to that metric, Man United are the most valuable football team on earth, comfortably ahead of Real Madrid. I'd take it with a pinch of salt.
Most of those teams in there are from Stadiums tax payers paid for that increased the value of the teams.

So strange have tax payers paying for it, look at the Atlanta Braves @#79, had a new stadium built around late 90's payed for by tax payers then got another one built 3-4 years ago. ::), same with the Texas Rangers who just left a stadium from late 90's and moved into a brand new one 2 years ago.

The NY teams, Giants/Jets, Yankees, Mets paid for their stadiums, Knicks have been a laughing stock in the NBA for 2 decades, their #3 valuation comes from having their arena in the most expensive real estate on the Planet.

Jim Ratcliffe is dreaming if tax payers are paying for his new stadium, i think he's been chatting to some Yank team owners on his travels.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on February 20, 2024, 05:42:32 pm
For all city's success do football fans worldwide like in Africa south America or Asia like them? I find them a boring artificial club so no surprise they aren't in the top 10
I've hardly seen City shirts around, and even when travelling you'll often bump into Reds and Mancs with a bit of Chelsea and Arsenal but the cheats barely feature.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on February 20, 2024, 05:42:32 pm
For all city's success do football fans worldwide like in Africa south America or Asia like them? I find them a boring artificial club so no surprise they aren't in the top 10

Only Indians for some reason
We're favourites to land Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras. He's apprently a "Data driven" signing because we still have our recriutment team.  ;D
Quote from: Persephone on February 22, 2024, 04:04:59 am
I've hardly seen City shirts around, and even when travelling you'll often bump into Reds and Mancs with a bit of Chelsea and Arsenal but the cheats barely feature.
I see a few kids wearing Man City kits, the glory hunting little sods!

Bayern being third on the list is a strange one to me as I don't think I've ever seen somebody wearing one.  Barca and Real shirts are everywhere but I'm sure most are knock-offs.
Quote from: Samie on February 22, 2024, 01:30:36 pm
We're favourites to land Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras. He's apprently a "Data driven" signing because we still have our recriutment team.  ;D

Love that we're becoming a young pups team now.
Soon Harvey Elliot will be an old timer.
Quote from: clinical on February 19, 2024, 01:01:54 pm
Saw Wolves will want £70m+ for Neto. You can get Kubo for £50m which could be a better deal at that point. Again though, just sign Wirtz.
^ it's now gone up to £80m according to Ornstein. Move on and buy Kubo. Similar players.
Quote from: clinical on February 22, 2024, 03:44:18 pm
^ it's now gone up to £80m according to Ornstein. Move on and buy Kubo. Similar players.
we wont be getting Neto at that price & rightly so. Class player great to watch. Kubo is not as explosive as Neto btw so i dont see him as a signing either
Quote from: Samie on February 20, 2024, 02:19:13 pm


Weird that the most profitable club in the world aren't on that list 🤔
Quote from: thaddeus on February 22, 2024, 02:43:55 pm
I see a few kids wearing Man City kits, the glory hunting little sods!

Bayern being third on the list is a strange one to me as I don't think I've ever seen somebody wearing one.  Barca and Real shirts are everywhere but I'm sure most are knock-offs.
Kids are fickle and will go along with whoever is winning, but even then its a handful. Yeah I always wonder where are all these Bayern fans from?
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:55:51 am
Kids are fickle and will go along with whoever is winning, but even then its a handful. Yeah I always wonder where are all these Bayern fans from?

Obviously theyre massive in Germany but never get the impression the Bindesliga is as big as the PL or La Liga in other parts of the world.
Adidas own a chunk of Bayern, at 8%, same with Audi and Allianz.

They must getting a huge deal from Adidas,  more than United, I wonder if they have an exclusive deal for a cut of merchandise like we do with Nike.

They have no where near the international pull that us and United have so it looks like they have a very generous deal with Adidas paying way more than they're worth.

Bundesliga international TV rights pay less 200 million a year, PL deal internationally is £6.7 billion for 4 years.
Adidas have a monopoly in Germany . They are the Bavarian national team so they will shift some amount of jerseys .
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 17, 2024, 08:06:28 am
Neto is a very good player - capable of playing at a higher level. We should not be that club due to his injury record.

What about Spar, Lidl or Aldi? Have we considered the greek lad, Costcutters, or, his cousin Londis? Tesco is available at a discount if we have the club card, but with M&S we get two names for the price of one. Waitrose, while considered expensive (not true), aligns with our socialist roots.
