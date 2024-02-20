Most of those teams in there are from Stadiums tax payers paid for that increased the value of the teams.
So strange have tax payers paying for it, look at the Atlanta Braves @#79, had a new stadium built around late 90's payed for by tax payers then got another one built 3-4 years ago.
, same with the Texas Rangers who just left a stadium from late 90's and moved into a brand new one 2 years ago.
The NY teams, Giants/Jets, Yankees, Mets paid for their stadiums, Knicks have been a laughing stock in the NBA for 2 decades, their #3 valuation comes from having their arena in the most expensive real estate on the Planet.
Jim Ratcliffe is dreaming if tax payers are paying for his new stadium, i think he's been chatting to some Yank team owners on his travels.