Sign Mbappe and we could prob cover the wages from his shirt sales alone.
Andersen is a fantastic defender, probably the best outside of the big clubs, and has a Van Dijk-like long ball on him. Can't imagine him in a high line though!
Yeah, he would get exposed pretty badly. Thats the struggle we have with defenders. We need them to win their aerial duels, play out from the back, and have decent recovery pace. Its difficult to check all three.
Simon Hughes has a weird dislike for Klopp. You only have to see his articles over the years to know that. There's even subtle digs in the piece above. He also hasn't got anything right.

He's Klopp's Bascombe.
How odd, must just be an anomaly that the highest 'earning' club isn't on there at all. They must be selling shitloads of their £500 buckets of fried chicken to sell-out 60,000 crowds every week.
For all city's success do football fans worldwide like in Africa south America or Asia like them? I find them a boring artificial club so no surprise they aren't in the top 10
For all city's success do football fans worldwide like in Africa south America or Asia like them? I find them a boring artificial club so no surprise they aren't in the top 10

The "fans" I've come across from overseas tend to like Guardiola more than the club.
Simon Hughes is a helmet but I didnt really see that as a massive hit on Klopp, more of a hit on the club for giving Klopp more power and taking power away from Edwards/Ward, power thats pivotal for them to do their role to the best of their abilities.

Clashes between managers and DoFs have been common going back decades, it happens at every club when one side emerges more dominant in a power struggle. Its also quite common for the losers in the said struggle to go straight to their cronies in the media to get their side out to cover their arses.

The reality is: Jurgens a generational manager, you keep him happy and you risk losing people like Ward and Edwards - who were nobodies prior to Jurgen and have yet to do anything since - as finding a good DoF in football isnt hard, replacing a 1 of 1 manager is.
Going to watch psv v dortmund scouting left footed right wingers ;)
Simon Hughes is a helmet but I didnt really see that as a massive hit on Klopp, more of a hit on the club for giving Klopp more power and taking power away from Edwards/Ward, power thats pivotal for them to do their role to the best of their abilities.


There isnt' one really.. people are just (understandably) protective of Klopp's rep.
He probably did either force Ward out or at least make it clear he'd rather not work with him, there isn't really any other explanation for Ward leaving - but honestly you can't be a great man/charismatic leader like Klopp and have no personal conflicts and also rate everyone and want to work with everyone

We got into an unusual sitaution with Klopp where it probably made sense for him to call the shots internally in terms of who he worked with but I'd expect FSG to reset and have a clearer more balanced structure after he leaves
Zubmendi please, maybe Xabi's #6?
For all city's success do football fans worldwide like in Africa south America or Asia like them? I find them a boring artificial club so no surprise they aren't in the top 10

Was talking to a mate who works in the middle east. They love the PL. They have no interest in City.
Zubmendi please, maybe Xabi's #6?
Is he any better than Mac Allister there?
Is he any better than Mac Allister there?

No and he's even slower. They wouldn't compliment each other I don't think (good player though).
If Xabi wanted to bring a midfielder with him... pity about the injury record though.

There isnt' one really.. people are just (understandably) protective of Klopp's rep.
He probably did either force Ward out or at least make it clear he'd rather not work with him, there isn't really any other explanation for Ward leaving - but honestly you can't be a great man/charismatic leader like Klopp and have no personal conflicts and also rate everyone and want to work with everyone

We got into an unusual sitaution with Klopp where it probably made sense for him to call the shots internally in terms of who he worked with but I'd expect FSG to reset and have a clearer more balanced structure after he leaves

Agree with this but there's an interesting angle that Klopp seems to have had to take more on than he would've liked, which was also a reason for his energy sapping quicker than he expected. With Ward leaving and Gordon taking more of a backseat, it seems Klopp's mandate became wider and heavier than he had thought. He did everything, and did everything well, but didn't seem like it was sustainable for him to keep doing it in the long run.

So I just wonder how much of it is about Klopp not wanting to work with certain people and wanting to call the shots and how much of it is more and more things falling on his lap as we restructured and evolved over time. Definitely a combination of the two but the balance probably changed. I feel the balance was probably the best early on with Klopp, Gordon, and Edwards as an important trio working together.
4th if you take out fake sports.

Dont even know who that is in 3rd place? Surprised (I think) the Chiefs are so far down, or does that just come with being based in Kansas City, not NY or LA?
Dont even know who that is in 3rd place? Surprised (I think) the Chiefs are so far down, or does that just come with being based in Kansas City, not NY or LA?

The New York Knicks i think.
Dont even know who that is in 3rd place? Surprised (I think) the Chiefs are so far down, or does that just come with being based in Kansas City, not NY or LA?
Pretty much location and history are really important, Dallas cowboys will probably always be number 1!
The "fans" I've come across from overseas tend to like Guardiola more than the club.

That's even less believable than their Hoo-ray ad.
According to that metric, Man United are the most valuable football team on earth, comfortably ahead of Real Madrid. I'd take it with a pinch of salt.
Most of those teams in there are from Stadiums tax payers paid for that increased the value of the teams.

So strange have tax payers paying for it, look at the Atlanta Braves @#79, had a new stadium built around late 90's payed for by tax payers then got another one built 3-4 years ago. ::), same with the Texas Rangers who just left a stadium from late 90's and moved into a brand new one 2 years ago.

The NY teams, Giants/Jets, Yankees, Mets paid for their stadiums, Knicks have been a laughing stock in the NBA for 2 decades, their #3 valuation comes from having their arena in the most expensive real estate on the Planet.

Jim Ratcliffe is dreaming if tax payers are paying for his new stadium, i think he's been chatting to some Yank team owners on his travels.
For all city's success do football fans worldwide like in Africa south America or Asia like them? I find them a boring artificial club so no surprise they aren't in the top 10
I've hardly seen City shirts around, and even when travelling you'll often bump into Reds and Mancs with a bit of Chelsea and Arsenal but the cheats barely feature.
