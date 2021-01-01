Our very own Darwin arrived with a few knee injuries under his belt and got his career back on track. As Ive said before, it shows the type of character that he is that hes had huge setbacks and still worked his way back to the top of his game. Its not like Wolves manage his minutes either, he came off in injury time in the second half yesterday, hes good for 90 minutes most weeks. He came off in tears earlier this season when he went off injured, he just strikes me as the high type of character weve always gone for since Klopp came, someone whos had to overcome adversity and not let it hinder them. Think he hits the sweet spot on the clubs data team with his PL experience as well, something we used to look at a lot more under Edwards it felt like. The recent inflation in transfers has made that more difficult, but its definitely something wed usually rather pay for. Would be really curious if theres a clause in Netos contract, it seems to be much more common now at clubs at that level.