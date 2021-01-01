Our very own Darwin arrived with a few knee injuries under his belt and got his career back on track. As Ive said before, it shows the type of character that he is that hes had huge setbacks and still worked his way back to the top of his game. Its not like Wolves manage his minutes either, he came off in injury time in the second half yesterday, hes good for 90 minutes most weeks. He came off in tears earlier this season when he went off injured, he just strikes me as the high type of character weve always gone for since Klopp came, someone whos had to overcome adversity and not let it hinder them. Think he hits the sweet spot on the clubs data team with his PL experience as well, something we used to look at a lot more under Edwards it felt like. The recent inflation in transfers has made that more difficult, but its definitely something wed usually rather pay for. Would be really curious if theres a clause in Netos contract, it seems to be much more common now at clubs at that level.