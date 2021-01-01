« previous next »
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77120 on: Yesterday at 08:22:14 pm »
Netos injuries are just too much

I think he's class, brilliant to watch and he makes things happened but fuck me if a clubs been scarred by injuries it's us. He'll be brilliant for whichever club he goes to though. Maybe a lower fee would justify it but they'll want a fortune

I'd sooner see us take a punt on a young lad from another league for a fraction of the price
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77121 on: Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:11:40 pm
Suffering long term injuries is bad luck and doesn't necessarily indicate a trend.

A key predictor of injuries is previous injuries. Although you can't account for a bad tackle or something.

Some players bones are more brittle/susceptible to injury.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77122 on: Yesterday at 10:49:27 pm »
Also like Neto but its a massive no. Ability is nothing without availability and all that.

Id be looking at Take Kubo before him personally. Will likely be cheaper and isnt a crock
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77123 on: Yesterday at 11:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
A key predictor of injuries is previous injuries. Although you can't account for a bad tackle or something.

Some players bones are more brittle/susceptible to injury.
Jota's pretty robust for a player that has had big injuries in recent years. It's an issue if the players keeps picking up knocks like Thiago or Keita. That's not Neto.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77124 on: Today at 01:25:41 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
A key predictor of injuries is previous injuries. Although you can't account for a bad tackle or something.

Some players bones are more brittle/susceptible to injury.

Gomez has missed 6 games in three seasons after some pretty big injuries in the past, I don't think joint injuries are as much of an indicator of being injury prone as muscle injuries are.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77125 on: Today at 08:57:41 am »
Our very own Darwin arrived with a few knee injuries under his belt and got his career back on track. As Ive said before, it shows the type of character that he is that hes had huge setbacks and still worked his way back to the top of his game. Its not like Wolves manage his minutes either, he came off in injury time in the second half yesterday, hes good for 90 minutes most weeks. He came off in tears earlier this season when he went off injured, he just strikes me as the high type of character weve always gone for since Klopp came, someone whos had to overcome adversity and not let it hinder them. Think he hits the sweet spot on the clubs data team with his PL experience as well, something we used to look at a lot more under Edwards it felt like. The recent inflation in transfers has made that more difficult, but its definitely something wed usually rather pay for. Would be really curious if theres a clause in Netos contract, it seems to be much more common now at clubs at that level.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77126 on: Today at 09:00:23 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:57:41 am
Our very own Darwin arrived with a few knee injuries under his belt and got his career back on track. As Ive said before, it shows the type of character that he is that hes had huge setbacks and still worked his way back to the top of his game. Its not like Wolves manage his minutes either, he came off in injury time in the second half yesterday, hes good for 90 minutes most weeks. He came off in tears earlier this season when he went off injured, he just strikes me as the high type of character weve always gone for since Klopp came, someone whos had to overcome adversity and not let it hinder them. Think he hits the sweet spot on the clubs data team with his PL experience as well, something we used to look at a lot more under Edwards it felt like. The recent inflation in transfers has made that more difficult, but its definitely something wed usually rather pay for. Would be really curious if theres a clause in Netos contract, it seems to be much more common now at clubs at that level.
He'd be a rotation option here and a strong one at that so we won't overplay him. I want us to renew Mo's contract and sign a decent rotation option so that we can rest him more.

We wanted Doak to do that but he just isn't ready.
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77127 on: Today at 11:20:24 am »
I would be looking for another pacey option in the front 3 in the summer, although on which side I'm not sure. Ideally someone versatile?  My main concern up top at the minute is if Nunez doesn't play we seem to have absolutely no pace or threat in behind.  Hopefully a sharper Salah may counterbalance that, he looked excellent yesterday.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77128 on: Today at 11:55:21 am »
Just sign Wirtz.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77129 on: Today at 12:13:22 pm »
But is he fast
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77130 on: Today at 02:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:57:41 am
Our very own Darwin arrived with a few knee injuries under his belt and got his career back on track.

Not sure the two are comparable. Neto has had 5 injury periods which have results in at least 5 games missed - the most recent 3 of those being 58, 127 and 297 days respectively.

Nunez has had one major period out, which looks like an end of season decision to have knee surgery where he missed 89 days, otherwise he's missed 3 games or under for any other injury.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77131 on: Today at 03:35:35 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:55:34 pm
Not sure the two are comparable. Neto has had 5 injury periods which have results in at least 5 games missed - the most recent 3 of those being 58, 127 and 297 days respectively.

Nunez has had one major period out, which looks like an end of season decision to have knee surgery where he missed 89 days, otherwise he's missed 3 games or under for any other injury.

He missed nearly a year when he was playing for Penarol aged 17. He ruptured his ACL and still wasnt right when he returned. He had further minor surgery at Benfica as well.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #77132 on: Today at 06:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 03:35:35 pm
He missed nearly a year when he was playing for Penarol aged 17. He ruptured his ACL and still wasnt right when he returned. He had further minor surgery at Benfica as well.

I mean hes 25 in June, not sure an injury 7-8 years ago is as comparable to those of Neto now.
