Yesterday at 08:22:14 pm
Netos injuries are just too much

I think he's class, brilliant to watch and he makes things happened but fuck me if a clubs been scarred by injuries it's us. He'll be brilliant for whichever club he goes to though. Maybe a lower fee would justify it but they'll want a fortune

I'd sooner see us take a punt on a young lad from another league for a fraction of the price
Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
Suffering long term injuries is bad luck and doesn't necessarily indicate a trend.

A key predictor of injuries is previous injuries. Although you can't account for a bad tackle or something.

Some players bones are more brittle/susceptible to injury.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Yesterday at 10:49:27 pm
Also like Neto but its a massive no. Ability is nothing without availability and all that.

Id be looking at Take Kubo before him personally. Will likely be cheaper and isnt a crock
Yesterday at 11:35:05 pm
A key predictor of injuries is previous injuries. Although you can't account for a bad tackle or something.

Some players bones are more brittle/susceptible to injury.
Jota's pretty robust for a player that has had big injuries in recent years. It's an issue if the players keeps picking up knocks like Thiago or Keita. That's not Neto.
Today at 01:25:41 am
A key predictor of injuries is previous injuries. Although you can't account for a bad tackle or something.

Some players bones are more brittle/susceptible to injury.

Gomez has missed 6 games in three seasons after some pretty big injuries in the past, I don't think joint injuries are as much of an indicator of being injury prone as muscle injuries are.
Today at 08:57:41 am
Our very own Darwin arrived with a few knee injuries under his belt and got his career back on track. As Ive said before, it shows the type of character that he is that hes had huge setbacks and still worked his way back to the top of his game. Its not like Wolves manage his minutes either, he came off in injury time in the second half yesterday, hes good for 90 minutes most weeks. He came off in tears earlier this season when he went off injured, he just strikes me as the high type of character weve always gone for since Klopp came, someone whos had to overcome adversity and not let it hinder them. Think he hits the sweet spot on the clubs data team with his PL experience as well, something we used to look at a lot more under Edwards it felt like. The recent inflation in transfers has made that more difficult, but its definitely something wed usually rather pay for. Would be really curious if theres a clause in Netos contract, it seems to be much more common now at clubs at that level.
Today at 09:00:23 am
Our very own Darwin arrived with a few knee injuries under his belt and got his career back on track. As Ive said before, it shows the type of character that he is that hes had huge setbacks and still worked his way back to the top of his game. Its not like Wolves manage his minutes either, he came off in injury time in the second half yesterday, hes good for 90 minutes most weeks. He came off in tears earlier this season when he went off injured, he just strikes me as the high type of character weve always gone for since Klopp came, someone whos had to overcome adversity and not let it hinder them. Think he hits the sweet spot on the clubs data team with his PL experience as well, something we used to look at a lot more under Edwards it felt like. The recent inflation in transfers has made that more difficult, but its definitely something wed usually rather pay for. Would be really curious if theres a clause in Netos contract, it seems to be much more common now at clubs at that level.
He'd be a rotation option here and a strong one at that so we won't overplay him. I want us to renew Mo's contract and sign a decent rotation option so that we can rest him more.

We wanted Doak to do that but he just isn't ready.
