LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
February 15, 2024, 08:36:25 pm
Quote from: Sangria on February 15, 2024, 08:24:34 pm
McAllister?

Great player, Alonso player. Plus one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
February 15, 2024, 09:00:57 pm
Quote from: Sangria on February 15, 2024, 08:24:34 pm
McAllister?

Zubimendi  ;D Well I can dream  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 01:06:44 am
Wirtz looks a player. Going to cost a bomb
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:09:48 am
Quote from: Caligula? on February 15, 2024, 03:40:05 pm
Get Pedro Neto from Wolves at all costs. He'd be amazing for us. Apparently Wolves are open to selling.

500 days injured since 20/21 season

We need players that have a chance of staying Injury free or injured rarely
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 11:09:48 am
500 days injured since 20/21 season

We need players that have a chance of staying Injury free or injured rarely

Bit of context though. He's a bit like Joe Gomez in that he's just had a couple of absolutely horrendous long-term injuries. Whilst worrying, it's not like he's getting 3 or 4 muscle tears every season or something - he's just been incredibly unlucky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:13:55 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
Bit of context though. He's a bit like Joe Gomez in that he's just had a couple of absolutely horrendous long-term injuries. Whilst worrying, it's not like he's getting 3 or 4 muscle tears every season or something - he's just been incredibly unlucky.
He had a hamstring injury this season
He is exceptional though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:26:58 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on February 15, 2024, 03:40:05 pm
Get Pedro Neto from Wolves at all costs. He'd be amazing for us. Apparently Wolves are open to selling.

When he first burst onto the scene, Im pretty sure Carragher did a comparison between him, Foden and Saka on Sky. Foden obviously had the best numbers as he played for City but Neto was superior to Saka in most at that time, it was close though and Neto clearly looked like he was on a similar trajectory to those two. Hes had a couple of big injuries but has looked back to his best at times this season, Im not sure we can turn our noses up at a player with his level of talent and vast premier league experience. He can play both sides and do pretty much everything an elite player needs to a very high standard. Id be made up if we went for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:32:36 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:26:58 pm
When he first burst onto the scene, Im pretty sure Carragher did a comparison between him, Foden and Saka on Sky. Foden obviously had the best numbers as he played for City but Neto was superior to Saka in most at that time, it was close though and Neto clearly looked like he was on a similar trajectory to those two. Hes had a couple of big injuries but has looked back to his best at times this season, Im not sure we can turn our noses up at a player with his level of talent and vast premier league experience. He can play both sides and do pretty much everything an elite player needs to a very high standard. Id be made up if we went for him.

Doesn't surprise me at all. I think I'm one of a very few who doesn't overly rate Saka. I think he's decent but nothing more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:56:39 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
Bit of context though. He's a bit like Joe Gomez in that he's just had a couple of absolutely horrendous long-term injuries. Whilst worrying, it's not like he's getting 3 or 4 muscle tears every season or something - he's just been incredibly unlucky.

Its a high risk signing if he can stay fit

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:57:09 pm
Whether it's through impact or muscle injuries, Neto is just not worth the opportunity cost/risk IMHO. We need people with the durability of Mo or Sadio. Or at least a good track record of recovery before we buy them. Neto hasn't shown that yet. The best ability is availability.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:31:48 pm
https://x.com/skysportspl/status/1371549522946625538?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

Thats the segment, it felt like when it was on it went on a bit longer than that video but you get the gist. For me its worth the risk because he ticks so many boxes. I always have a good feeling when we sign someone already in the league, they tend to hit the ground running and the lack of bedding in period is invaluable. Im sure our medical team can run the rule on his medical history and see if its worth the risk, like they did with Fekir  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:34:07 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:31:48 pm
https://x.com/skysportspl/status/1371549522946625538?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

That’s the segment, it felt like when it was on it went on a bit longer than that video but you get the gist. For me it’s worth the risk because he ticks so many boxes. I always have a good feeling when we sign someone already in the league, they tend to hit the ground running and the lack of bedding in period is invaluable. I’m sure our medical team can run the rule on his medical history and see if it’s worth the risk, like they did with Fekir  ;)

I think Neto is fantastic but it isnt worth the risk. Availability is a key component and we cant compromise that for anything. There are plenty of top wingers in the world we can go for instead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:47:34 pm
 Netos got 34 total starts in the last 4 seasons  and 4 league goals

How much are we supposed to pay for him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:51:54 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:47:34 pm
Netos got 34 total starts in the last 4 seasons  and 4 league goals

How much are we supposed to pay for him?

He plays for Wolves though. That's an abysmal appearance record though, christ
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:09:09 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:47:34 pm
Netos got 34 total starts in the last 4 seasons  and 4 league goals

How much are we supposed to pay for him?

Hes not though has he? He started 30 games in 20/21, hes started 14 games this season. He obviously had the big injury and then got another one when he came back. Nobody can deny hes a risk due to his medical history, I can understand why some would be finished with players with chequered injury records given whats happened. I think hes a talent at least worth exploring. He might not have a great scoring record but he is clearly a top creative player whos versatile, there arent many lefties that tick as many boxes as he does. The big shame with his injuries is theyve deprived him the chance to stack up better numbers as a lot of his appearances have been working his way back to fitness, he must have great mental strength to work his way back to top form after so many setbacks at that age.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:14:37 pm
Neto screams of Man United.

That's a horrible stat 34 starts in 4 years and only 4 goals.

Pity he had that knee injury 3 seasons ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
My bad - league starts not total starts (not that that changes the point much)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:24:41 pm
My bad - league starts not total starts (not that that changes the point much)

Hes started 52 games in the league in the last 4 seasons (including this one which isnt finished). Not ideal numbers but a couple of big injuries will do that to a player. His underlying numbers are good, hes just a different type of player to what we go for, I actually think the type of player were missing. Someone that can get to the byline and supply quality cut backs, hed compliment the likes of Darwin and Gakpo well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:38:26 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm
Hes started 52 games in the league in the last 4 seasons (including this one which isnt finished). Not ideal numbers but a couple of big injuries will do that to a player. His underlying numbers are good, hes just a different type of player to what we go for, I actually think the type of player were missing. Someone that can get to the byline and supply quality cut backs, hed compliment the likes of Darwin and Gakpo well.

I was counting the last 3 seasons and this one .. as last 4 - however you slice it its not close to good enough to command a good fee

Hes a great player to watch when hes on it - his numbers are decent in a pretty moribund wolves team thats fair, but theyre not remarkable
I just dont see why hed be one for us is the thing unless you were taking a punt on a free or something
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:07:50 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:38:26 pm
I was counting the last 3 seasons and this one .. as last 4 - however you slice it its not close to good enough to command a good fee

Hes a great player to watch when hes on it - his numbers are decent in a pretty moribund wolves team thats fair, but theyre not remarkable
I just dont see why hed be one for us is the thing unless you were taking a punt on a free or something

I have no access to any of the major data sites nor do I consider myself even average at digesting them, xA and xG arent everything but they are at least something. According to understat, this season his combined xG90 + xA90 is 0.56, his season when he had his breakout year aged 20-21 it was around 0.39 combined over a good sample size. Compare that to Jota who averaged around 0.54 aged 21-22 and 0.56 aged 22-23 for a better Wolves side. For further comparisons sake, Grealish aged 24 averaged 0.4 and aged 25 (the season City bought him after) he averaged 0.59. I knows its ifs and buts but youd expect if Neto hadnt had those injuries hed be putting up even stronger numbers than he is. That hes missed two huge portions of seasons and still been able to get back onto his trajectory for me is impressive.

Theres no right or wrong answer, for me the talent is undeniable and Im not sure how many others there are currently in the league that fit his profile. Olise has been tipped but Im not sure and hes also had injuries. That he fluttered his lashes at Chelsea in the summer set alarm bells ringing about the character. I still see untapped potential in Neto, its just whether he can put the injuries behind him and crack on. If we could get him for a similar fee to what we paid for Jota I think hed be worth the risk. If were talking closer to Darwins fee its too much with the injury history.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:00:20 am
With Neto you are replacing Salah long term, and you cant go from an ever present 20+ goals and assist per season beast to Netos availability and output.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:06:28 am
Neto is a very good player - capable of playing at a higher level. We should not be that club due to his injury record.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:19:47 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:00:20 am
With Neto you are replacing Salah long term, and you cant go from an ever present 20+ goals and assist per season beast to Netos availability and output.

Are we, though? He might be the replacement in position, but Id argue that Darwin or Jota would likely take Mos role as the star of the forward line and as our highest output attackers. Then its about finding someone who can replace their output as complimentary second/third options, which Neto would suit more. Theres no argument around the availability piece, hes had a couple of big injuries and I know were all scarred by recent seasons. Id still take the optimists approach to it, though, I can always remember around the time City signed Ilkay Gundogan thinking it was a stroke of genius, plenty of people said hed had too many setbacks, we all remember the Christmas pudding photos, but it actually worked out fine, he put his injury history behind him and went on to be one of the best mids the leagues seen. I know you could easily argue it didnt work out with Ox and a few others, but we did bite the bullet with Konate and Im glad we did because hes brilliant even if hes not always available.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:25:21 am
Hed be an awful signing. Hes injured a lot, not particularly productive, would cost a lot of money. In the PL he averages a goal every 559 minutes. You could probably sign two better, younger right wingers for less money between them
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:35:36 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:19:47 am
Are we, though? He might be the replacement in position, but Id argue that Darwin or Jota would likely take Mos role as the star of the forward line and as our highest output attackers. Then its about finding someone who can replace their output as complimentary second/third options, which Neto would suit more. Theres no argument around the availability piece, hes had a couple of big injuries and I know were all scarred by recent seasons. Id still take the optimists approach to it, though, I can always remember around the time City signed Ilkay Gundogan thinking it was a stroke of genius, plenty of people said hed had too many setbacks, we all remember the Christmas pudding photos, but it actually worked out fine, he put his injury history behind him and went on to be one of the best mids the leagues seen. I know you could easily argue it didnt work out with Ox and a few others, but we did bite the bullet with Konate and Im glad we did because hes brilliant even if hes not always available.

Our next recruitment for the front line is most likely to be a right attacker with a view to taking up Mos place, look at Jota output, pushing double figures, thats the bare minimum for a Liverpool attacker.

Neto isnt Gundogan, Gundogan was one of the key cogs of Jurgens Dortmund side which was winning titles and competing for champions leagues.

I dont think Neto is a bad player mind, just far too much risk as a signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:05:59 am
Neto has got 10 assists in 18 appearances this season, judging him solely on goals isnt type of player he is (though yeah, that should and could hopefully improve, especially in a better team).

Having a wide player, comfortable and equally effective from both left and right, of beating their defender, getting to byline, feeding dangerous balls into box we dont have that currently and it would really supplement our attack.

Wolves have FFP issues, so hed likely available around what  40m or so? We know theyll take a structured fee as per our preference too.

No idea if it happens, fully get his lack of games over last 2-3 seasons can be a concern. Maybe there is enough underlying positivity in his numbers that we consider it.

Hes more ready for us than Bakayoko Id say (who looks very promising, just dont trust that league).
