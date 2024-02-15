Neto has got 10 assists in 18 appearances this season, judging him solely on goals isnt type of player he is (though yeah, that should and could hopefully improve, especially in a better team).
Having a wide player, comfortable and equally effective from both left and right, of beating their defender, getting to byline, feeding dangerous balls into box
we dont have that currently and it would really supplement our attack.
Wolves have FFP issues, so hed likely available around what
40m or so? We know theyll take a structured fee as per our preference too.
No idea if it happens, fully get his lack of games over last 2-3 seasons can be a concern. Maybe there is enough underlying positivity in his numbers that we consider it.
Hes more ready for us than Bakayoko Id say (who looks very promising, just dont trust that league).