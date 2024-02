I was counting the last 3 seasons and this one .. as last 4 - however you slice it it’s not close to good enough to command a good fee



He’s a great player to watch when he’s on it - his numbers are decent in a pretty moribund wolves team that’s fair, but they’re not remarkable

I just don’t see why he’d be one for us is the thing… unless you were taking a punt on a free or something



I have no access to any of the major data sites nor do I consider myself even average at digesting them, xA and xG aren’t everything but they are at least something. According to understat, this season his combined xG90 + xA90 is 0.56, his season when he had his breakout year aged 20-21 it was around 0.39 combined over a good sample size. Compare that to Jota who averaged around 0.54 aged 21-22 and 0.56 aged 22-23 for a better Wolves side. For further comparison’s sake, Grealish aged 24 averaged 0.4 and aged 25 (the season City bought him after) he averaged 0.59. I knows it’s ifs and buts but you’d expect if Neto hadn’t had those injuries he’d be putting up even stronger numbers than he is. That he’s missed two huge portions of seasons and still been able to get back onto his trajectory for me is impressive.There’s no right or wrong answer, for me the talent is undeniable and I’m not sure how many others there are currently in the league that fit his profile. Olise has been tipped but I’m not sure and he’s also had injuries. That he fluttered his lashes at Chelsea in the summer set alarm bells ringing about the character. I still see untapped potential in Neto, it’s just whether he can put the injuries behind him and crack on. If we could get him for a similar fee to what we paid for Jota I think he’d be worth the risk. If we’re talking closer to Darwin’s fee it’s too much with the injury history.