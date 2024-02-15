I was counting the last 3 seasons and this one .. as last 4 - however you slice it its not close to good enough to command a good fee
Hes a great player to watch when hes on it - his numbers are decent in a pretty moribund wolves team thats fair, but theyre not remarkable
I just dont see why hed be one for us is the thing
unless you were taking a punt on a free or something
I have no access to any of the major data sites nor do I consider myself even average at digesting them, xA and xG arent everything but they are at least something. According to understat, this season his combined xG90 + xA90 is 0.56, his season when he had his breakout year aged 20-21 it was around 0.39 combined over a good sample size. Compare that to Jota who averaged around 0.54 aged 21-22 and 0.56 aged 22-23 for a better Wolves side. For further comparisons sake, Grealish aged 24 averaged 0.4 and aged 25 (the season City bought him after) he averaged 0.59. I knows its ifs and buts but youd expect if Neto hadnt had those injuries hed be putting up even stronger numbers than he is. That hes missed two huge portions of seasons and still been able to get back onto his trajectory for me is impressive.
Theres no right or wrong answer, for me the talent is undeniable and Im not sure how many others there are currently in the league that fit his profile. Olise has been tipped but Im not sure and hes also had injuries. That he fluttered his lashes at Chelsea in the summer set alarm bells ringing about the character. I still see untapped potential in Neto, its just whether he can put the injuries behind him and crack on. If we could get him for a similar fee to what we paid for Jota I think hed be worth the risk. If were talking closer to Darwins fee its too much with the injury history.