I was counting the last 3 seasons and this one .. as last 4 - however you slice it its not close to good enough to command a good fee



Hes a great player to watch when hes on it - his numbers are decent in a pretty moribund wolves team thats fair, but theyre not remarkable

I just dont see why hed be one for us is the thing unless you were taking a punt on a free or something



I have no access to any of the major data sites nor do I consider myself even average at digesting them, xA and xG arent everything but they are at least something. According to understat, this season his combined xG90 + xA90 is 0.56, his season when he had his breakout year aged 20-21 it was around 0.39 combined over a good sample size. Compare that to Jota who averaged around 0.54 aged 21-22 and 0.56 aged 22-23 for a better Wolves side. For further comparisons sake, Grealish aged 24 averaged 0.4 and aged 25 (the season City bought him after) he averaged 0.59. I knows its ifs and buts but youd expect if Neto hadnt had those injuries hed be putting up even stronger numbers than he is. That hes missed two huge portions of seasons and still been able to get back onto his trajectory for me is impressive.Theres no right or wrong answer, for me the talent is undeniable and Im not sure how many others there are currently in the league that fit his profile. Olise has been tipped but Im not sure and hes also had injuries. That he fluttered his lashes at Chelsea in the summer set alarm bells ringing about the character. I still see untapped potential in Neto, its just whether he can put the injuries behind him and crack on. If we could get him for a similar fee to what we paid for Jota I think hed be worth the risk. If were talking closer to Darwins fee its too much with the injury history.