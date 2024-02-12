« previous next »
February 12, 2024, 12:07:05 am
Quote from: jckliew on February 12, 2024, 12:02:21 am
Gapko is no Bob. His role as a false 9 is not effective. He doesn't press well. Jota presses better than Gapko behind the strikers.
 i see him being moved on next season.
The facts dont appear to support that

Gakpo

https://fbref.com/en/players/1971591f/Cody-Gakpo


Jota

https://fbref.com/en/players/178ae8f8/Diogo-Jota
February 12, 2024, 02:31:25 am
February 12, 2024, 02:31:25 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 12, 2024, 12:07:05 am
The facts dont appear to support that

Gakpo

https://fbref.com/en/players/1971591f/Cody-Gakpo


Jota

https://fbref.com/en/players/178ae8f8/Diogo-Jota
Not sure the data is publically available to definitely say. Either way, tackles, interception, etc arent going to tell us whos a better presser.
February 12, 2024, 04:45:37 am
February 12, 2024, 04:45:37 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on February 12, 2024, 02:31:25 am
Not sure the data is publically available to definitely say. Either way, tackles, interception, etc aren’t going to tell us who’s a better presser.

Gakpo’s a good presser, his numbers were edging upwards markedly towards the end of last season.

His issue isnt actually pressing, it’s his work on the ball which pales in comparison to what Firmino was producing, even in Bobby’s final season. He just doesnt get on the ball enough (understandable, its a hard position) and when he did he just wasnt as effective with it. More turnovers and less penetrative passes.

Its definitely the case and understandable if people think we are being harsh on him and Diaz and in reality there definitely is space for at least one of them in the squad. But when you are trying to eek out that extra percent from the side then its only right the spotlight falls on the least productive attackers.
February 12, 2024, 06:38:49 am
February 12, 2024, 06:38:49 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 12, 2024, 12:07:05 am
The facts dont appear to support that

Gakpo

https://fbref.com/en/players/1971591f/Cody-Gakpo


Jota

https://fbref.com/en/players/178ae8f8/Diogo-Jota
Gakpo 53th Percentile in terms of XG+XGA for a forward he really good at like ball progressing I just wish he would get more shots. I think he really good in the half space in a forward role but he an excellent squad option.
Jota has Elite forward numbers basically over 70th percentile in terms of end product.
I just wish Klopp would just play Gakpo on the Left more I liked him there interchanging with jones/LB more then any other spot
February 12, 2024, 09:49:50 am
February 12, 2024, 09:49:50 am
Adringra might be one to look out for.
Not really at our level but looks a real talent play both sides probably needs another 18 months at Brighton but maybe someone to look at in 2025
February 12, 2024, 11:42:56 am
February 12, 2024, 11:42:56 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on February 12, 2024, 02:31:25 am
tackles, interception, etc arent going to tell us whos a better presser.

really - what will?
February 12, 2024, 12:29:10 pm
February 12, 2024, 12:29:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on February 12, 2024, 11:42:56 am
really - what will?
You'd probably need a more complex model that defines what a successful pressure is (pass backwards/loss of possession?) compared to a negative pressing event  (successful pass/dribble that advances the ball).

At the moment ment Szoboszlai is averaging less tackles and interceptions per 90 than Henderson last year. Milner last year was higher than any non Mac Allister midfielder this.
February 12, 2024, 03:30:26 pm
February 12, 2024, 03:30:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 12, 2024, 12:07:05 am
The facts dont appear to support that

Gakpo

https://fbref.com/en/players/1971591f/Cody-Gakpo


Jota

https://fbref.com/en/players/178ae8f8/Diogo-Jota


There have been games where Gakpo has played in midfield this season which would have an effect on those stats.

I personally think Gapko is a decent squad option, can play in a variety of positions and has a knack of being in the right place in the box. I think its kinda pointless speculating who will be here next year until there's a new manager in place. Come the summer all bets are off and anything could happen.
February 12, 2024, 04:13:12 pm
February 12, 2024, 04:13:12 pm
Quote from: jckliew on February 12, 2024, 12:02:21 am
Gapko is no Bob. His role as a false 9 is not effective. He doesn't press well. Jota presses better than Gapko behind the strikers.
 i see him being moved on next season.

We don't even know who's managing us yet. He will get another year under whoever takes over.
February 12, 2024, 04:16:25 pm
« Reply #77049 on: February 12, 2024, 04:16:25 pm »



Bakayoko looking tasty so far in the CL.
February 12, 2024, 04:38:41 pm
February 12, 2024, 04:38:41 pm
Sign him up!
February 12, 2024, 10:32:41 pm
February 12, 2024, 10:32:41 pm
Quote from: jckliew on February 12, 2024, 12:02:21 am
Gapko is no Bob. His role as a false 9 is not effective. He doesn't press well. Jota presses better than Gapko behind the strikers.
 i see him being moved on next season.

Pretty sure he was leading the league in traditional stats like pressures per90 when he came last season. He and Jota led from the front and allowed us to be more solid as we went unbeaten towards the end of last season. Hes an outstanding presser as is Jota, Id probably say Jotas the better of the two, especially when you consider Gakpos size, he isnt as dominant as youd expect for his size.

I kinda feel like Gakpos done a job for the team this season at the expense of his own game and numbers. Hes probably happy to do that once but Id be amazed if he would do it year after year, he seems ambitious and knows his own game well. He talked in the summer about seeing himself as a 9 now, hopefully he plays/does enough in the European games to keep himself content. Its hard to see him displacing Darwin and its hard to see him nailing down a spot on the flanks. I like him though, Id like to see him at the 9, Darwin off the left and Jota/Mo off the right a bit more.
February 13, 2024, 07:05:43 am
February 13, 2024, 07:05:43 am
Quote from: killer-heels on February 12, 2024, 04:38:41 pm
Sign him up!
Those stats are nice and hes having a massive effect on PSVs excellent season so far. He definitely needs to introduce more goals to his game, but to see him so effective at take ons and retention is impressive. Id just like to see him double his tally - if not more - this season because PSV are talking about him as if hes their best prospect in decades - better than Gakpo, Bergwijn, Depay etc - but his production isnt quite mirroring that as all those others at similar ages were getting 20+ goals.

Maybe its unfair and Im being reductive because I see a potential world class player there, I just would like a few more goals out of him. Has improved his assists though this season.
February 13, 2024, 08:16:28 am
February 13, 2024, 08:16:28 am
Quote from: classycarra on February 11, 2024, 04:11:51 pm
6 (plus Doak and Gordon). With Mo in theory leaving 12 months later (although could of course be later, or even earlier).
Having one additional player would be a positive not a negative (just see how we dip when we only have four of our front five available). As well as mitigating injuries/afcon, it mitigates Mo's upcoming contract situation

Have we dipped with only 4 available? Our top scorer has missed the last however many games but we've been winning and scoring plenty. Not that I'd be against a 6th attacker, like. Doak can have a loan as he regains full strength.
February 13, 2024, 08:50:33 am
February 13, 2024, 08:50:33 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 13, 2024, 07:05:43 am
Those stats are nice and hes having a massive effect on PSVs excellent season so far. He definitely needs to introduce more goals to his game, but to see him so effective at take ons and retention is impressive. Id just like to see him double his tally - if not more - this season because PSV are talking about him as if hes their best prospect in decades - better than Gakpo, Bergwijn, Depay etc - but his production isnt quite mirroring that as all those others at similar ages were getting 20+ goals.

Maybe its unfair and Im being reductive because I see a potential world class player there, I just would like a few more goals out of him. Has improved his assists though this season.

Im fascinated to see what our attack looks like with a player in there who combines pace and the ability to get past players and really dominate their full back. Mane used to do that but in a different way as he was all power, pace and movement. Having a player like that I believe will give us another option to really break down packed defences. 
February 13, 2024, 09:19:12 am
February 13, 2024, 09:19:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on February 13, 2024, 08:50:33 am
Im fascinated to see what our attack looks like with a player in there who combines pace and the ability to get past players and really dominate their full back. Mane used to do that but in a different way as he was all power, pace and movement. Having a player like that I believe will give us another option to really break down packed defences.
Bradley provinding width was a breath of fresh air i thought. Especailly the cross for the Szobo header vs Chelsea
We are far too narrow at times i feel
February 13, 2024, 11:17:22 am
February 13, 2024, 11:17:22 am
How does Roony Bardghji look, stats-wise?  He'll be up against City tonight, will be a good gauge of his talent (if his team ever manage to get the ball off City).
February 13, 2024, 12:27:38 pm
February 13, 2024, 12:27:38 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on February 13, 2024, 08:16:28 am
Have we dipped with only 4 available? Our top scorer has missed the last however many games but we've been winning and scoring plenty. Not that I'd be against a 6th attacker, like. Doak can have a loan as he regains full strength.
I'd agree about the current spell (think it's helped it's coincided with others - mostly Mac - returning from injury) - particular spell I had in mind was when we were without Jota. Felt some of our attacking play suffered and we became a bit more leggy and games were more attritional. I just think having two forwards to come off the bench between on 55-70 minutes in is a great asset.

Agree on Doak taking a loan. I think Gordon based on very little time has shown a great deal more than him (including adapting in-game to a bad start and finding a way into the game and performing, something Doak has yet to do), which you'd expect given Doak's age. Just think that from next season in particular there's only really going to be league cup games we can afford to give him minutes in and that won't help him learn what he needs to do better to influence adult games.
February 13, 2024, 02:30:49 pm
February 13, 2024, 02:30:49 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on February 13, 2024, 09:19:12 am
Bradley provinding width was a breath of fresh air i thought. Especailly the cross for the Szobo header vs Chelsea
We are far too narrow at times i feel

Absolutely. We seemed to have gradually moved away from having any sort of width on the right hand side until Bradley was introduced into the team, we look great with added threat from the wide areas on the right
February 13, 2024, 08:40:41 pm
February 13, 2024, 08:40:41 pm
Quote from: tubby on February 13, 2024, 11:17:22 am
How does Roony Bardghji look, stats-wise?  He'll be up against City tonight, will be a good gauge of his talent (if his team ever manage to get the ball off City).
He is not in the data set of the site that I use, yet....
February 13, 2024, 10:50:00 pm
February 13, 2024, 10:50:00 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 19, 2024, 01:10:39 pm
Nusa looks great - I really like Jaden Philogene at Hull. I would put a lot of money on him playing for England and being a top-level player. Perhaps having Carvalho and Morton at Hull, with future potential loans might make a deal more realistic?

Weve not been linked to him in any way, but Im trying to wish our interest in to existence. Villa actually the most linked, the team whose academy he left when they couldnt guarantee him more first team starts at 20.

Scored a top corner rabona from the touchline tonight.
Yesterday at 07:21:22 am
Yesterday at 07:21:22 am
Quote from: tubby on February 13, 2024, 11:17:22 am
How does Roony Bardghji look, stats-wise?  He'll be up against City tonight, will be a good gauge of his talent (if his team ever manage to get the ball off City).
Made up name.

5 biscuits please.
Yesterday at 11:21:57 am
Yesterday at 11:21:57 am
We really need to get Wirtz in. Sell a midfielder to make space. He's unreal. Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister and Endo can all play a deeper role to get him in. Wirtz could even play false 9 or from the left.
Yesterday at 01:37:54 pm
Yesterday at 01:37:54 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:21:57 am
We really need to get Wirtz in. Sell a midfielder to make space. He's unreal. Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister and Endo can all play a deeper role to get him in. Wirtz could even play false 9 or from the left.

Well I suppose we could do wirtz.
Yesterday at 03:10:53 pm
Yesterday at 03:10:53 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 01:37:54 pm
Well I suppose we could do wirtz.

In Germany, things have gone Badstuber to Wirtz.
Yesterday at 06:18:29 pm
Yesterday at 06:18:29 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 01:37:54 pm
Well I suppose we could do wirtz.

I think he would make a brilliant false 9 with nunez on the left and Mo on the right slightly ahead of him
Yesterday at 06:31:53 pm
Yesterday at 06:31:53 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:21:57 am
We really need to get Wirtz in. Sell a midfielder to make space. He's unreal. Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister and Endo can all play a deeper role to get him in. Wirtz could even play false 9 or from the left.

We really dont need to get him, great player but there are other more pertinent areas to address. Also the best false 9s have all been 6ft plus, Bellingham, Totti, Bobby, the only one to really buck that trend in the modern area is Messi, I wouldnt want to see Wirtz as a false 9 at all.
Yesterday at 06:40:32 pm
Yesterday at 06:40:32 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:31:53 pm
We really dont need to get him, great player but there are other more pertinent areas to address. Also the best false 9s have all been 6ft plus, Bellingham, Totti, Bobby, the only one to really buck that trend in the modern area is Messi, I wouldnt want to see Wirtz as a false 9 at all.

Fairly confident that neither Firmino nor Totti are 6 foot tall.
Yesterday at 06:48:33 pm
Yesterday at 06:48:33 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:40:32 pm
Fairly confident that neither Firmino nor Totti are 6 foot tall.

Really? Firmino looked 6ft to me when I saw him in real life, I would guess him or Totti are no shorter than 511, either way they both look more physically imposing than someone like Wirtz.
Yesterday at 08:16:15 pm
Yesterday at 08:16:15 pm
Quote from: tubby on February 13, 2024, 10:50:00 pm
Scored a top corner rabona from the touchline tonight.
Just saw that, I was more impressed with the quick feet and turn than the finish as such but he looks a heck of a talent. He takes Hull up a level; Im utterly convinced hes one of those players that just transposes their second division form to the Premier League.

Hell probably be earning Brentford or Brighton £80m in the next two seasons.
Today at 09:13:31 am
Today at 09:13:31 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 19, 2024, 01:10:39 pm
Nusa looks great - I really like Jaden Philogene at Hull. I would put a lot of money on him playing for England and being a top-level player. Perhaps having Carvalho and Morton at Hull, with future potential loans might make a deal more realistic?

Weve not been linked to him in any way, but Im trying to wish our interest in to existence. Villa actually the most linked, the team whose academy he left when they couldnt guarantee him more first team starts at 20.

Villa not including a buy back clause is the weirdest shit. Maybe something else going on at the time but they're missing out on a talent/big load of cash.
