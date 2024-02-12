Gapko is no Bob. His role as a false 9 is not effective. He doesn't press well. Jota presses better than Gapko behind the strikers.

i see him being moved on next season.



Pretty sure he was leading the league in traditional stats like pressures per90 when he came last season. He and Jota led from the front and allowed us to be more solid as we went unbeaten towards the end of last season. Hes an outstanding presser as is Jota, Id probably say Jotas the better of the two, especially when you consider Gakpos size, he isnt as dominant as youd expect for his size.I kinda feel like Gakpos done a job for the team this season at the expense of his own game and numbers. Hes probably happy to do that once but Id be amazed if he would do it year after year, he seems ambitious and knows his own game well. He talked in the summer about seeing himself as a 9 now, hopefully he plays/does enough in the European games to keep himself content. Its hard to see him displacing Darwin and its hard to see him nailing down a spot on the flanks. I like him though, Id like to see him at the 9, Darwin off the left and Jota/Mo off the right a bit more.