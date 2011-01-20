« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1919 1920 1921 1922 1923 [1924]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2868857 times)

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76920 on: Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm »
A wide forward should a priority this summer. We need more pace in attack.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76921 on: Yesterday at 08:04:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:23:20 pm
Not really. His attacking numbers are pretty average.
This was my concern when we signed him. I was adamant at the time that the links to him didnt make sense, then we signed him within 24 hours. His lack of shots, and the location of them when he does shoot, isnt good enough at the moment.

Same goes for Gakpo, to be honest.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,849
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76922 on: Yesterday at 08:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm
A wide forward should a priority this summer. We need more pace in attack.

The ability to beat a man and take on his opposition full back is a must. Nunez gets shots off, Salah does that and is creative but nobody on that left side is anywhere close bar Jota.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,912
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76923 on: Yesterday at 08:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:29:44 pm
When did Rodgers throw everyone under a bus?
Can add him sacking Colin Pascoe and Mike Marsh to the list already provided. Never hated him, agree with you that I don't get that, but I think even his biggest supporters think that he has his insecurities and looks to pass on responsibility post-hoc when things haven't worked well.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,553
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76924 on: Yesterday at 08:10:02 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:06:58 pm
Can add him sacking Colin Pascoe and Mike Marsh to the list already provided. Never hated him, agree with you that I don't get that, but I think even his biggest supporters think that he has his insecurities and looks to pass on responsibility post-hoc when things haven't worked well.

I have certain sympathies for him, as walking into that ruddy documentary didn't do him any favours at all. It was hard for him to come back from that from some people, he was on a hiding to nothing. But I think it goes too far when people give him no credit for the year we almost won the title. It kind of sums up the over the top dislike there is for him from some people.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,250
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76925 on: Yesterday at 08:12:17 pm »
Fuck me, we're going on about Rodgers now?

Anyone want to examine Graham Souness too?

Jesus.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,063
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76926 on: Yesterday at 08:13:00 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:12:17 pm
Anyone want to examine Graham Souness too?

Man, worst midfielder ever!
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76927 on: Yesterday at 08:13:29 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:10:02 pm
I have certain sympathies for him, as walking into that ruddy documentary didn't do him any favours at all. It was hard for him to come back from that from some people, he was on a hiding to nothing. But I think it goes too far when people give him no credit for the year we almost won the title. It kind of sums up the over the top dislike there is for him from some people.
He certainly deserves credit for that season. His ego drove me crazy in the end though. Weve seen it with other clubs now too.

I think hes a decent coach, but his style seems to get stale after a few seasons and his inability to perform in Europe is a huge red flag.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,912
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76928 on: Yesterday at 08:13:35 pm »
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,730
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76929 on: Yesterday at 08:15:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:06:38 pm
The ability to beat a man and take on his opposition full back is a must. Nunez gets shots off, Salah does that and is creative but nobody on that left side is anywhere close bar Jota.
Agreed. No idea who that player be, as I dont really watch much football outside of Liverpool these days, but I trust our recruitment team to get it right if we do end up targeting a forward.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76930 on: Yesterday at 08:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 02:55:13 pm
I dont get why people think Diaz has not kicked on? He hasnt got the best numbers but he certainly makes things happen on the pitch.
That Knee injury might still be impacting him.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76931 on: Yesterday at 08:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:11:10 pm
Yeah, the only thing that really changed after Rodgers left is the manager started working with it instead of against it.
This is correct. Klopp had final say but everybody had to be on board with the signing.
Klopp was the last guy on Board with Salah irc. Endo had to get the owners on board with it Klopp wanted him, Numbers where good etc.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76932 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 08:15:16 pm
Agreed. No idea who that player be, as I dont really watch much football outside of Liverpool these days, but I trust our recruitment team to get it right if we do end up targeting a forward.
Neto does look really good this season but he's had a few injuries. Doesn't score a ton either.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,999
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76933 on: Yesterday at 09:58:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:06:58 pm
Can add him sacking Colin Pascoe and Mike Marsh to the list already provided. Never hated him, agree with you that I don't get that, but I think even his biggest supporters think that he has his insecurities and looks to pass on responsibility post-hoc when things haven't worked well.

Fair point about staying on when Pascoe and Marsh got sacked, and about his own insecurities about certain things. I'm kind of where jill is at in that from certain sections of the support, there's an intense dislike for him, even though he didn't really do anything particularly wrong while he was here.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,912
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76934 on: Yesterday at 10:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:58:39 pm
Fair point about staying on when Pascoe and Marsh got sacked, and about his own insecurities about certain things. I'm kind of where jill is at in that from certain sections of the support, there's an intense dislike for him, even though he didn't really do anything particularly wrong while he was here.
Yeah I'm with you and Jill there. I will always credit him for his contribution to the 2013-14 run, still probably the most fun season of my lifetime. I can't say I'm warmed to him, but definitely don't understand intense dislike. FWIW, complete aside, but he said it was his decision to sack the coaches (which wasn't my memory, til i looked it up)
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76935 on: Yesterday at 11:09:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:05:11 pm
Yeah I'm with you and Jill there. I will always credit him for his contribution to the 2013-14 run, still probably the most fun season of my lifetime. I can't say I'm warmed to him, but definitely don't understand intense dislike. FWIW, complete aside, but he said it was his decision to sack the coaches (which wasn't my memory, til i looked it up)

IIRC it was his staying on after the two coaches had been sacked that led to the story of him throwing people under the bus/to the wolves.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,489
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76936 on: Today at 07:05:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:57:53 am
Ok ::)

As we saw last night neither of them carry a threat at the top level - you can carry one of them as a useful squad player but in an ideal world wed add a new first eleven forward and upgrade one of these with a young prospect
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76937 on: Today at 07:12:17 am »
Jack is right about about both Diaz & Gakpo. This is not knee jerk from the game yesterday
Good players but not elite.
I think Diaz had a purple patch when he joined us & looked like he would kick on.
in the CL he was actually similar to what he showed last few months. He doesnt really beat his man very reliant coming inside.
Gakpo i woulkd keep as he is younger & will be a good squad player. Kudus to me looks potentially elite.

Bakayoko does look good as well although i think going from the eredivisie straight to us is a big ask

Since we dont require too many signings i would go big on Kudus who can play even as an 8 & on both wides as well
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76938 on: Today at 08:08:44 am »
Really wouldn't spend big money on Kudus. Way over performing his XG and it's took a dive since moving from Eredivise. Really doesn't seem like many wide players who have a decent history of scoring goals and the ability to carry the ball/dribble at a high level, the right age and not coming from a much lower league. Is there anyone outside of Leao and Kvaratskhelia?
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,250
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76939 on: Today at 08:40:26 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:12:17 am
Jack is right about about both Diaz & Gakpo. This is not knee jerk from the game yesterday
Good players but not elite.
I think Diaz had a purple patch when he joined us & looked like he would kick on.
in the CL he was actually similar to what he showed last few months. He doesnt really beat his man very reliant coming inside.
Gakpo i woulkd keep as he is younger & will be a good squad player. Kudus to me looks potentially elite.

Bakayoko does look good as well although i think going from the eredivisie straight to us is a big ask

Since we dont require too many signings i would go big on Kudus who can play even as an 8 & on both wides as well
The next manager may well not fancy one of them any way and will have his own ideas.

Darwin and Jota are the key ones and Mo of course. How do you unluck or add to that group's potential?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76940 on: Today at 09:15:10 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:40:26 am
The next manager may well not fancy one of them any way and will have his own ideas.

Darwin and Jota are the key ones and Mo of course. How do you unluck or add to that group's potential?
We need more pace and power upfront. We're too slow bar Darwin which makes it easy to pin us back.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76941 on: Today at 09:59:13 am »
you wonder would Bayern consider a big bid for Mathys Tel. could be an option
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,405
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76942 on: Today at 10:46:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 06:38:35 pm
Based on the fact that it's always been there. It became less visible when Edwards left and Klopp signed his contract extension, but it's role will once again become more important with the new manager ...

So how can something which has always been there come back? It's just now working correctly.

It was a name the media created to gain clicks, the structure which hasn't changed is pretty much the same as any club.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,405
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76943 on: Today at 10:54:02 am »
I think we should go big on a forward, someone who can dribble and is fast as fuck.

Kvaratskhelia, Musiala, Leão, Nico Williams..

Maybe Wirtz at a push.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76944 on: Today at 11:03:35 am »
Leao wouldnt be a good signing.
Kvaratskhelia i think could thrive at us but he has had consitency issues.

You look at Cunha at Wolves awful because he chose the wrong club.

Bowen would be great but too expensive. Musiala would be worth spending big on at 100m on surely Madrid cant get every top youngster. Depends on if he wants to move. He is good friends with Davies who appears to be leaving Bayern in the summer
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,552
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76945 on: Today at 11:11:45 am »
Wirtz is brilliant, really like him, but he's not speedy and he had that ACL injury a couple of years back.  Feels more like a City or Arsenal kind of player, very similar to Odegaard.

Reckon he replaces Silva at City when he finally fucks off.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 1919 1920 1921 1922 1923 [1924]   Go Up
« previous next »
 