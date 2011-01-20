Not really. His attacking numbers are pretty average.
A wide forward should a priority this summer. We need more pace in attack.
When did Rodgers throw everyone under a bus?
Can add him sacking Colin Pascoe and Mike Marsh to the list already provided. Never hated him, agree with you that I don't get that, but I think even his biggest supporters think that he has his insecurities and looks to pass on responsibility post-hoc when things haven't worked well.
Anyone want to examine Graham Souness too?
I have certain sympathies for him, as walking into that ruddy documentary didn't do him any favours at all. It was hard for him to come back from that from some people, he was on a hiding to nothing. But I think it goes too far when people give him no credit for the year we almost won the title. It kind of sums up the over the top dislike there is for him from some people.
Jesus.
The ability to beat a man and take on his opposition full back is a must. Nunez gets shots off, Salah does that and is creative but nobody on that left side is anywhere close bar Jota.
I dont get why people think Diaz has not kicked on? He hasnt got the best numbers but he certainly makes things happen on the pitch.
Yeah, the only thing that really changed after Rodgers left is the manager started working with it instead of against it.
Agreed. No idea who that player be, as I dont really watch much football outside of Liverpool these days, but I trust our recruitment team to get it right if we do end up targeting a forward.
Fair point about staying on when Pascoe and Marsh got sacked, and about his own insecurities about certain things. I'm kind of where jill is at in that from certain sections of the support, there's an intense dislike for him, even though he didn't really do anything particularly wrong while he was here.
Yeah I'm with you and Jill there. I will always credit him for his contribution to the 2013-14 run, still probably the most fun season of my lifetime. I can't say I'm warmed to him, but definitely don't understand intense dislike. FWIW, complete aside, but he said it was his decision to sack the coaches (which wasn't my memory, til i looked it up)
Ok
Jack is right about about both Diaz & Gakpo. This is not knee jerk from the game yesterdayGood players but not elite.I think Diaz had a purple patch when he joined us & looked like he would kick on.in the CL he was actually similar to what he showed last few months. He doesnt really beat his man very reliant coming inside.Gakpo i woulkd keep as he is younger & will be a good squad player. Kudus to me looks potentially elite.Bakayoko does look good as well although i think going from the eredivisie straight to us is a big askSince we dont require too many signings i would go big on Kudus who can play even as an 8 & on both wides as well
The next manager may well not fancy one of them any way and will have his own ideas.Darwin and Jota are the key ones and Mo of course. How do you unluck or add to that group's potential?
Based on the fact that it's always been there. It became less visible when Edwards left and Klopp signed his contract extension, but it's role will once again become more important with the new manager ...
