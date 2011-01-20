Jack is right about about both Diaz & Gakpo. This is not knee jerk from the game yesterday

Good players but not elite.

I think Diaz had a purple patch when he joined us & looked like he would kick on.

in the CL he was actually similar to what he showed last few months. He doesnt really beat his man very reliant coming inside.

Gakpo i woulkd keep as he is younger & will be a good squad player. Kudus to me looks potentially elite.



Bakayoko does look good as well although i think going from the eredivisie straight to us is a big ask



Since we dont require too many signings i would go big on Kudus who can play even as an 8 & on both wides as well