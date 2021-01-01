« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:00:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:41:52 pm
This summer  assuming the style remains similar and the big guns want to stay  .. we should buy a left sided centre back and at least one forward .. Id buy two and move Diaz or Gakpo on

If were changing set up / style then its obv more tough to know

Agree with this, lots of scope this summer to add quality younger players who don't need to instantly hit the ground running. A centre back, a fast wide forward (ideally left footed) and if possible another athletic midfielder (can we clone Dom?).

I'd put a lot of the budget towards one of the top young centre backs (Yoro, Scalvini, Inacio, Silva or Diomande), maybe Neto or Olise (injuries and medicals dependent) and (dreams) Valverde if Madrid want to cash in to help fund Mbappe. Easy to spend £170m+ ;D

Then just some fiddling with the squad depending on outgoings (e.g. if Tsimikas leaves get a left back)
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:05:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:16:08 pm
Bakayoko was for a Klopp side, we won;t be going for Klopp minded players now.

Really, Samie? You know who our new manager will be? He will tear up Jurgen's model completely, and will start from the scratch?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:11:10 pm
Not from scratch but he will have his own prefrences and targets.  we can't just buy Bakayoko for him and expect him to be happy without him wanting the player.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:26:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:11:10 pm
Not from scratch but he will have his own prefrences and targets.  we can't just buy Bakayoko for him and expect him to be happy without him wanting the player.

So, you now for a fact that our new manager won't like Bakayoko? Interesting ...
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:27:42 pm
Mac, come on mate. And you know he will?  ;D
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:37:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:27:42 pm
Mac, come on mate. And you know he will?  ;D

Maybe he will, maybe he won't. There is a big chance that he will like him, because Bakayoko is one of the most talented young wide attackers in the game at the moment, and Mo is turning 32 in June, so we need to think about the succession plan ...
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:57:53 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:41:52 pm
at least one forward .. Id buy two and move Diaz or Gakpo on
Ok ::)
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:06:48 am
The front three is one of those areas where I can't imagine any manager turning their nose up at a productive and hardworking forward, regardless of their system.

That said, with so many positions at the club that need filling I'm not sure we'll be doing much ground work on any signings until a manager has joined. I imagine our summer will get off to a slow start, though hopefully we don't use the turnover as an excuse to rest on our laurels again.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:26:15 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:06:48 am
The front three is one of those areas where I can't imagine any manager turning their nose up at a productive and hardworking forward, regardless of their system.

That said, with so many positions at the club that need filling I'm not sure we'll be doing much ground work on any signings until a manager has joined. I imagine our summer will get off to a slow start, though hopefully we don't use the turnover as an excuse to rest on our laurels again.

I suspect that we will have the new sporting director in place months before the new manager. With Jurgen leaving, the Committee will be back ...
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:20:18 pm
yup. it be a slow summer for sure unless they announce that they have a management team in place before the season ends

it will be a gradual process. just hope our sporting director/manager/coach are all on the same page regarding player recruitment. don't want to see situation where the manager is forced on a player only to get frozen out or play in unfamiliar positions.

we have been spoilt with klopp getting more than what expected out of every player we signed and promote from the academy
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:21:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:26:15 am
I suspect that we will have the new sporting director in place months before the new manager. With Jurgen leaving, the Committee will be back ...

But I don't think we'll commit to any signings, outside of special circumstances, until a manager is in place.
