By all accounts Clarke is now seen as part of the 1st team squad so there is a good chance he follows the similar trajectory as Jones and Elliot etc.
The biggest thing we need in my opinion is some genuine pace, when Nunez doesnt play we seem a little one speeded in attack. So having another versatile forward who is rapid would mean a pretty much perfect front line.
In each line, who is the most vulnerable to upgrading replacement?
D: Tsimikas
M: Gravenberch (assuming Endo will just run to end of contract)
F: Diaz/Gakpo
Gravenberch is a lot of potential, but his competitors have better established themselves ahead of him. Gakpo doesn't offer as much as his competitors, but it would depend on how common dribblers are (which Diaz is, compared with Gakpo who is a link-man).
We don't obviously lack for anything in the squad, but if we're looking to improve, then it would be by upgrading on the players who are most vulnerable to upgrades.