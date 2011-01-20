« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1917 1918 1919 1920 1921 [1922]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2861670 times)

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76840 on: Yesterday at 03:19:33 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:11:39 pm
He's easily good enough if he is there in case two players get injured before he plays. People are so weirdly motivated to write players off.

He's nowhere near as good as the 5 we've currently got, including Gomez if he was to play there, so how does that make him good enough all of a sudden if we lose one
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,238
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76841 on: Yesterday at 03:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 03:19:33 pm
He's nowhere near as good as the 5 we've currently got, including Gomez if he was to play there, so how does that make him good enough all of a sudden if we lose one

To be truthful, I don't have a strong opinion on him, as have not watched him really other than games against us. So you might well be right, though others rate him and he is on a free...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,193
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76842 on: Yesterday at 03:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:54:03 am
I love Endo but I could see a situation where the new Manager brings in a younger DM.

That makes no sense ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,193
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76843 on: Yesterday at 03:35:10 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:11:39 pm
He's easily good enough if he is there in case two players get injured before he plays. People are so weirdly motivated to write players off.

I think that Van den Berg is better than Adarabioyo. And younger ...
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76844 on: Yesterday at 03:46:28 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:23:20 pm
To be truthful, I don't have a strong opinion on him, as have not watched him really other than games against us. So you might well be right, though others rate him and he is on a free...

I'm hoping Van Den Berg comes back into the fold as 4th/5th choice, i think he's good enough, just needs to make that next step
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76845 on: Yesterday at 03:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 03:46:28 pm
I'm hoping Van Den Berg comes back into the fold as 4th/5th choice, i think he's good enough, just needs to make that next step

He doesn't want to be 4th/5th choice.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,072
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76846 on: Yesterday at 04:14:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 03:33:28 pm
That makes no sense ...
It makes perfect sense...
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,194
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76847 on: Yesterday at 04:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 03:46:28 pm
I'm hoping Van Den Berg comes back into the fold as 4th/5th choice, i think he's good enough, just needs to make that next step

Hes playing regularly why would he want to be 4/5th choice
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76848 on: Yesterday at 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 04:25:14 pm
Hes playing regularly why would he want to be 4/5th choice

Because he's playing for Mainz, and he could be coming back to current Premier league champions and champions league participants, and 4th choice for Liverpool will get loads of games, as we have seen this season, so it's not so binary is it
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,193
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76849 on: Yesterday at 04:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:14:46 pm
It makes perfect sense...

Nope, it doesn't make sense. We have Mac Allister and Bajcetic as long term options for the defensive midfield position. We are not going to replace Endo by a younger defensive midfielder. We can forget about that talk ...
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,842
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76850 on: Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm »
At least two of the managers we are looking at play a back 3 so 4th choice wouldn't be so bad to begin with for VDB.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76851 on: Yesterday at 10:45:48 pm »
Part of the £30m would relate to include transfer instalments. They've spent themselves to oblivion.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76852 on: Yesterday at 11:03:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:45:48 pm
Part of the £30m would relate to include transfer instalments. They've spent themselves to oblivion.

Who? FSG?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76853 on: Yesterday at 11:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:03:30 pm
Who? FSG?
Everton. I mistakenly posted it here.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76854 on: Today at 04:51:40 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:47:02 pm
Nope, it doesn't make sense. We have Mac Allister and Bajcetic as long term options for the defensive midfield position. We are not going to replace Endo by a younger defensive midfielder. We can forget about that talk ...

we will eventually. hopefully with someone from the academy. but for now i do think that once thiago and baj is back, we have enough squad players as cover. the thing with baj is how fit will he be throughout the seasons. if the coaches/medical staff thinks he isnt as robust then another midfielder is definitely needed as next season will be a rather busy one.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,193
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76855 on: Today at 06:56:09 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:51:40 am
we will eventually. hopefully with someone from the academy. but for now i do think that once thiago and baj is back, we have enough squad players as cover. the thing with baj is how fit will he be throughout the seasons. if the coaches/medical staff thinks he isnt as robust then another midfielder is definitely needed as next season will be a rather busy one.

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Bajcetic
Morton
McConnell
Clark
Thiago (out of contract)
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76856 on: Today at 07:52:27 am »
The emergence & improvement of Jones & Eliott in the last 9 months has been key.
It gives us less need for a midfield player.
With our academy improving im actually with Peter that we possibly dont need another midfield player
A ball winning monster would be good but not really many out there
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,378
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76857 on: Today at 08:50:03 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:52:27 am
The emergence & improvement of Jones & Eliott in the last 9 months has been key.
It gives us less need for a midfield player.
With our academy improving im actually with Peter that we possibly dont need another midfield player
A ball winning monster would be good but not really many out there

By all accounts Clarke is now seen as part of the 1st team squad so there is a good chance he follows the similar trajectory as Jones and Elliot etc.

The biggest thing we need in my opinion is some genuine pace, when Nunez doesnt play we seem a little one speeded in attack. So having another versatile forward who is rapid would mean a pretty much perfect front line.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76858 on: Today at 09:29:48 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:50:03 am
By all accounts Clarke is now seen as part of the 1st team squad so there is a good chance he follows the similar trajectory as Jones and Elliot etc.

The biggest thing we need in my opinion is some genuine pace, when Nunez doesnt play we seem a little one speeded in attack. So having another versatile forward who is rapid would mean a pretty much perfect front line.

In each line, who is the most vulnerable to upgrading replacement?

D: Tsimikas
M: Gravenberch (assuming Endo will just run to end of contract)
F: Diaz/Gakpo

Gravenberch is a lot of potential, but his competitors have better established themselves ahead of him. Gakpo doesn't offer as much as his competitors, but it would depend on how common dribblers are (which Diaz is, compared with Gakpo who is a link-man).

We don't obviously lack for anything in the squad, but if we're looking to improve, then it would be by upgrading on the players who are most vulnerable to upgrades.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,615
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76859 on: Today at 10:41:36 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:29:48 am
In each line, who is the most vulnerable to upgrading replacement?

D: Tsimikas
M: Gravenberch (assuming Endo will just run to end of contract)
F: Diaz/Gakpo

Gravenberch is a lot of potential, but his competitors have better established themselves ahead of him. Gakpo doesn't offer as much as his competitors, but it would depend on how common dribblers are (which Diaz is, compared with Gakpo who is a link-man).

We don't obviously lack for anything in the squad, but if we're looking to improve, then it would be by upgrading on the players who are most vulnerable to upgrades.
Can't see any reason to upgrade Tsmikas as he's willing to be a deputy. Unless we think Beck will be ready to come through next season as Bradley has done this, surely it's Robertson who should be 'vulnerable', in as far as his age will affect his physicality.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76860 on: Today at 10:55:06 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:41:36 am
Can't see any reason to upgrade Tsmikas as he's willing to be a deputy. Unless we think Beck will be ready to come through next season as Bradley has done this, surely it's Robertson who should be 'vulnerable', in as far as his age will affect his physicality.

Just listing which player(s) are most vulnerable to upgrading. None of them need upgrading. Just that if we're looking to sign someone to improve us, those are the players that most stand out, and thus which types to look at. Robertson due to age might be a good argument.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,915
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76861 on: Today at 11:21:04 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:41:36 am
Can't see any reason to upgrade Tsmikas as he's willing to be a deputy. Unless we think Beck will be ready to come through next season as Bradley has done this, surely it's Robertson who should be 'vulnerable', in as far as his age will affect his physicality.

I like Tsimikas but I think he's on the edge in terms of almost not having the pace/strength needed for the role, it's rare to see him burst pace a defender to get a cross in or get to the byline. It depends where Robertson is at mentally I think, if he's willing to play less as he gets older then replacing Tsimikas with someone quicker and stronger would be a good improvement, whereas if Andy feels he wants to start every game then he may need to be moved on over the next few seasons.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,615
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76862 on: Today at 11:25:48 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:55:06 am
Just listing which player(s) are most vulnerable to upgrading. None of them need upgrading. Just that if we're looking to sign someone to improve us, those are the players that most stand out, and thus which types to look at. Robertson due to age might be a good argument.
It makes sense to bring in the replacement before the legs go - I guess Tsmikas might be vulnerable if we get a first teamer and Robertson becomes the deputy. I suspect with a new manager there will be a more pragmatic approach to moving people on; the balance will be in simultaneously maintaining the esprit de corps that Jurgen has fostered so well and that has served him so well.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,172
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76863 on: Today at 11:29:28 am »
I'll be honest. I frequently forget about the existence of Bacjetic but, on the moments I do remember him, I think there is no real need for a number 6 purchase at all and another year of him developing + Endo is the way to go.
Logged

Offline -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,404
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76864 on: Today at 01:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:29:48 am
In each line, who is the most vulnerable to upgrading replacement?

D: Tsimikas
M: Gravenberch (assuming Endo will just run to end of contract)
F: Diaz/Gakpo

Gravenberch is a lot of potential, but his competitors have better established themselves ahead of him. Gakpo doesn't offer as much as his competitors, but it would depend on how common dribblers are (which Diaz is, compared with Gakpo who is a link-man).

We don't obviously lack for anything in the squad, but if we're looking to improve, then it would be by upgrading on the players who are most vulnerable to upgrades.

Gravenberch? That's ridiculous. We know the club have seen him as a potentially generational talent and he wasn't there for pre season which means everything this season is him trying to pick up what we do as he goes. I highly doubt we're thinking we need to upgrade anyone in midfield, albeit Endo obviously has a time limit simply because of his age.
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,627
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76865 on: Today at 01:10:04 pm »
Diaz? ;D Gravenberch needs a full pre season with us.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76866 on: Today at 02:41:09 pm »
no sane player would want to come to us right now with klopp leaving and plenty of uncertainties

positives is that we look like we hardly need anyone coming in to be fair

quality all round. the emergence of bradley and quansah this season have saved us a fair bit on the pitch and money wise. hopefully mcconnell can do the business as he seems to have a decent debut.

squad players all stepping up and making the difference that it is a disservice calling them squad players as they can push for a starting spot. I honestly don't think there is a strongest 11 for our team right now as every one can do and bring something different to the table.

a reminder that our midfield have just been playing with each other for 6 months at best and even our forwards and defence are adapting to them. it be interesting once the whole team clicks.

 
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76867 on: Today at 03:09:32 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 01:01:06 pm
Gravenberch? That's ridiculous. We know the club have seen him as a potentially generational talent and he wasn't there for pre season which means everything this season is him trying to pick up what we do as he goes. I highly doubt we're thinking we need to upgrade anyone in midfield, albeit Endo obviously has a time limit simply because of his age.

Other than Endo for obvious reasons, who would you say is the least established in our midfield, if not Gravenberch?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,193
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76868 on: Today at 04:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:09:32 pm
Other than Endo for obvious reasons, who would you say is the least established in our midfield, if not Gravenberch?

You do realise that Gravenberch is only 21?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1917 1918 1919 1920 1921 [1922]   Go Up
« previous next »
 