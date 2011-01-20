The big shame among all the young players looking so good this season has been the absence of Bajcetic. Kind of felt early on it would drag with him, all the growth stuff, and while it looks like we should be able to manage the rest of this season without I'm hoping he can get through pre-season and ready to contribute under the new manager. I feel like he's one who could really thrive under a certain manager who's name has been mentioned one or two times over the past week, maybe that's just because he's a Spanish midfielder thoughThere's games (cup or Europa League) where we could have fielded a very academy heavy side and beat plenty of sides. Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Bajcetic, obviously have to include Trent and Jones too, and you could even put Elliot/Doak in there. Lots for the next manager to play with. I really hope soon there's a young forward who comes through from the academy, seemed to be that's where our best talents used to lie with the likes of Fowler and Owen key examples, but in more recent years, post Gerrard say, it's felt like the best talents have played at the other end of the field. A local goalscorer to go on top of Trent and Jones would be amazing.