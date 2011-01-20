« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76800 on: Yesterday at 07:22:55 pm »
We don't *need* him if no one leaves but have been very impressed with Olise,though he was very technical and a great creator but is adding goals to his game now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76801 on: Yesterday at 08:36:13 pm »
We're pretty much full up as far as good specialist players go. There is always room for an absolutely top forward, and we can make room if need be. However, are there any players who play to a high standard in multiple positions at the back or up front? Someone like Gomez. Sepp springs to mind.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76802 on: Yesterday at 08:38:32 pm »
LB - Robertson and Tsimikas are similar ages right?. The latter isnt the best defender in the world so having Beck or Scanlon coming through and getting some minutes would be great. A new signing probably wouldnt get much gametime plus hinder their development
LCB - any of the LCB in youth teams any good?.
RW/RF - - Salah aside how have Jota/Diaz/Nunez fille in on the right?. Is this where we could potentially look for yet another youngster (i know we have Doak and Gordon).?
If Kelleher goes in the summer, Pitaluga or....?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76803 on: Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm »
Not sure we should fall into the trap of thinking we are too good to be improved on nobody is that good.

Id like to see the likes of Beck come through but Ill leave that judgement to the new manager and coaches.

Thiago/Matip are likely to go so we will need to replace them two and we need to factor in the extra games next season too in the CL.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76804 on: Yesterday at 09:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm
Not sure we should fall into the trap of thinking we are too good to be improved on nobody is that good.

Id like to see the likes of Beck come through but Ill leave that judgement to the new manager and coaches.

Thiago/Matip are likely to go so we will need to replace them two and we need to factor in the extra games next season too in the CL.

Sepp to replace Matip. We've got more than enough bodies in the middle not to need to replace Thiago. There's always the option of Trent with Bradley on the right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76805 on: Yesterday at 09:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:34:56 pm
Sepp to replace Matip. We've got more than enough bodies in the middle not to need to replace Thiago. There's always the option of Trent with Bradley on the right.

But how do we replace Thiago's minutes?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76806 on: Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm »
It's important to give young players opportunities if they're good enough, but that doesn't mean we should assume they all will be. People were up in arms when we sold Brewster and he hasn't shown anything to suggest it was the wrong call. We also shouldn't force ourselves to rely heavily on young players, better to leave room for them to get the odd game rather than hoping they can come in and perform for three months straight as soon as someone gets injured.

I know we have a few young left backs floating around but I haven't seen anything to suggest any of them are really close to first team football. Given Robertson's age and the work required for that role, I think we could easily sign a new player there while also leaving the door open for a youngster to start getting games in 2-3 seasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76807 on: Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:34:56 pm
Sepp to replace Matip. We've got more than enough bodies in the middle not to need to replace Thiago. There's always the option of Trent with Bradley on the right.

Yeah he is an option for sure but depends if he wants to be a starter.

A new manager may play a back 3 who knows but I hope not though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76808 on: Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm
It's important to give young players opportunities if they're good enough, but that doesn't mean we should assume they all will be. People were up in arms when we sold Brewster and he hasn't shown anything to suggest it was the wrong call. We also shouldn't force ourselves to rely heavily on young players, better to leave room for them to get the odd game rather than hoping they can come in and perform for three months straight as soon as someone gets injured.

I know we have a few young left backs floating around but I haven't seen anything to suggest any of them are really close to first team football. Given Robertson's age and the work required for that role, I think we could easily sign a new player there while also leaving the door open for a youngster to start getting games in 2-3 seasons.

We signed 4 CMs last summer, with Jones arguably our most important CM, and Trent also viably moving there with Bradley playing RB. Even without heavily relying on Bajcetic, McConnell and Clark, we've still got more than enough bodies for a 3.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76809 on: Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm »
Agree that we shouldnt stand still. If anything, this summer showed how new blood can give much a much needed boost.

I think whoever comes in as manager will be delighted with the squad they inherit, but would undoubtedly want to make a couple of specific additions. Were just in a great position where we dont need to be desperate, which we definitely had a whiff of last summer due to having to rebuild so quickly.

I also think the managerial change means there could well be a surprise exit or two, although hopefully not from any of the big three with contracts expiring in 18 months.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76810 on: Yesterday at 10:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm
We signed 4 CMs last summer, with Jones arguably our most important CM, and Trent also viably moving there with Bradley playing RB. Even without heavily relying on Bajcetic, McConnell and Clark, we've still got more than enough bodies for a 3.

I wasn't really talking about midfield as we've just invested a lot there and the only thing it really needs is time. The only reason to sign a midfielder in the summer imo is if the new manager wants a change in shape.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76811 on: Yesterday at 10:44:25 pm »
Neto would be perfect for us. Quick, call play on both sides and a consistent end product.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76812 on: Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:44:25 pm
Neto would be perfect for us. Quick, call play on both sides and a consistent end product.
Always inured
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76813 on: Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm »
Quiet window it seems.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76814 on: Yesterday at 10:48:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
Always inured

As he was saying, he'd be perfect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76815 on: Yesterday at 10:50:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
Always inured
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/pedro-neto/verletzungen/spieler/487465

It's funny how people jump to conclusions based on little evidence. Having a big injury doesn't mean he's "always" injured.

Virg missed 2 months? last season and almost the entire 20/21 season. "Always injured too eh? :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76816 on: Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:50:45 pm
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/pedro-neto/verletzungen/spieler/487465

It's funny how people jump to conclusions based on little evidence. Having a big injury doesn't mean he's "always" injured.

Virg missed 2 months? last season and almost the entire 20/21 season. "Always injured too eh? :)

Out for a year with an ACL between 2021 and 2022, out over 4 months with an ankle injury last season, out 2 months already this season with a hammy. How's that not injury prone?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76817 on: Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm
Out for a year with an ACL between 2021 and 2022, out over 4 months with an ankle injury last season, out 2 months already this season with a hammy. How's that not injury prone?
It'd be an issue if it's recurring. Anybody can have an big injury but it's laughable to use that to claim that a player is "always" injured.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76818 on: Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
Always inured

Expecting something unpleasant? He should sign for Everton then.  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76819 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm »
Koumetio to Blackburn on loan, Rhyl Williams recalled due to injury and a £15m bid from Forest (FFP ???) rejected for Kelleher. Quiet deadline day for us really,  just the way we like it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76820 on: Today at 01:53:30 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm
Out for a year with an ACL between 2021 and 2022, out over 4 months with an ankle injury last season, out 2 months already this season with a hammy. How's that not injury prone?

Surely an ACL injury cannot be associated with being "injury prone"...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76821 on: Today at 03:00:36 am »
The amount of media articles featuring complaints or digs at P&S for limiting the amount of transfers is hilarious. Contrary to what they are claiming it is not stifling anything other than clicks for bullshit transfer rumours.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76822 on: Today at 05:59:27 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:00:36 am
The amount of media articles featuring complaints or digs at P&S for limiting the amount of transfers is hilarious. Contrary to what they are claiming it is not stifling anything other than clicks for bullshit transfer rumours.

That's because they have nothing to report and that's wha they're paid for.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76823 on: Today at 08:12:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:59:27 am
That's because they have nothing to report and that's wha they're paid for.



Well they can just make up and recycle nonsensical rumours, like they normally do.

If there's one thing that could be easily replaced by AI, it's Sports journalists, who are stealing a living for the most part.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76824 on: Today at 09:18:02 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:40:50 pm
But how do we replace Thiago's minutes?

Boil an egg.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76825 on: Today at 09:38:25 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:40:50 pm
But how do we replace Thiago's minutes?

Minutes on the pitch, or minutes on the treatment table?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76826 on: Today at 11:30:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm
It'd be an issue if it's recurring. Anybody can have an big injury but it's laughable to use that to claim that a player is "always" injured.

The likes of a knee injury has to be a huge concern going forward
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76827 on: Today at 11:39:05 am »
The Squad looks very strong and versatile , dont see an obvious spot we need to go out and buy .

Great position to be in .

RB CB were on my list  but we have Quansah and Bradley probably save us £50/70m to be invested in quality elsewhere

Still a no6 in my thoughts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76828 on: Today at 11:54:03 am »
I love Endo but I could see a situation where the new Manager brings in a younger DM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76829 on: Today at 12:03:31 pm »
The big shame among all the young players looking so good this season has been the absence of Bajcetic. Kind of felt early on it would drag with him, all the growth stuff, and while it looks like we should be able to manage the rest of this season without I'm hoping he can get through pre-season and ready to contribute under the new manager. I feel like he's one who could really thrive under a certain manager who's name has been mentioned one or two times over the past week, maybe that's just because he's a Spanish midfielder though  ;)

There's games (cup or Europa League) where we could have fielded a very academy heavy side and beat plenty of sides. Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Bajcetic, obviously have to include Trent and Jones too, and you could even put Elliot/Doak in there. Lots for the next manager to play with. I really hope soon there's a young forward who comes through from the academy, seemed to be that's where our best talents used to lie with the likes of Fowler and Owen key examples, but in more recent years, post Gerrard say, it's felt like the best talents have played at the other end of the field. A local goalscorer to go on top of Trent and Jones would be amazing.
Re: LIVERPOOL
« Reply #76830 on: Today at 12:25:01 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:30:43 am
The likes of a knee injury has to be a huge concern going forward
An injury like that is a freak accident. What's good for him is that, like Darwin, he hasn't lost his pace after it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76831 on: Today at 01:20:25 pm »
Tosin as a free replacement for Matip could make a lot of sense. i doubt he'll demand to be first choice ahead of Konate and he's actually really good. Although would love us to get Diomande they want 80m euro release clause. Would leave a lot of money for other areas.

Olise/Wirtz/Neto

Would be decent attacking signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76832 on: Today at 02:02:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:20:25 pm
Tosin as a free replacement for Matip could make a lot of sense. i doubt he'll demand to be first choice ahead of Konate and he's actually really good. Although would love us to get Diomande they want 80m euro release clause. Would leave a lot of money for other areas.

Olise/Wirtz/Neto

Would be decent attacking signings.

My guess is we'll go for a left-footer if we try for a CB. There's the issue of any left-footed CB having to get past Virgil, but it feels like another tool in the armoury. Especially if the new manager favours a three-man backline, although I'd rather we stuck with a back four. If it's a back three, it'd definitely be a lefty IMO. Interestingly two of the names that come to mind quickest - Hincapie and Inacio - are managed by two people we've been linked with in Alonso and Amorim.

I'd be dead excited by Neto although the injuries are concerning. Would depend for me on whether he's supplementing Salah/Darwin/Gakpo/Jota/Diaz or replacing one of them. If it's the former then you'd probably take the risk. We like a Mendes client too. Olise probably more likely, although there'd be fierce competition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76833 on: Today at 02:23:21 pm »
Might end up being one of those contract summers like it was a couple of years ago. Need Salah/Virgil/Trent all to sign and hopefully some others but I'm not really sure of the rest of the squad and how long they have left. Not sure when Jota last signed one for example.

I think for sure we'll need a centre half because relying on Matip after another long term injury might not be the brightest idea. Maybe Van Den Berg gets a go but surely he fancies football elsewhere now, Europa League football has aided the likes of Quansah who might not have seen a minute in the Champions League where we'll surely be next season.

All depends on the new manager too, surely he'll want a couple of key additions. At least right back is looking good now. A defensive midfielder maybe? Who knows. Possibly a forward too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76834 on: Today at 02:24:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:20:25 pm
Tosin as a free replacement for Matip could make a lot of sense. i doubt he'll demand to be first choice ahead of Konate and he's actually really good. Although would love us to get Diomande they want 80m euro release clause. Would leave a lot of money for other areas.

Olise/Wirtz/Neto

Would be decent attacking signings.

We're not going to improve the team by replacing outgoing players with poorer ones, which is what we'd be doing with Tosin replacing Matip.

And Wirtz is a different level to Olise or Neto, but we're pretty stacked with attacking midfield types.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76835 on: Today at 02:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 02:24:48 pm
We're not going to improve the team by replacing outgoing players with poorer ones, which is what we'd be doing with Tosin replacing Matip.

And Wirtz is a different level to Olise or Neto, but we're pretty stacked with attacking midfield types.

Wirtz can play on the left i think?

I understand Tosin isn't quite Matip level but as a back up to Konate he'd be fine. He's free and HG. We could also sell for profit at some point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76836 on: Today at 02:41:16 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:36:24 pm
Wirtz can play on the left i think?

I understand Tosin isn't quite Matip level but as a back up to Konate he'd be fine. He's free and HG. We could also sell for profit at some point.

So? Lloyd Kelly is on a free this summer too. We shouldn't sign either of them because they're not good enough for us. The whole point of kids like Bradley, Quansah, Clarke, Beck etc is so we dont feel like we have to go out and sign 'squad' players. We need to be signing a top CB to replace Joel.
