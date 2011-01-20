It's important to give young players opportunities if they're good enough, but that doesn't mean we should assume they all will be. People were up in arms when we sold Brewster and he hasn't shown anything to suggest it was the wrong call. We also shouldn't force ourselves to rely heavily on young players, better to leave room for them to get the odd game rather than hoping they can come in and perform for three months straight as soon as someone gets injured.



I know we have a few young left backs floating around but I haven't seen anything to suggest any of them are really close to first team football. Given Robertson's age and the work required for that role, I think we could easily sign a new player there while also leaving the door open for a youngster to start getting games in 2-3 seasons.