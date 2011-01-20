Agree that we shouldnt stand still. If anything, this summer showed how new blood can give much a much needed boost.
I think whoever comes in as manager will be delighted with the squad they inherit, but would undoubtedly want to make a couple of specific additions. Were just in a great position where we dont need to be desperate, which we definitely had a whiff of last summer due to having to rebuild so quickly.
I also think the managerial change means there could well be a surprise exit or two, although hopefully not from any of the big three with contracts expiring in 18 months.