« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1916 1917 1918 1919 1920 [1921]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2851747 times)

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76800 on: Yesterday at 07:22:55 pm »
We don't *need* him if no one leaves but have been very impressed with Olise,though he was very technical and a great creator but is adding goals to his game now.

Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76801 on: Yesterday at 08:36:13 pm »
We're pretty much full up as far as good specialist players go. There is always room for an absolutely top forward, and we can make room if need be. However, are there any players who play to a high standard in multiple positions at the back or up front? Someone like Gomez. Sepp springs to mind.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76802 on: Yesterday at 08:38:32 pm »
LB - Robertson and Tsimikas are similar ages right?. The latter isnt the best defender in the world so having Beck or Scanlon coming through and getting some minutes would be great. A new signing probably wouldnt get much gametime plus hinder their development
LCB - any of the LCB in youth teams any good?.
RW/RF - - Salah aside how have Jota/Diaz/Nunez fille in on the right?. Is this where we could potentially look for yet another youngster (i know we have Doak and Gordon).?
If Kelleher goes in the summer, Pitaluga or....?
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76803 on: Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm »
Not sure we should fall into the trap of thinking we are too good to be improved on nobody is that good.

Id like to see the likes of Beck come through but Ill leave that judgement to the new manager and coaches.

Thiago/Matip are likely to go so we will need to replace them two and we need to factor in the extra games next season too in the CL.

Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76804 on: Yesterday at 09:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm
Not sure we should fall into the trap of thinking we are too good to be improved on nobody is that good.

Id like to see the likes of Beck come through but Ill leave that judgement to the new manager and coaches.

Thiago/Matip are likely to go so we will need to replace them two and we need to factor in the extra games next season too in the CL.

Sepp to replace Matip. We've got more than enough bodies in the middle not to need to replace Thiago. There's always the option of Trent with Bradley on the right.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,227
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76805 on: Yesterday at 09:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:34:56 pm
Sepp to replace Matip. We've got more than enough bodies in the middle not to need to replace Thiago. There's always the option of Trent with Bradley on the right.

But how do we replace Thiago's minutes?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76806 on: Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm »
It's important to give young players opportunities if they're good enough, but that doesn't mean we should assume they all will be. People were up in arms when we sold Brewster and he hasn't shown anything to suggest it was the wrong call. We also shouldn't force ourselves to rely heavily on young players, better to leave room for them to get the odd game rather than hoping they can come in and perform for three months straight as soon as someone gets injured.

I know we have a few young left backs floating around but I haven't seen anything to suggest any of them are really close to first team football. Given Robertson's age and the work required for that role, I think we could easily sign a new player there while also leaving the door open for a youngster to start getting games in 2-3 seasons.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76807 on: Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:34:56 pm
Sepp to replace Matip. We've got more than enough bodies in the middle not to need to replace Thiago. There's always the option of Trent with Bradley on the right.

Yeah he is an option for sure but depends if he wants to be a starter.

A new manager may play a back 3 who knows but I hope not though.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76808 on: Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm
It's important to give young players opportunities if they're good enough, but that doesn't mean we should assume they all will be. People were up in arms when we sold Brewster and he hasn't shown anything to suggest it was the wrong call. We also shouldn't force ourselves to rely heavily on young players, better to leave room for them to get the odd game rather than hoping they can come in and perform for three months straight as soon as someone gets injured.

I know we have a few young left backs floating around but I haven't seen anything to suggest any of them are really close to first team football. Given Robertson's age and the work required for that role, I think we could easily sign a new player there while also leaving the door open for a youngster to start getting games in 2-3 seasons.

We signed 4 CMs last summer, with Jones arguably our most important CM, and Trent also viably moving there with Bradley playing RB. Even without heavily relying on Bajcetic, McConnell and Clark, we've still got more than enough bodies for a 3.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76809 on: Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm »
Agree that we shouldnt stand still. If anything, this summer showed how new blood can give much a much needed boost.

I think whoever comes in as manager will be delighted with the squad they inherit, but would undoubtedly want to make a couple of specific additions. Were just in a great position where we dont need to be desperate, which we definitely had a whiff of last summer due to having to rebuild so quickly.

I also think the managerial change means there could well be a surprise exit or two, although hopefully not from any of the big three with contracts expiring in 18 months.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,910
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76810 on: Yesterday at 10:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm
We signed 4 CMs last summer, with Jones arguably our most important CM, and Trent also viably moving there with Bradley playing RB. Even without heavily relying on Bajcetic, McConnell and Clark, we've still got more than enough bodies for a 3.

I wasn't really talking about midfield as we've just invested a lot there and the only thing it really needs is time. The only reason to sign a midfielder in the summer imo is if the new manager wants a change in shape.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76811 on: Yesterday at 10:44:25 pm »
Neto would be perfect for us. Quick, call play on both sides and a consistent end product.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,692
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76812 on: Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:44:25 pm
Neto would be perfect for us. Quick, call play on both sides and a consistent end product.
Always inured
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,078
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76813 on: Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm »
Quiet window it seems.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,660
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76814 on: Yesterday at 10:48:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
Always inured

As he was saying, he'd be perfect.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76815 on: Yesterday at 10:50:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
Always inured
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/pedro-neto/verletzungen/spieler/487465

It's funny how people jump to conclusions based on little evidence. Having a big injury doesn't mean he's "always" injured.

Virg missed 2 months? last season and almost the entire 20/21 season. "Always injured too eh? :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:53:22 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76816 on: Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:50:45 pm
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/pedro-neto/verletzungen/spieler/487465

It's funny how people jump to conclusions based on little evidence. Having a big injury doesn't mean he's "always" injured.

Virg missed 2 months? last season and almost the entire 20/21 season. "Always injured too eh? :)

Out for a year with an ACL between 2021 and 2022, out over 4 months with an ankle injury last season, out 2 months already this season with a hammy. How's that not injury prone?
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76817 on: Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm
Out for a year with an ACL between 2021 and 2022, out over 4 months with an ankle injury last season, out 2 months already this season with a hammy. How's that not injury prone?
It'd be an issue if it's recurring. Anybody can have an big injury but it's laughable to use that to claim that a player is "always" injured.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,032
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76818 on: Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm
Always inured

Expecting something unpleasant? He should sign for Everton then.  ;)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76819 on: Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm »
Koumetio to Blackburn on loan, Rhyl Williams recalled due to injury and a £15m bid from Forest (FFP ???) rejected for Kelleher. Quiet deadline day for us really,  just the way we like it.
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,632
    • @hartejack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76820 on: Today at 01:53:30 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm
Out for a year with an ACL between 2021 and 2022, out over 4 months with an ankle injury last season, out 2 months already this season with a hammy. How's that not injury prone?

Surely an ACL injury cannot be associated with being "injury prone"...?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,722
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76821 on: Today at 03:00:36 am »
The amount of media articles featuring complaints or digs at P&S for limiting the amount of transfers is hilarious. Contrary to what they are claiming it is not stifling anything other than clicks for bullshit transfer rumours.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1916 1917 1918 1919 1920 [1921]   Go Up
« previous next »
 