Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76640 on: Yesterday at 07:15:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:22:25 pm
Dunno, think with Van Dijk and Salah its up in the air and with their ages it should be. If Trent and Alisson start having doubts then it will be end of days. That said, I am not bothered either way, still devastated over Klopp.

Why would you let two of the best players in the league leave because of their age? They'll probably still be two of the better players in the league two seasons from now.
Samie

  • Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76641 on: Yesterday at 07:31:30 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1752047608019743002

Quote
Owen Beck heading back to Dundee on loan.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76642 on: Yesterday at 08:04:03 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:15:56 pm
Why would you let two of the best players in the league leave because of their age? They'll probably still be two of the better players in the league two seasons from now.

They hold all the cards - if they dont want to sign extensions, whats your move ?
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76643 on: Yesterday at 08:06:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm
We dont know if they will and when they will. Either way I actually think if they are then Guardiola will stay longer. Nobody is getting past him in the meantime.
In League 2?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76644 on: Yesterday at 09:20:47 pm
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76645 on: Yesterday at 10:00:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:31:30 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1752047608019743002


Good luck to him. Got a few minutes here which he would be buzzing about.

Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76646 on: Yesterday at 10:04:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:31:30 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1752047608019743002
After he came on against Bournemouth, wasn't Dundee the only team he could go out on loan to?
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76647 on: Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:00:03 pm
Good luck to him. Got a few minutes here which he would be buzzing about.

It was a contingency as well. We were a Gomez injury away from really needing him through January.

killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76648 on: Yesterday at 11:19:31 pm
Some rumours that we like Nusa (who apparently failed a medical).
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76649 on: Yesterday at 11:32:11 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:19:31 pm
Some rumours that we like Nusa (who apparently failed a medical).

He seems to be quite switched on and it looks like he wants to go somewhere where hell get to play a lot for his next move.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76650 on: Yesterday at 11:38:41 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 11:32:11 pm
He seems to be quite switched on and it looks like he wants to go somewhere where hell get to play a lot for his next move.

Apparently though nothing is going to be worked on until a sporting director and manager are appointed.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76651 on: Yesterday at 11:54:40 pm
Makes sense to me, no point buying players without knowing if the SD or new manager even want them.

We're not buying anyone in this window anyway.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76652 on: Today at 02:17:24 am
One thing that will be interesting to see post-Klopp is if we maintain our current approach to loaning players i.e only doing it when we feel its necessary, seemingly not being overly arsed about the league but the overall fit
aussie_ox

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76653 on: Today at 02:51:10 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 02:43:35 pm
I would expect Salah to go in the summer, it was touch and go with Klopp here. Now that he is going there is little to no reason for Salah to stick around.

VVD and Trent we will probably keep a hold of. I am worried about Trent, could easily see him going to Madrid.

Salah must be noticing that the Saudi League is already turning into a shambles.  The reality is there pay checks are just one step from MBS deciding that he is sick of wasting money on football away from being pulled at short notice.   Eg China league when Xi pulled his support.

In any case Salah is elite, keeps himself in top notch shape.  He can in Saudi from 35-36 onwards till 40.   I wouldn't be surprised if he extended until 2027.


Trent's a local lad, he'll stay.  Why would he leave? 


newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76654 on: Today at 03:29:31 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:04:52 pm
Potentially a good move for Ramsay, just needs minutes at this stage so hopefully gets plenty of game time there till the end of the season.

Ramsay, Bolton on loan.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76655 on: Today at 06:09:16 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:29:31 am
Ramsay, Bolton on loan.

Not a good move. He'll reek out the place there.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76656 on: Today at 07:17:34 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:29:31 am
Ramsay, Bolton on loan.
Ludonautics Ltd is a shareholder of Bolton. AKA the company Ian Graham started.
