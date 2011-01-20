I would expect Salah to go in the summer, it was touch and go with Klopp here. Now that he is going there is little to no reason for Salah to stick around.



VVD and Trent we will probably keep a hold of. I am worried about Trent, could easily see him going to Madrid.



Salah must be noticing that the Saudi League is already turning into a shambles. The reality is there pay checks are just one step from MBS deciding that he is sick of wasting money on football away from being pulled at short notice. Eg China league when Xi pulled his support.In any case Salah is elite, keeps himself in top notch shape. He can in Saudi from 35-36 onwards till 40. I wouldn't be surprised if he extended until 2027.Trent's a local lad, he'll stay. Why would he leave?