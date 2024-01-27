« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:08:01 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:18:51 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:00:27 pm
we certaintly dont need a RB in the summer
if McConnell can continue what we saw today, and Thiago + Baj can (soon!) come back to fitness and form ..... can we stop banging on about needing a(nother) 6?

or will that drum never stop getting beaten?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:36:45 pm
Always said it's vital we keep on with the active recruitment in the teenage type age bracket.

Clark, Doak, Bradley, Mcconnell, Bajcetic, Gordon, Nyoni for example. Also Sterling, Ibe, Brewster and Solanke who fetched the club huge sums in sales. Jones and Quansah have obviously come through the ranks as well.

We're not in a position to wait for these players to emerge as PL players for someone else and then spend 60 million on them or whatever gets touted. These then become the HG quota players and allows us to scout more abroad for first team players where fees aren't as insane.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:41:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:18:51 pm
if McConnell can continue what we saw today, and Thiago + Baj can (soon!) come back to fitness and form ..... can we stop banging on about needing a(nother) 6?

or will that drum never stop getting beaten?

Forget Thiago in terms of a 6. You've got Bajcetic and Mcconnell coming through and there's Endo and Mac. The key is Bajcetic really. You don't want to be relying on Mcconnell in the PL just yet, at least not from the start.

You've potentially got 4 good options but we're a Mac Allister injury or suspension away from being desperately short in that position until at least Endo comes back and you'd also like the option of having Mac next to a 6. It went to pot for a bit at Fulham when Mac went off because that 6 position was vacant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:05:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:41:48 pm
Forget Thiago in terms of a 6. You've got Bajcetic and Mcconnell coming through and there's Endo and Mac. The key is Bajcetic really. You don't want to be relying on Mcconnell in the PL just yet, at least not from the start.

You've potentially got 4 good options but we're a Mac Allister injury or suspension away from being desperately short in that position until at least Endo comes back and you'd also like the option of having Mac next to a 6. It went to pot for a bit at Fulham when Mac went off because that 6 position was vacant.

I agree with the bit I hilited.

I'm not suggesting we're out of the woods - and the last thing I'd want is to put too much pressure on any of the young lads - but the cupboard may not be as bare as we think it is.

if McC can give us what we saw today off the bench, or in domestic cups, for a year or two .... wow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:15:58 pm
Quote from: cipher on January 27, 2024, 07:08:29 am
Yea, it has to be Alonso.  Ever since he played for us, I said he would make a great manager and he seems well on his way to doing so.

Well if you said that then what are we waiting for? Do the club know? If not, someone should tell them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:33:49 pm
Gotta be Xabi, he was fucking great in The Originals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:37:06 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:08:01 pm
Steven Caulker  ;)

Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:39:28 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:18:51 pm
if McConnell can continue what we saw today, and Thiago + Baj can (soon!) come back to fitness and form ..... can we stop banging on about needing a(nother) 6?

or will that drum never stop getting beaten?

 I hear the sound of distant drums
Far away, far away
And if they call for me to come
Then I must go, and you must stay
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:11:12 am
We have four fit fullback options!

5 when Tsmi comes back.

Praise be to Joe Gomez, what a player for us.

Transfers, 2-3 sweet ones in the summer under coach.....


....??????
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:20:11 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 01:43:57 pm
I don't think that the new manager and the new sporting director will abandon Jurgen's blueprint. It is a good model that has been implemented on all levels at the club. In fact, the new guys will most likely have to adapt to that model, and then gradually modify it over the years ...

Don't agree with this.  Any new manager is going to see the game in a different way than Klopp does and it would be naive for us to expect them to change their philosophy to mirror that of Klopp.  They won't be nearly as good as Klopp is at implementing that way of playing and it's a recipe for disaster.  Any new manager is going to have their teams playing how they see the game.

The good news is, that we have some incredible players that will be able to adjust the style to the new manager, whoever that may be. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:41:42 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:36:45 pm
Always said it's vital we keep on with the active recruitment in the teenage type age bracket.

Clark, Doak, Bradley, Mcconnell, Bajcetic, Gordon, Nyoni for example. Also Sterling, Ibe, Brewster and Solanke who fetched the club huge sums in sales. Jones and Quansah have obviously come through the ranks as well.

We're not in a position to wait for these players to emerge as PL players for someone else and then spend 60 million on them or whatever gets touted. These then become the HG quota players and allows us to scout more abroad for first team players where fees aren't as insane.

Get your HG players from the academy and buy foreign players. It saves you from the ridiculous HG premium.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:04:44 pm
Virgil Van Dijk has said he does not know if he will be part of the post Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool and is "very-curious" to see how the club attempt to move forward.

[@_pauljoyce]

Got to get his contract sorted out. Hopefully the club tell the players their plans moving forward. Everyone will be in uncertain position right now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:09:33 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:04:44 pm
Virgil Van Dijk has said he does not know if he will be part of the post Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool and is "very-curious" to see how the club attempt to move forward.

[@_pauljoyce]

Got to get his contract sorted out. Hopefully the club tell the players their plans moving forward. Everyone will be in uncertain position right now.

I dont think thats as dramatic as theyre trying to make it sound. Just looks like he doesnt know who will be in touch/wIting to see who the new direct of football is. Cant imagine any new manager wouldnt want him and youd like to think he wouldnt want to look elsewhere just because the manager who signed him is leaving.

Going to be a lot of stories like this about a lot of big players no doubt. Going to get painful, quickly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:19:32 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:04:44 pm
Virgil Van Dijk has said he does not know if he will be part of the post Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool and is "very-curious" to see how the club attempt to move forward.

[@_pauljoyce]

Got to get his contract sorted out. Hopefully the club tell the players their plans moving forward. Everyone will be in uncertain position right now.

We dont need to get his contract sorted. He will be 34 when his contract finishes. Trent is the pressing concern and making sure Alisson is happy at all times. Id be checking up on him every 30 minutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:20:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:19:32 pm
We dont need to get his contract sorted. He will be 34 when his contract finishes. Trent is the pressing concern and making sure Alisson is happy at all times. Id be checking up on him every 30 minutes.

Think we should keep all 3.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:22:25 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:20:45 pm
Think we should keep all 3.

Dunno, think with Van Dijk and Salah its up in the air and with their ages it should be. If Trent and Alisson start having doubts then it will be end of days. That said, I am not bothered either way, still devastated over Klopp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:29:04 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:20:45 pm
Think we should keep all 3.

I'd take the old Arsenal approach under Wenger with VVD, keep extending by a year....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:53:23 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:11:12 am
We have four fit fullback options!

5 when Tsmi comes back.

Praise be to Joe Gomez, what a player for us.

Transfers, 2-3 sweet ones in the summer under coach.....


....??????
Jomez the one man dike wall. If we win any silverware this season, he should be in the running for player of the season. The guy has been immense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:58:48 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:20:11 am
Don't agree with this.  Any new manager is going to see the game in a different way than Klopp does and it would be naive for us to expect them to change their philosophy to mirror that of Klopp.  They won't be nearly as good as Klopp is at implementing that way of playing and it's a recipe for disaster.  Any new manager is going to have their teams playing how they see the game.

The good news is, that we have some incredible players that will be able to adjust the style to the new manager, whoever that may be. 

We are not going to tear up a system that is working. Just like Rafa didn't tear up what Ged has created. There will be adjustments, but not as nearly as drastic as you expect ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:40:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:58:48 pm
We are not going to tear up a system that is working. Just like Rafa didn't tear up what Ged has created. There will be adjustments, but not as nearly as drastic as you expect ...

Exactly how it should be. Don't destory everything Klopp has develeoped. Surely the new manager will do things differently but the foundations are there to continue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:43:35 pm
I would expect Salah to go in the summer, it was touch and go with Klopp here. Now that he is going there is little to no reason for Salah to stick around.

VVD and Trent we will probably keep a hold of. I am worried about Trent, could easily see him going to Madrid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:45:22 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 02:43:35 pm
I would expect Salah to go in the summer, it was touch and go with Klopp here. Now that he is going there is little to no reason for Salah to stick around.

VVD and Trent we will probably keep a hold of. I am worried about Trent, could easily see him going to Madrid.

Little to no reason to stick around? I mean, were not that terrible a proposition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:46:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:45:22 pm
Little to no reason to stick around? I mean, were not that terrible a proposition.

He has limited time left and we are going into a transition with the new manager. I would not expect us to keep this insane Klopp level. I think he would want to go out on top as well.
