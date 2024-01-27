I don't think that the new manager and the new sporting director will abandon Jurgen's blueprint. It is a good model that has been implemented on all levels at the club. In fact, the new guys will most likely have to adapt to that model, and then gradually modify it over the years ...



Don't agree with this. Any new manager is going to see the game in a different way than Klopp does and it would be naive for us to expect them to change their philosophy to mirror that of Klopp. They won't be nearly as good as Klopp is at implementing that way of playing and it's a recipe for disaster. Any new manager is going to have their teams playing how they see the game.The good news is, that we have some incredible players that will be able to adjust the style to the new manager, whoever that may be.