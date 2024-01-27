Always said it's vital we keep on with the active recruitment in the teenage type age bracket.
Clark, Doak, Bradley, Mcconnell, Bajcetic, Gordon, Nyoni for example. Also Sterling, Ibe, Brewster and Solanke who fetched the club huge sums in sales. Jones and Quansah have obviously come through the ranks as well.
We're not in a position to wait for these players to emerge as PL players for someone else and then spend 60 million on them or whatever gets touted. These then become the HG quota players and allows us to scout more abroad for first team players where fees aren't as insane.