Yea, it has to be Alonso. Ever since he played for us, I said he would make a great manager and he seems well on his way to doing so. Combine that with the fact he was a incredible player for us and his connection to the fans will help a bit during the first few years whenever things don't go perfectly. Just look at the nonsense at ManU over the past decade where #ManagersNameOut is always trending after some bad results. Remember, Klopp finished 8th, 4th, 4th his first three years so giving someone like Alonso the time needed to properly build his team is vital.I would also be excited to see what Alonso can do with midfielders like Mac, Szobo and Gravenberch. I have a feeling he would elevate their games tremendously as they move into their prime playing years.Lets not forget that besides having one of the best brains I've ever seen on a football pitch, Alonso also played for an incredible group of managers that he would have learnt from: Benitez, Mourinho, Guardiola, Ancelotti.