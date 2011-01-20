« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76480 on: Today at 03:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:48:55 pm
Interesting how...? It seems pretty vanilla. 'I don't have a name for you, don't have a timeframe for you, we're just going to look for a new manager'
its rules out Linders or anyone who is overcheiving with lower clubs probably De Zerbi
I think its Alonso
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76481 on: Today at 04:02:13 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:57:59 pm
its rules out Linders or anyone who is overcheiving with lower clubs probably De Zerbi
I think its Alonso

Alonso and Edwards coming back is the next best thing other than Jurgen changing his mind (which won't happen)
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76482 on: Today at 04:03:38 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:57:59 pm
its rules out Linders or anyone who is overcheiving with lower clubs probably De Zerbi
I think its Alonso

Where does he rule that out? It sounded like a response from a corporate suit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76483 on: Today at 04:04:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:57:59 pm
its rules out Linders or anyone who is overcheiving with lower clubs probably De Zerbi
I think its Alonso

It doesn't rule anyone out. Where on earth did you get that from? :D

Ljinders is already confirmed to be leaving. Aside from that he's given literally nothing to go on. Although if you take the 2nd and 4th letter from each word it spells 'a second spell in charge would be utopia' backwards. so not sure what that means....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76484 on: Today at 04:06:14 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76485 on: Today at 04:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:41:54 pm
If Xabi wasn't an ex Liverpool player would he be the natural successor? I don't have a problem with Alonso but this isn't a small decision, I dont want us making the same mistake as United did with Ole, pick a fan favourite over the best candidate due to an emotional pull

Lets have a look at all the options before we rush to judgment
He'd be up there anyway as a young manager who's doing well and playing good football at a European-level team, but I actually think a club connection is a big plus point at a time like this. You want some element of continuity following a legendary manager who's been there ages. For me, the other contender would be Nagelsman, but I can also see the fan base losing patience with him quickly if results don't go his way at the start.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76486 on: Today at 04:11:48 pm »
The pressure on Xabi has increased already. He's now going to be constantly asked about this until we announce the next manager.

He's now not only fighting a title race with the juggernaut that is Bayern Munich, but also auditioning for his dream job. Let's see how he copes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76487 on: Today at 04:28:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:14:22 pm
He has no achievements yet albeit he is doing well in his first season. His experience is that, Real Sociedad and the Real Madrid infants.


Guardiola was promoted from La Massia to manage the first team, Xabi is on top of the Bundesliga
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76488 on: Today at 04:30:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:04:34 pm
In what way is he innovative via a manager?

Nothing too extreme but from the YT videos I've watched he has a lot of tactical flexibility and uses some of the ideas that Diniz uses, albeit not too extremely. If I recall, trying to form "ladders" when possessing the ball, relationism ideas like that, while incorporating other ideas. So I guess the innovation is the creation of his own style that incorporates multiple influences, like this video explains

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-tMawfeCOw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76489 on: Today at 04:34:22 pm »
Are we still getting Mbappe or did his entourage wear out our Jurgen with their endless demands  the fuckers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76490 on: Today at 04:36:09 pm »
He couldn't have had a much better education as a player. Even early on played under Toshack at Sociedad, then Rafa, Mourinho, Ancelotti and Guardiola at club level. Aragones and Del Bosque for Spain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76491 on: Today at 05:00:34 pm »
Who was the Napoli manager when they were doing a passable version of Klopp's heavy metal football?

Was it Sarri? Get him in, I'll pay for the cigarettes. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76492 on: Today at 05:31:03 pm »
Wonder if there'll be any left field candidates mentioned. Amorim has done a great job at Sporting and the fella who's been at Porto for years has been very consistent. In South America you have the one at Palmeiras who's won the lot recently (Ferreira?) and I'm surprised to see Gallardo has gone to Saudi Arabia after a lengthy break following the River Plate job.

Alonso will be the name on everyone's lips and while nobody is Klopp he would be the one for me. I'd rather try him and see it fail than not try it and we regret it. Personally I'd be all for Inzaghi too, he's done brilliantly with Inter. De Zerbi wouldn't be top of my list but he has a decent philosophy, not sure it really guarantees trophies but then again who does. I'm not keen on Nagelsmann at all. Emery is really good but the Arsenal stint wasn't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76493 on: Today at 05:31:15 pm »
Its not sentimental if we like the looks of Alonso. There is substance to the man. He has an almost regal air about him. He is a leader. And he is also an innovative and exciting young coach, taking Leverkusen to new heights on an amazing ride.

Ideally we would see a bit more experience, but sometimes the right thing is also the obvious thing.

I hope its him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76494 on: Today at 05:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 05:00:34 pm
Who was the Napoli manager when they were doing a passable version of Klopp's heavy metal football?

Was it Sarri? Get him in, I'll pay for the cigarettes. ;D
It was Spalletti I think.....don't know where he is now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76495 on: Today at 05:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:37:06 pm
It was Spalletti I think.....don't know where he is now.

Italy manager
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76496 on: Today at 06:13:33 pm »
We arent going to hear anything for months and you cryarses need to accept that.


Theyve somehow kept the Klopp news quiet for 3 months.

The replacement will probably know many weeks before the end of the season, but not surprisingly they will keep it quiet.

Try to avoid soling yourselves in panic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76497 on: Today at 06:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:06:14 pm


He certainly failed in that, as he didn't become Liverpool manager in 2018.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76498 on: Today at 06:18:55 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 05:31:15 pm
Its not sentimental if we like the looks of Alonso. There is substance to the man. He has an almost regal air about him. He is a leader. And he is also an innovative and exciting young coach, taking Leverkusen to new heights on an amazing ride.

Ideally we would see a bit more experience, but sometimes the right thing is also the obvious thing.

I hope its him.

Is it the beard?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76499 on: Today at 06:24:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:13:33 pm
We arent going to hear anything for months and you cryarses need to accept that.


Theyve somehow kept the Klopp news quiet for 3 months.

The replacement will probably know many weeks before the end of the season, but not surprisingly they will keep it quiet.

Try to avoid soling yourselves in panic

I'm not sure this is true. If we do go for Alonso, Leverkusen are going to need to find a replacement too, at which point it's going to be hard to keep under wraps.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76500 on: Today at 06:29:44 pm »
Yeah, if it was to be Alonso it would be quite nice to hear it ASAP I reckon. German clubs announce things dead early anyway so if it was to happen they'd say it and we'd have to say it etc. It'd set things up nicely too, much of the fanbase wish to see his appointment and despite Klopp's departure people would be fully behind him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76501 on: Today at 06:29:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:24:25 pm
I'm not sure this is true. If we do go for Alonso, Leverkusen are going to need to find a replacement too, at which point it's going to be hard to keep under wraps.
You dont have to agree a deal with them so soon though ..

Time will tell
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76502 on: Today at 06:33:33 pm »
I believe Leverkusen and Alonso really wouldn't want anything announced or leaked in this case. They're on a journey to accomplish something that's almost impossible in Germany these days (just look at Dortmund last year). They would not want any disruptions I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76503 on: Today at 06:34:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:13:33 pm
We arent going to hear anything for months and you cryarses need to accept that.


Theyve somehow kept the Klopp news quiet for 3 months.

The replacement will probably know many weeks before the end of the season, but not surprisingly they will keep it quiet.

Try to avoid soling yourselves in panic

Agreed but we know it's Xabi.

Also Sprting Director will be announced before that anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76504 on: Today at 06:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 06:33:33 pm
I believe Leverkusen and Alonso really wouldn't want anything announced or leaked in this case. They're on a journey to accomplish something that's almost impossible in Germany these days (just look at Dortmund last year). They would not want any disruptions I think.

There's going to be that much noise and that many questions they might end up thinking that it'll be easier if everything is known. Wasn't Nagelsmann announced as Bayern manager midway through the season when he was still with Leipzig?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76505 on: Today at 06:51:37 pm »
Joycey in his Times article saying we want Xabi and he's a candidate. If Joyce says soemthing it's done.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76506 on: Today at 07:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:06:57 pm
He'd be up there anyway as a young manager who's doing well and playing good football at a European-level team, but I actually think a club connection is a big plus point at a time like this. You want some element of continuity following a legendary manager who's been there ages. For me, the other contender would be Nagelsman, but I can also see the fan base losing patience with him quickly if results don't go his way at the start.

Xabi is Promising but you cant compare what hes done with what Klopp achieved at Dortmund for example, the club connection doesnt add any value other than buying some goodwill, we dont want to apply Ed Woodward thinking when it comes to replacing Klopp, im hopeful the data scientists will look into the deeper stats like they did with Klopp rather than leaving it down to a population contest





Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76507 on: Today at 07:10:09 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 05:31:15 pm
Its not sentimental if we like the looks of Alonso. There is substance to the man. He has an almost regal air about him. He is a leader. And he is also an innovative and exciting young coach, taking Leverkusen to new heights on an amazing ride.

Ideally we would see a bit more experience, but sometimes the right thing is also the obvious thing.

I hope its him.

Id like to see what the numbers say about how dominant his teams are and how good he is at making adjustments during a game, how much have players improved under him, how well he works under a sporting director, what his man management skills are like etc but yeah you could just base it all on him resembling Mufasa
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76508 on: Today at 07:14:11 pm »
Xabi plays 3-4-3. We definitely need a centre half now. Open up the pocketbook, mingebags.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76509 on: Today at 07:14:14 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76510 on: Today at 07:15:19 pm »
Feels quite certain that we will face Leverkusen in EL btw  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76511 on: Today at 07:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:51:37 pm
Joycey in his Times article saying we want Xabi and he's a candidate. If Joyce says soemthing it's done.  ;D

You know it makes sense for so many reasons. Still, lets enjoy the ride with Jurgen until May. I have a feeling that we are about to witness something very special ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76512 on: Today at 07:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:06:49 pm
Xabi is Promising but you cant compare what hes done with what Klopp achieved at Dortmund for example, the club connection doesnt add any value other than buying some goodwill, we dont want to apply Ed Woodward thinking when it comes to replacing Klopp, im hopeful the data scientists will look into the deeper stats like they did with Klopp rather than leaving it down to a population contest

Why would you? He's been there for less than 18 months, Klopp was at Dortmund for 7 years. And in the time he's been there he's completely transformed Leverkusen into one of the most vibrant and exciting teams in Europe.

He's one of the best young managers in the game. It would be very surprising if Xabi Alonso isn't someone we'd give serious consideration to, not because he'd win a popularity contest of potential candidates having been a brilliant player for us, but because his talent as a coach and manager is obvious.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76513 on: Today at 07:23:58 pm »
Regardless of how available they are, who would be a decent fit?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76514 on: Today at 07:24:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:23:58 pm
Regardless of how available they are, who would be a decent fit?

Alonso is well fit.
