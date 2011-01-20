Interesting how...? It seems pretty vanilla. 'I don't have a name for you, don't have a timeframe for you, we're just going to look for a new manager'
its rules out Linders or anyone who is overcheiving with lower clubs probably De ZerbiI think its Alonso
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
If Xabi wasn't an ex Liverpool player would he be the natural successor? I don't have a problem with Alonso but this isn't a small decision, I dont want us making the same mistake as United did with Ole, pick a fan favourite over the best candidate due to an emotional pullLets have a look at all the options before we rush to judgment
He has no achievements yet albeit he is doing well in his first season. His experience is that, Real Sociedad and the Real Madrid infants.
In what way is he innovative via a manager?
Who was the Napoli manager when they were doing a passable version of Klopp's heavy metal football? Was it Sarri? Get him in, I'll pay for the cigarettes.
It was Spalletti I think.....don't know where he is now.
Its not sentimental if we like the looks of Alonso. There is substance to the man. He has an almost regal air about him. He is a leader. And he is also an innovative and exciting young coach, taking Leverkusen to new heights on an amazing ride. Ideally we would see a bit more experience, but sometimes the right thing is also the obvious thing. I hope its him.
We arent going to hear anything for months and you cryarses need to accept that.Theyve somehow kept the Klopp news quiet for 3 months
.The replacement will probably know many weeks before the end of the season, but not surprisingly they will keep it quiet.Try to avoid soling yourselves in panic
I'm not sure this is true. If we do go for Alonso, Leverkusen are going to need to find a replacement too, at which point it's going to be hard to keep under wraps.
I believe Leverkusen and Alonso really wouldn't want anything announced or leaked in this case. They're on a journey to accomplish something that's almost impossible in Germany these days (just look at Dortmund last year). They would not want any disruptions I think.
He'd be up there anyway as a young manager who's doing well and playing good football at a European-level team, but I actually think a club connection is a big plus point at a time like this. You want some element of continuity following a legendary manager who's been there ages. For me, the other contender would be Nagelsman, but I can also see the fan base losing patience with him quickly if results don't go his way at the start.
Joycey in his Times article saying we want Xabi and he's a candidate. If Joyce says soemthing it's done.
Xabi is Promising but you cant compare what hes done with what Klopp achieved at Dortmund for example, the club connection doesnt add any value other than buying some goodwill, we dont want to apply Ed Woodward thinking when it comes to replacing Klopp, im hopeful the data scientists will look into the deeper stats like they did with Klopp rather than leaving it down to a population contest
Regardless of how available they are, who would be a decent fit?
