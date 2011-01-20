Wonder if there'll be any left field candidates mentioned. Amorim has done a great job at Sporting and the fella who's been at Porto for years has been very consistent. In South America you have the one at Palmeiras who's won the lot recently (Ferreira?) and I'm surprised to see Gallardo has gone to Saudi Arabia after a lengthy break following the River Plate job.



Alonso will be the name on everyone's lips and while nobody is Klopp he would be the one for me. I'd rather try him and see it fail than not try it and we regret it. Personally I'd be all for Inzaghi too, he's done brilliantly with Inter. De Zerbi wouldn't be top of my list but he has a decent philosophy, not sure it really guarantees trophies but then again who does. I'm not keen on Nagelsmann at all. Emery is really good but the Arsenal stint wasn't.