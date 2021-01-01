« previous next »
Quote from: killer-heels
Can I go back and remove any reference in wanting to sign Paulinha? Awful.
Yeah very average from what I've seen.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite
I cant see us signing a forward unless one of them leaves. Which is possible - obviously theres the Mo links. But I cant see us willingly selling Nunez, Gakpo or Jota. Diaz is a funny one as hes gone off the boil a bit by his standards but still not sure wed be actively looking to replace him.



Obviously its not like we have a huge issue in that department - the opposite
However if there's a weakness its a lack of pace in wide areas compared to our ideal for this system. We need Nunez to play to 'stretch the pitch' as we're currently configured

People will have a fit at this but Diaz is the one who has a question mark over him because he just doesn't carry a lot of creative production or goal threat so he's the one we could upgrade .. Gakpo too but his versatility makes him a a great squad player to keep

I tihnk its incredibly likely Salah signs another extension - it suits both parties, he's incredibly hard for us to replace and its pretty hard for him to find a situation which wouuld replicate what he has here
Quote from: Henry Gale
Yeah me too please! he's awful. I got that one very wrong!!

Genuinely refreshing to see people recognise when they're wrong about a player.. Paulinha is the most over rated player in the league

I'm pretty sure I was wrong about Ugarte now ... and I was definitely wrong about Nunez in the other direction!!!
£20m from Sporting and as one of our lowest earners, as a stopgap signing (tactical rather than strategic move), then you can make an argument for someone like Palhinha. But taking him from Fulham for a much higher fee and higher wages would have made no sense. Bayern dodged a bullet.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks?
£20m from Sporting and as one of our lowest earners, as a stopgap signing (tactical rather than strategic move), then you can make an argument for someone like Palhinha. But taking him from Fulham for a much higher fee and higher wages would have made no sense. Bayern dodged a bullet.
Absolutely this. He'd have been an excellent value signing from Sporting - not entirely my cup of tea, personally, but the work he does defensively would (I am certain, based on reactions to the current incumbent backup) have drawn a lot of love and his ugly passing also tolerated as I'm sure he'd not be allowed to try and fail so many long balls here.

It was insane the money Bayern were offering for him. But we can tell now (Tripper double figures millions) they've fully lost their minds in Munich
Liverpool are very interested in signing Take Kubo. Real Madrid have a 50% sell-on clause and a first refusal clause.

[@relevo]
Quote from: Samie


Would be a good signing. Kubo or Olise and Diomande or Yoro would be a great summer if no one unexpected leaves.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Don't think Kubo is what we need.  He's not the quickest, and more of a wide playmaker from what I've seen.
Quote from: tubby
Don't think Kubo is what we need.  He's not the quickest, and more of a wide playmaker from what I've seen.

Very quick acceleration though from what I've seen which can be more important. He's probably quicker than Olise.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Quote from: clinical
Very quick acceleration though from what I've seen which can be more important. He's probably quicker than Olise.

How fast is he over 5 yards v's a Cheetah?
Quote from: Draex
How fast is he over 5 yards v's a Cheetah?

he's dead
Quote from: Draex
How fast is he over 5 yards v's a Cheetah?

In between a snake and a mongoose.
Quote from: Samie


i shall file this under the endo effect folder

seems like we are linked to all sorts of japanese players since the arrival of their captain

whats kazu miura up to these days?

doubt we be signing anyone to be honest. the like of quansah, quality of bradley with the versatility of gomes seems like we have our defensive reinforcements all set. a youngish CB or DM would be good but then we still have the return of thiago(heh) and baj in that positions.
Quote from: Samie

The way he plays reminds me of Jota. Not too quick, but tenacious, very hard to dispossess, excellent movement, skilled with both feet, and an accurate finisher. Having another Jota-type player in attack would be interesting.
What is Keisuke Honda up to these days?
Quote from: killer-heels
Id be looking at getting the best attacker we could get and a really special player. I like our attack, Salah and Jota are top class and Nunez is getting there, but I am still not fully sold by Gakpo and Diaz right now.
I thought Diaz looked good last night....MOTM wasn't he ? He had been a bit off in some games previously, but I wonder how much his father being kidnapped affected his game then....surely some ? But, recent games have seen him play a lot better.
