Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2800471 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76320 on: Yesterday at 07:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 06:23:27 pm
He might be a Cobbledickhead but hes a very good player, and a tippy top midfield operator 

What is this weird gimmick you're going for where you reference things I've posted but in the style of Mac Red?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76321 on: Yesterday at 07:26:26 pm »
He's a historical idiot trying to mimick Lobo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76322 on: Yesterday at 07:32:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:53:39 pm
I can't remember the last time Gomez played well at CB? He's been great at full back this season - legitimately excellent - but his top level CB form was reliant on freakish pace which is no longer there.. his positional/focus weaknesses and averageness in the air are the reasons why we don't play him there anymore unless forced.

Obviously if Robertson returns soon that eases the pressure - but if you had to pick reasons why we won't win the title from here - close to top of the list would be the vunerability of our back line 
And this doesn't seem to be debated in general, we've lost Matip and all the briefed journalists claim we're looking for a CB this summer, and yet nothing will have changed between now and this summer personnel wise except a title will have been won/lost

At Aston Villa the start of the  season he was excellent, against Newcastle when we went down to ten men he came on as a Cb and again was excellent. Also he is still probably our fastest Cb and faster than the vast majority of players in this league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76323 on: Yesterday at 07:39:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:24:30 pm
What is this weird gimmick you're going for where you reference things I've posted but in the style of Mac Red?

I think it is gimmick which sprung up when there was a spate of various folk claiming other posters were actually alt accounts. Historical fool, who is an experienced and talented troll, immediately took a gimmick of another poster and started aping it (presumably in the hope of starting more drama?)
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76324 on: Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm »
Tosin on a free good Matip replacement
Solid defender
Can I go back and remove any reference in wanting to sign Paulinha? Awful.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm
Tosin on a free good Matip replacement
Solid defender
He was better on the ball this time.
Tosin reminds me of Harry Maguire. Diaz made him look daft a few times. Loves holding onto the ball too long. More so at Anfield than tonight we caught him on the ball, tonight he passed directly to us a couple of times. Big no thank you.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:38:43 pm
Tosin reminds me of Harry Maguire. Diaz made him look daft a few times. Loves holding onto the ball too long. More so at Anfield than tonight we caught him on the ball, tonight he passed directly to us a couple of times. Big no thank you.

Agreed, Shirley it's Bassey if we're looking at a centre back from Fulham.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm
Tosin on a free good Matip replacement
Solid defender

Are you the one person whos constantly mentioning signing him or is there quite a few people wanting him. Swear his name pops up every couple of pages  :D
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 01:08:42 pm
This has been a remarkable window in terms of lack of links to players.

But, not only that, but the general acceptance that is the case and so few are actually bothered by it.
What do you want us to do about it

I'd prefer to be happy and optimistic of our chances than cry over something I have no control over

Obviously I get that this forum is for discussion and our transfer activity isn't above criticism but actively complaining there's not enough cryarsing is funny. Thread was full of that in the summer and here we are top of the league and in a final.

I'm looking at the players being given chances to shine and very happy with our squad. Was delighted with the amount of academy players that got on the pitch tonight. Long may it continue in my opinion. Kloppo and the team earned my trust to do what they want this Jan. I get the "this is our opportunity" shouts but doesn't really sway me.

(No beef btw I'd thought of making this post a few times before I saw your post)

On another point though, apart from Spurs basically no one has made Jan transfers have they?
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:49:16 am
What do you want us to do about it

I'd prefer to be happy and optimistic of our chances than cry over something I have no control over

Obviously I get that this forum is for discussion and our transfer activity isn't above criticism but actively complaining there's not enough cryarsing is funny. Thread was full of that in the summer and here we are top of the league and in a final.

I'm looking at the players being given chances to shine and very happy with our squad. Was delighted with the amount of academy players that got on the pitch tonight. Long may it continue in my opinion. Kloppo and the team earned my trust to do what they want this Jan. I get the "this is our opportunity" shouts but doesn't really sway me.

(No beef btw I'd thought of making this post a few times before I saw your post)

On another point though, apart from Spurs basically no one has made Jan transfers have they?
I don't understand why anyone would be complaining, it's been clear for a while that we wouldn't sign anyone except under exceptional circumstances, there won't be the profile of players that we want available till the Summer. By the end of February we should have almost full strength team and the likes of Bradley and Clark coming in to fill the gaps as needed.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Looks like despite the bad season last year our wage bill remained very high. So maybe not as bonus driven as we all think.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:49:16 am
What do you want us to do about it


I read the post as meaning, it's good that even with no real links, we are all chill about it because we are mostly happy with the squad.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:07:39 am
Looks like despite the bad season last year our wage bill remained very high. So maybe not as bonus driven as we all think.

Makes sense. At some point you imagine players like Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson, Trent are saying they are good enough to be on a guaranteed amount.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:10:42 am
Makes sense. At some point you imagine players like Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson, Trent are saying they are good enough to be on a guaranteed amount.

If you can earn 300k a week at Chelsea or United regardless of where you finish in the league (and aren't that good a player) then there's only so far you can incentivize contracts in this market.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:32:24 pm
At Aston Villa the start of the  season he was excellent, against Newcastle when we went down to ten men he came on as a Cb and again was excellent. Also he is still probably our fastest Cb and faster than the vast majority of players in this league.

This. How often has he been beaten for pace this season?
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:05:12 pm
Can I go back and remove any reference in wanting to sign Paulinha? Awful.

Yeah me too please! he's awful. I got that one very wrong!!
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:07:39 am
Looks like despite the bad season last year our wage bill remained very high. So maybe not as bonus driven as we all think.

I don't see how Deloitte can know until we release our accounts. Surely they are just estimating without any inside knowledge.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:02:46 am
This. How often has he been beaten for pace this season?

He's been excellent in every position he's played this season. I do think there's room for two in each position...plus Joe Gomez as your utility guy who can play in all three positions, gets on the bench every week, plays a lot but isn't particularly first choice anywhere. So we could definitely sign a CB (considering Matip is very likely off in the summer, or at least likely to not play for us again) without putting anyones nose out of place.

But its hard to see who that might be for a January signing. People keep name dropping Inacio, but there's no way he's moving in the middle of a season to somewhere that he's not going to be first choice when he's just made himself first choice for his country and its the Euros in the summer. And with our full backs coming back (Robbo, Trent, Tsimikas, Bradley and even potentially Beck establishing themselves) it should mean we really dont need to make an emergency signing at CB.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:05:12 pm
Can I go back and remove any reference in wanting to sign Paulinha? Awful.
An absolute horrible mention by me too to be honest he has been bad against us last few times
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm
Tosin on a free good Matip replacement
Solid defender

Signing alright players just cos they're free was how we ended up with the likes of Kromkamp, Voronin and Degen. He's not as good as Matip, so why on earth would we sign him to replace him?
