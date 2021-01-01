This has been a remarkable window in terms of lack of links to players.



But, not only that, but the general acceptance that is the case and so few are actually bothered by it.



What do you want us to do about itI'd prefer to be happy and optimistic of our chances than cry over something I have no control overObviously I get that this forum is for discussion and our transfer activity isn't above criticism but actively complaining there's not enough cryarsing is funny. Thread was full of that in the summer and here we are top of the league and in a final.I'm looking at the players being given chances to shine and very happy with our squad. Was delighted with the amount of academy players that got on the pitch tonight. Long may it continue in my opinion. Kloppo and the team earned my trust to do what they want this Jan. I get the "this is our opportunity" shouts but doesn't really sway me.(No beef btw I'd thought of making this post a few times before I saw your post)On another point though, apart from Spurs basically no one has made Jan transfers have they?