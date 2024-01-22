« previous next »
Leeds United are making a move to sign Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski.

[@footyinsider247]
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen have sent scouts to watch Bilal El Khannouss play,  Genk are hoping to enact a bidding war during the upcoming summer transfer window.

[Het Nieuwsblad]
Quote from: Samie on January 22, 2024, 02:27:35 pm

What has happened to him? Had high hopes for him.
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 22, 2024, 03:46:25 pm
What has happened to him? Had high hopes for him.

Not really physical enough, lack of speed and strength and just doesn't get involved enough.
Quote from: tubby on January 22, 2024, 04:01:24 pm
Not really physical enough, lack of speed and strength and just doesn't get involved enough.
Cheers Tubs. I remember him being linked with a move away a while back so surprised he's still here.
Any truth in the rumours that we're looking to resign Bernard Diomède?
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:33:39 am
Any truth in the rumours that we're looking to resign Bernard Diomède?

Maybe his birthday card.  ::)
Quote from: Redley on January 22, 2024, 12:09:23 pm
So loan him somewhere that he wont be able to play?

A little unfair I think to put Neco Williams in with the other two. He's a regular PL player, a good athlete, played a lot for his country. We sold him because we got offered good money for him, not because he's not a good athlete.


But even as a patriotic Welshman I would say Bradley is and will be more athletic
This has been a remarkable window in terms of lack of links to players.

But, not only that, but the general acceptance that is the case and so few are actually bothered by it.
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 01:08:42 pm
This has been a remarkable window in terms of lack of links to players.

But, not only that, but the general acceptance that is the case and so few are actually bothered by it.

Think that we need a top quality signing at CB and possibly a DM? That kind of quality must'nt be available in January. Think we will be active in the summer.
tbf with the progression of bradley, quansah, jones and Harvey this year we are strengthening from within.
i can see this being supplemented with Clarke and maybe Beck
with this in mind i would hold and go all out for a top center half in the summer.
if this happened we could be settled for years to come only adding 1 or 2 top every year
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 01:08:42 pm
This has been a remarkable window in terms of lack of links to players.

But, not only that, but the general acceptance that is the case and so few are actually bothered by it.

I think wed all have liked to have signed a player, particularly a defender given that we need to replace Matip anyway this summer. But the emergence of Quansah has calmed people regarding CB numbers whilst Bradleys performances have been hugely encouraging. Robbo is due back shortly too.

Just depends whether the players we want to sign are available now.
Quote from: naka on Today at 01:38:31 pm
tbf with the progression of bradley, quansah, jones and Harvey this year we are strengthening from within.
i can see this being supplemented with Clarke and maybe Beck
with this in mind i would hold and go all out for a top center half in the summer.
if this happened we could be settled for years to come only adding 1 or 2 top every year

Gomez getting back fully fit has been huge as well, he adds so much depth in every defensive position.
Quote from: naka on Today at 01:38:31 pm
tbf with the progression of bradley, quansah, jones and Harvey this year we are strengthening from within.
i can see this being supplemented with Clarke and maybe Beck
with this in mind i would hold and go all out for a top center half in the summer.
if this happened we could be settled for years to come only adding 1 or 2 top every year

Every position needs to be looked at the end of the season. I would be disappointed if we are not adding 3 or more players in the summer of real quality. The attack, midfield and defence could all do with improving and we cant forget the decline of our best players as they age. Who is to say this isnt Mo or Virgil’s last dance with us?
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 01:08:42 pm
This has been a remarkable window in terms of lack of links to players.

But, not only that, but the general acceptance that is the case and so few are actually bothered by it.

I'd like a defensive loan at the very least. Doesn't make much sense to not reinforce due to injuries, wouldn't cost much and would give us cover short-term.

Anyone else?
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 01:08:42 pm
This has been a remarkable window in terms of lack of links to players.

But, not only that, but the general acceptance that is the case and so few are actually bothered by it.

Is there general acceptance of that  dont most of us want a defender?

Its just complacency if so - we remain a Konate injury (which happen with alarming regularity) away from trying to win a league with a 20 year old who was on loan last season at centre back
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:13:22 pm
Every position needs to be looked at the end of the season. I would be disappointed if we are not adding 3 or more players in the summer of real quality. The attack, midfield and defence could all do with improving and we cant forget the decline of our best players as they age. Who is to say this isnt Mo or Virgils last dance with us?

Please don't.
Quote from: ... on Today at 02:16:40 pm
I'd like a defensive loan at the very least. Doesn't make much sense to not reinforce due to injuries, wouldn't cost much and would give us cover short-term.

Anyone else?

Which position?

We've currently got

Trent (back shortly), Bradley and Gomez for RB

VVD, Konate, Gomez, Quansah and (ssshh) Nat Phillips for CB

Robbo (back shortly), Tsimikas (back in a few weeks), Gomez and Beck for LB

And we've used the squad well so far. Our most played player is Mo, and Arsenal have six players who have played more (for example). Saliba has played nearly 700 minutes more than Virg, Gabriel has played nearly 900 minutes more than Ibou, White has played 400 minutes more than Trent (obviously slightly injury related). Abu Dhabi spread their minutes a little better but still have Walker, Dias and Akanji who have all played more than Virg (and Gvardiol has played pretty much the same). The Europa has both allowed us to rest our core first teamers but also give nice minutes to the squad/youth players.

So we should be pretty fresh really. Particularly with Robbo back soon, and Bradley showing he can be trusted in Trents absence. Just dont really see where an 'emergency' signing would fit into the squad, if someone we really wanted became available then by all means. But considering most emergency signings tend to be ones who arent playing for their club currently, you'd be looking someone like Eric Dier. Like, where would he (for example) get into our squad? Cos thats the sort of level of player that tends to be available as an emergency loan, and frankly I'd rather play Nat Phillips.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:47:18 pm
Is there general acceptance of that  dont most of us want a defender?

Its just complacency if so - we remain a Konate injury (which happen with alarming regularity) away from trying to win a league with a 20 year old who was on loan last season at centre back

We're not though. We're a Konate injury from trying to win a league with Gomez, who has already won a league with us and is playing really well (and staying fit) this season. And if the 20 yr old is preferred to Gomez that just tells us how highly rated the 20 year old. That said, I'd like a CB still. Just don't think it's as precarious a situation as you're suggesting.
I see some fans on Twitter still expecting Klopp to go for a specialist DM. It was always unlikely, with Endo being given a 4-yr contract. More so now, after within a few months he's proved more than a very useful player in this Klopp system.

After the way Klopp spoke to Sky about why he loves Alexis Mac as a #6 & prefers that type of player to a more defensive type, very much doubt we will be looking to get a new #6 in the summer. Even with Thiago gone next season, Mac, Endo, & Bajcetic are there for the 6. In addition, we've seen already this season how many times Trent has been moved into #6 when Klopp wants more penetration from those zones.

At first I thought we would for sure see a new marauding RB come in so Klopp can have even more options in CM with Trent among them, but with the way Bradley has been playing there lately, he could prove himself to be that natural RB option we need next season.

So, that would leave CB as the main position to recruit for in the summer. If Salah stays, as is looking likely, Klopp wouldn't get another forward in, as where/when would he play? Even if one of Gordon OR Doak go out on loan, the 5 forward options we will have are playing well together. Without a long-term injury to one of these or a departure, another forward in the summer would look unlikely too.
I would take anything Klopp says about players with a pinch of salt.  He might really like Mac Allister as the 6, but that doesn't necessarily mean we won't be in for more of an athletic destroyer who can play a bit in there and move Mac forward.
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:59:44 pm
I see some fans on Twitter still expecting Klopp to go for a specialist DM. It was always unlikely, with Endo being given a 4-yr contract. More so now, after within a few months he's proved more than a very useful player in this Klopp system.

After the way Klopp spoke to Sky about why he loves Alexis Mac as a #6 & prefers that type of player to a more defensive type, very much doubt we will be looking to get a new #6 in the summer. Even with Thiago gone next season, Mac, Endo, & Bajcetic are there for the 6. In addition, we've seen already this season how many times Trent has been moved into #6 when Klopp wants more penetration from those zones.

At first I thought we would for sure see a new marauding RB come in so Klopp can have even more options in CM with Trent among them, but with the way Bradley has been playing there lately, he could prove himself to be that natural RB option we need next season.

So, that would leave CB as the main position to recruit for in the summer. If Salah stays, as is looking likely, Klopp wouldn't get another forward in, as where/when would he play? Even if one of Gordon OR Doak go out on loan, the 5 forward options we will have are playing well together. Without a long-term injury to one of these or a departure, another forward in the summer would look unlikely too.

I think the targeting of Lavia and Caicedo is probably why people are expecting us to still target a player of that type. That's assuming we wanted either of those for the 6 though, Caicedo was potentially quite a versatile addition.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:23:23 pm
I would take anything Klopp says about players with a pinch of salt.  He might really like Mac Allister as the 6, but that doesn't necessarily mean we won't be in for more of an athletic destroyer who can play a bit in there and move Mac forward.

I'd be willing to bet a decent amount of money we won't buy a midfielder in the next 3 windows
I think it would have to be a Virgil level of player as a 6 to emerge from somewhere for us to want to buy one now ... conceptually you might be right but its really really hard to upgrade on Mac in a meaningful way 
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:06:08 pm
We're not though. We're a Konate injury from trying to win a league with Gomez, who has already won a league with us and is playing really well (and staying fit) this season. And if the 20 yr old is preferred to Gomez that just tells us how highly rated the 20 year old. That said, I'd like a CB still. Just don't think it's as precarious a situation as you're suggesting.

I can't remember the last time Gomez played well at CB? He's been great at full back this season - legitimately excellent - but his top level CB form was reliant on freakish pace which is no longer there.. his positional/focus weaknesses and averageness in the air are the reasons why we don't play him there anymore unless forced.

Obviously if Robertson returns soon that eases the pressure - but if you had to pick reasons why we won't win the title from here - close to top of the list would be the vunerability of our back line 
And this doesn't seem to be debated in general, we've lost Matip and all the briefed journalists claim we're looking for a CB this summer, and yet nothing will have changed between now and this summer personnel wise except a title will have been won/lost
Quote from: ... on Today at 02:16:40 pm
I'd like a defensive loan at the very least. Doesn't make much sense to not reinforce due to injuries, wouldn't cost much and would give us cover short-term.

Anyone else?

Id be happy to bring someone in on loan but I feel that the club is content to rely on our young players - Quansah, Bradley and Beck - rather than bring someone in. The loan deals for Caulker and Kabak werent exactly roaring successes. Finding the right profile of player who is of the quality we need but also available on loan isnt necessarily all that easy.

On the posts re a DM, I dont think its going to happen. I doubt well buy any midfielders this summer. Well go into next year with Endo, Mac, Szobo, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliot and Bajcetic. We use Gakpo in midfield from time to time too when we play our more aggressive formation. Elliot and Jones are perfectly good starters now (particularly the latter). And crucially, Endo looks tidy and has settled. So we already have seven players for three positions. This year with injuries to Thiago and Baj weve effectively worked with six players for those positions and despite playing in four competitions and losing a bunch of players to injury, weve not struggled too much in the midfield.

I think of that group, Gravenberch is the only question mark. I like the bloke and its still very early days, but hes not settled in the same way there other new signings have. But we wont be replacing him this summer - at the very least hell have another year to kick on.
