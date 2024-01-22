I see some fans on Twitter still expecting Klopp to go for a specialist DM. It was always unlikely, with Endo being given a 4-yr contract. More so now, after within a few months he's proved more than a very useful player in this Klopp system.



After the way Klopp spoke to Sky about why he loves Alexis Mac as a #6 & prefers that type of player to a more defensive type, very much doubt we will be looking to get a new #6 in the summer. Even with Thiago gone next season, Mac, Endo, & Bajcetic are there for the 6. In addition, we've seen already this season how many times Trent has been moved into #6 when Klopp wants more penetration from those zones.



At first I thought we would for sure see a new marauding RB come in so Klopp can have even more options in CM with Trent among them, but with the way Bradley has been playing there lately, he could prove himself to be that natural RB option we need next season.



So, that would leave CB as the main position to recruit for in the summer. If Salah stays, as is looking likely, Klopp wouldn't get another forward in, as where/when would he play? Even if one of Gordon OR Doak go out on loan, the 5 forward options we will have are playing well together. Without a long-term injury to one of these or a departure, another forward in the summer would look unlikely too.