LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

« Reply #76280 on: Yesterday at 02:27:35 pm »
Leeds United are making a move to sign Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski.

« Reply #76281 on: Yesterday at 02:41:31 pm »
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen have sent scouts to watch Bilal El Khannouss play,  Genk are hoping to enact a bidding war during the upcoming summer transfer window.

« Reply #76282 on: Yesterday at 03:46:25 pm »
What has happened to him? Had high hopes for him.
« Reply #76283 on: Yesterday at 04:01:24 pm »
What has happened to him? Had high hopes for him.

Not really physical enough, lack of speed and strength and just doesn't get involved enough.
« Reply #76284 on: Yesterday at 07:18:46 pm »
Not really physical enough, lack of speed and strength and just doesn't get involved enough.
Cheers Tubs. I remember him being linked with a move away a while back so surprised he's still here.
« Reply #76285 on: Today at 10:33:39 am »
Any truth in the rumours that we're looking to resign Bernard Diomède?
« Reply #76286 on: Today at 10:42:31 am »
Any truth in the rumours that we're looking to resign Bernard Diomède?

Maybe his birthday card.  ::)
« Reply #76287 on: Today at 03:09:10 pm »
So loan him somewhere that he wont be able to play?

A little unfair I think to put Neco Williams in with the other two. He's a regular PL player, a good athlete, played a lot for his country. We sold him because we got offered good money for him, not because he's not a good athlete.


But even as a patriotic Welshman I would say Bradley is and will be more athletic
