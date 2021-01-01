Leeds United are making a move to sign Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski. [@footyinsider247]
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen have sent scouts to watch Bilal El Khannouss play, Genk are hoping to enact a bidding war during the upcoming summer transfer window.[Het Nieuwsblad]
What has happened to him? Had high hopes for him.
Not really physical enough, lack of speed and strength and just doesn't get involved enough.
Any truth in the rumours that we're looking to resign Bernard Diomède?
