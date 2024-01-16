« previous next »
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76240 on: Yesterday at 03:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:38:44 pm
Hello grandad.  :wave

Afternoon sappy bollix.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76241 on: Yesterday at 03:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 03:36:48 pm
We do but we need another one.

Nah, we have Endo for the backup role ...
Online PatriotScouser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76242 on: Yesterday at 03:50:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 03:48:17 pm
Nah, we have Endo for the backup role ...

Precisely why we need a No.6. So we can then play Mac Allister in his natural position further up the field.

Which helps us two fold. It will give us another DM to be the starter with Endo backing up and Bajcetic being given time to grow into the heir of that role in 2-3 years time. As he needs to recover from his injury proper and not rushed back.

Secondly it will allow Mac Allister to be the No.8 we signed him for and in doing so he provides an extra option and depth for us in that role.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76243 on: Yesterday at 03:53:58 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 03:50:00 pm
Precisely why we need a No.6. So we can then play Mac Allister in his natural position further up the field.

We love Mac Allister at the No.6 position. And we have Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch and Elliott for the No.8 positions. Personally, I don't like the idea of benching Jones ...
Online reddebs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76244 on: Yesterday at 03:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 03:33:10 pm
Need a CB and a starting 6

Eyup mate where the hell have ya been?
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76245 on: Yesterday at 03:57:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:55:30 pm
Eyup mate where the hell have ya been?

Taking some time out, not on any social media anymore bar FB and its great, back now so we will see how it goes.
Online reddebs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76246 on: Yesterday at 04:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 03:57:05 pm
Taking some time out, not on any social media anymore bar FB and its great, back now so we will see how it goes.

Welcome back anyway mate 👍
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76247 on: Yesterday at 04:03:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 03:53:58 pm
We love Mac Allister at the No.6 position. And we have Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch and Elliott for the No.8 positions. Personally, I don't like the idea of benching Jones ...
our main sub for Mac today is McConell. Thiago's leaving end of the season and Bajcetic is tbd. lets drop this 'any single signing would mean x player wouldn't play' illogical bollocks before it takes off ;D
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76248 on: Yesterday at 04:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 03:57:05 pm
Taking some time out, not on any social media anymore bar FB and its great, back now so we will see how it goes.

Welcome back, you old fucker ...
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76249 on: Yesterday at 04:05:29 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:03:20 pm
our main sub for Mac today is McConell. Thiago's leaving end of the season and Bajcetic is tbd. lets drop this 'any single signing would mean x player wouldn't play' illogical bollocks before it takes off ;D

Mac Allister
Endo
Bajcetic
Thiago
Morton

We don't need another No.6 ...
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76250 on: Yesterday at 04:05:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:00:22 pm
Welcome back anyway mate 👍

We will meet in a certain tread what the weather improve ;D
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76251 on: Yesterday at 04:07:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:03:38 pm
Welcome back, you old fucker ...

Thanks you argumentative fucker.  ;D
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76252 on: Yesterday at 04:07:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:05:29 pm
Mac Allister
Endo
Bajcetic
Thiago
Morton

We don't need another No.6 ...
hhahhaha

i'm gonna leave you to enjoy your 'we have loads of midfielders , we don't need any midfielders, we definitely aren't going to sign any midfielders -> lfc sign midfielder -> this midfielder that we are signing is great, i can't believe people don't rate him like me I've said it for years' schtick on your own  :wave
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76253 on: Yesterday at 04:09:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:05:29 pm
Mac Allister
Endo
Bajcetic
Thiago
Morton

We don't need another No.6 ...

Mac Allister is not a 6, Thiago is not a 6 plus he is never fit and off this summer, Morton plays for Hull, Bajetic is injured plus still very young, so that leaves Endo who is 30.

We most certainly need a 6.
Online reddebs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76254 on: Yesterday at 04:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 04:05:57 pm
We will meet in a certain tread what the weather improve ;D

I'm sure we will mate.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76255 on: Yesterday at 04:11:51 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:07:41 pm
hhahhaha

i'm gonna leave you to enjoy your 'we have loads of midfielders , we don't need any midfielders, we definitely aren't going to sign any midfielders -> lfc sign midfielder -> this midfielder that we are signing is great, i can't believe people don't rate him like me I've said it for years' schtick on your own  :wave

You know very well that the debate was "should we sign only Bellingham, or should we sign 3 other midfielders with the money". I still think that signing only Bellingham would have been awesome. Not that I don't like Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo and Gravenberch ...
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76256 on: Yesterday at 04:17:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:11:51 pm
You know very well that the debate was "should we sign only Bellingham, or should we sign 3 other midfielders with the money". I still think that signing only Bellingham would have been awesome. Not that I don't like Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo and Gravenberch ...

Then leave us with Bellingham, Thiago, Elliott, Jones, McConnell and Bajetic?
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76257 on: Yesterday at 04:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 04:17:16 pm
Then leave us with Bellingham, Thiago, Elliott, Jones, McConnell and Bajetic?

Bellingham
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Jones
Elliott
Bajcetic
Morton
McConnell
Clark

That was the debate ...
Online Simplexity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76258 on: Yesterday at 06:40:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:23:55 pm
Bellingham
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Jones
Elliott
Bajcetic
Morton
McConnell
Clark

That was the debate ...

You would have to be mental to take that deal knowing what we know now. Fabinho and Henderson are both beyond washed, they would provide nothing. we should have been more thorough in our cleanse by getting rid of Thiago too, that is obviously hindsight.
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76259 on: Yesterday at 06:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 04:09:33 pm
Mac Allister is not a 6, Thiago is not a 6 plus he is never fit and off this summer, Morton plays for Hull, Bajetic is injured plus still very young, so that leaves Endo who is 30.

We most certainly need a 6.

If MacAllister isnt a 6 can we have some more players who arent playing in their position?
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76260 on: Yesterday at 06:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 06:40:48 pm
You would have to be mental to take that deal knowing what we know now. Fabinho and Henderson are both beyond washed, they would provide nothing. we should have been more thorough in our cleanse by getting rid of Thiago too, that is obviously hindsight.

To be honest, I probably won't swap Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch for Bellingham now, despite his 17 goals in 25 games for Real Madrid. That still doesn't change the fact that he is a World class player ...
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76261 on: Yesterday at 07:52:11 pm »
So Beck wont be going back out on loan then thats for sure.

Looked good when he came on today.
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76262 on: Yesterday at 07:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 04:09:33 pm
Mac Allister is not a 6, Thiago is not a 6 plus he is never fit and off this summer, Morton plays for Hull, Bajetic is injured plus still very young, so that leaves Endo who is 30.

We most certainly need a 6.

Depends how you want your 6 to play. If you watched todays game Mac Allister certainly played well as a 6.

Just because Morton is at Hull means nothing. Thing a few players this season so far has certainly put that just because you have been loaned out to a lower league club doesnt mean you cant make the jump up. 
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76263 on: Yesterday at 08:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:52:11 pm
So Beck wont be going back out on loan then thats for sure.

Looked good when he came on today.

Could still go back to Dundee.

We might as well use him against Norwich now
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76264 on: Yesterday at 09:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:11:03 pm
Could still go back to Dundee.

We might as well use him against Norwich now

Doubt he will be going back to Dundee now.
Offline Redley

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76265 on: Yesterday at 09:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:06:06 pm
Doubt he will be going back to Dundee now.

Theyve signed another young LB from Burnley this window on loan and hes already in the first team, so I cant imagine Beck would go back
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76266 on: Yesterday at 10:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:06:06 pm
Doubt he will be going back to Dundee now.

He won't be, we have already sent Chambers on loan to Wigan ...
Offline Historical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76267 on: Yesterday at 11:48:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:11:51 pm
You know very well that the debate was "should we sign only Bellingham, or should we sign 3 other midfielders with the money". I still think that signing only Bellingham would have been awesome. Not that I don't like Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo and Gravenberch ...

Yup your recollection is correct 
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76268 on: Today at 03:08:09 am »
Mac Allister today was excellent, on both sides of he ball. He has great passing and an eye to open things up, which is a great asset from a deeper midfielder. The plus side to him in the deeper lying midfield role is enormous. The downside was observed more earlier in the season, as a new midfield was forming and starting to get to grips with it. There were gaps, and on occasion Mac Allister got overran, or got his pocket picked. It was never bad, but there were legitimate question marks over Mac Allister in the 6 role.

Fast forward to today, now that hes had some (not loads) time to get to grips with it.

With the ball all the good stuff was there. Vision. Incisive passing. Just fantastic. Very few, if any, deep lying midfielders can do that stuff, to that level. There are no qualms, whatsoever, about that side of the job.

Without the ball, early in the season there were times when there were lots of gaps and also times when he was getting overrun a bit. It was never terrible, but there were legitimate concerns on that side of the game.

On todays showing, against an in form and committed Bournemouth side, it was the best weve seen so far. He got his foot in and broke up the play a treat. He pressed and harried and won it back loads. The rest of the players were a unit, and it was compact when we were out of possession.

If todays showing is anything to go by, the deep lying midfielder role is being reinvented somewhat, by Mac Allister. Excellent on the ball, bring it on. But then pretty darn good on the defensive aspects of the game, and along with the team shape as a whole, the opposition didnt really get much of a look in.

As things stand I think we are more than fine in the 6 role, and with Mac Allister is it likely to go from strength to strength. Its different, as he has so much more to his game than the usual destroyer type, who wins it and gives it simple. He excels on the ball, and he is learning the defensive part, along with the team shape.

As such, we will have another great footballer on that pitch and we will be more than fine. We dont need a number 6. We have one, and he is starting to redefine the position.
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76269 on: Today at 07:47:44 am »
He was brilliant yesterday, especially in the first half. 2nd we got control and we didnt need his off the ball work so much. Hes not redefining the position though, on the ball stuff has been a critical part of playing as a 6 for years and years. At least it has for teams wholl dominate possession.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76270 on: Today at 08:15:05 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:08:09 am
Mac Allister today was excellent, on both sides of he ball. He has great passing and an eye to open things up, which is a great asset from a deeper midfielder. The plus side to him in the deeper lying midfield role is enormous. The downside was observed more earlier in the season, as a new midfield was forming and starting to get to grips with it. There were gaps, and on occasion Mac Allister got overran, or got his pocket picked. It was never bad, but there were legitimate question marks over Mac Allister in the 6 role.

Fast forward to today, now that hes had some (not loads) time to get to grips with it.

With the ball all the good stuff was there. Vision. Incisive passing. Just fantastic. Very few, if any, deep lying midfielders can do that stuff, to that level. There are no qualms, whatsoever, about that side of the job.

Without the ball, early in the season there were times when there were lots of gaps and also times when he was getting overrun a bit. It was never terrible, but there were legitimate concerns on that side of the game.

On todays showing, against an in form and committed Bournemouth side, it was the best weve seen so far. He got his foot in and broke up the play a treat. He pressed and harried and won it back loads. The rest of the players were a unit, and it was compact when we were out of possession.

If todays showing is anything to go by, the deep lying midfielder role is being reinvented somewhat, by Mac Allister. Excellent on the ball, bring it on. But then pretty darn good on the defensive aspects of the game, and along with the team shape as a whole, the opposition didnt really get much of a look in.

As things stand I think we are more than fine in the 6 role, and with Mac Allister is it likely to go from strength to strength. Its different, as he has so much more to his game than the usual destroyer type, who wins it and gives it simple. He excels on the ball, and he is learning the defensive part, along with the team shape.

As such, we will have another great footballer on that pitch and we will be more than fine. We dont need a number 6. We have one, and he is starting to redefine the position.

Great Post sums it up very well what he offers. Plus I think our pressing has improved which helps alot
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76271 on: Today at 10:08:06 am »
Peter likes to call me negative but i did say months ago that Bradley i thought would be good enough as RB for us. He will only improve.

The difference with Bradley & Quansah for example they are far superior athletes to previous  players like Neco Williams,Rhys Williams & Clarkson.
Its why i would have concerns about Morton but we can see him next pre season
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76272 on: Today at 10:11:01 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:52:11 pm
So Beck wont be going back out on loan then thats for sure.

Looked good when he came on today.
if Tsimikas & Robertson are fit end of January Beck will be 4th choice.
I think we will loan to maybe Celtic or a good championship or league 1 club. He did look good. but he wont get many games after janaury at all
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76273 on: Today at 10:14:43 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:11:01 am
if Tsimikas & Robertson are fit end of January Beck will be 4th choice.
I think we will loan to maybe Celtic or a good championship or league 1 club. He did look good. but he wont get many games after janaury at all
He can't got to a third team unless I think it's somewhere like the MLS which doesn't follow the same calender.
