Mac Allister today was excellent, on both sides of he ball. He has great passing and an eye to open things up, which is a great asset from a deeper midfielder. The plus side to him in the deeper lying midfield role is enormous. The downside was observed more earlier in the season, as a new midfield was forming and starting to get to grips with it. There were gaps, and on occasion Mac Allister got overran, or got his pocket picked. It was never bad, but there were legitimate question marks over Mac Allister in the 6 role.



Fast forward to today, now that hes had some (not loads) time to get to grips with it.



With the ball all the good stuff was there. Vision. Incisive passing. Just fantastic. Very few, if any, deep lying midfielders can do that stuff, to that level. There are no qualms, whatsoever, about that side of the job.



Without the ball, early in the season there were times when there were lots of gaps and also times when he was getting overrun a bit. It was never terrible, but there were legitimate concerns on that side of the game.



On todays showing, against an in form and committed Bournemouth side, it was the best weve seen so far. He got his foot in and broke up the play a treat. He pressed and harried and won it back loads. The rest of the players were a unit, and it was compact when we were out of possession.



If todays showing is anything to go by, the deep lying midfielder role is being reinvented somewhat, by Mac Allister. Excellent on the ball, bring it on. But then pretty darn good on the defensive aspects of the game, and along with the team shape as a whole, the opposition didnt really get much of a look in.



As things stand I think we are more than fine in the 6 role, and with Mac Allister is it likely to go from strength to strength. Its different, as he has so much more to his game than the usual destroyer type, who wins it and gives it simple. He excels on the ball, and he is learning the defensive part, along with the team shape.



As such, we will have another great footballer on that pitch and we will be more than fine. We dont need a number 6. We have one, and he is starting to redefine the position.