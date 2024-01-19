« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
January 19, 2024, 10:30:42 pm
Quote from: newterp on January 19, 2024, 03:49:58 pm
actually his first few performances looked really good - the last several have been pretty average. Understood that the team is putrid - but he's not standing out as some "holy shit" wow player. To be fair - he's also 18 - but as noted it's not like he's gobbling up ground, spraying passes around, or destroying opponents. He's a good young player.

On the one hand hes about to turn 19 so making appearances at this level is encouraging and eye test wise he looks composed
However on the other hand these numbers are utterly shit 

Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
January 19, 2024, 10:34:06 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 19, 2024, 05:07:43 pm
Saw a show on Sky where the guests predicted Mainoo will eventually become World Class - I think he'd only played the Everton game ;D

It's always a thing that when a young English player starts playing regularly for a Premier League side, they always get praised regardless how they perform, to the extent where I'm struggling to think if anyone has ever gone, actually he's not that good. It's probably even more pronounced when the club they start playing for is Man Utd, there's an endless list of them types and heck, they don't even need to be English (Januzaj, anyone?).
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
January 19, 2024, 10:55:53 pm
OK but no media noise about curtis jones he's english
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
January 19, 2024, 10:58:43 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January 19, 2024, 10:55:53 pm
OK but no media noise about curtis jones he's english

Think there was, not huge but regardless, that's been remedied this season as everyone seems to love him. He's probably the midfielder I'd want starting most games alongside Mac Allister and Szoboszlai when everyone's fit.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
January 19, 2024, 11:20:54 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on January 19, 2024, 10:30:42 pm
On the one hand hes about to turn 19 so making appearances at this level is encouraging and eye test wise he looks composed
However on the other hand these numbers are utterly shit 

https://fbref.com/en/players/c6220452/Kobbie-Mainoo

yeah those are shocking.
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
January 19, 2024, 11:32:53 pm
Sorry I meant outside the liverpool fanbase. I don't hear much about curtis jones in the national media. Majority of liverpool fans love him
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:10:50 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January 19, 2024, 11:32:53 pm
Sorry I meant outside the liverpool fanbase. I don't hear much about curtis jones in the national media. Majority of liverpool fans love him

Yeah, you're probably right on Jones, generally speaking. He's only started getting plaudits recently. I suppose he's no Kobbie Mainoo.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:26:26 am
tbf Mainoo has done well so far. The instant expectations are classic though ruin this guy too no doubt. But theres a guy on my league team and pickup last 15 years named Manu so i sorta like the guy for no reason as well. hope he gets out there ok at some point.  ;D   
Historical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 12:30:49 am
Quote from: Bennett on January 19, 2024, 03:33:34 pm
This site is honestly a fucking cult.

During the Rafael days maybe, here and now not so much 
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:57:24 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January 19, 2024, 10:55:53 pm
OK but no media noise about curtis jones he's english
There is. Big piece by Joyce in The Times yesterday, speculating on whether he's the missing link in the England midfield.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:03:40 am
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:57:24 am
There is. Big piece by Joyce in The Times yesterday, speculating on whether he's the missing link in the England midfield.

A piece by a Scouse Liverpool fan though.

I'd rather our players went under the radar anyway (particularly by England). Let the Mancs hype themselves up, they always will.
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:17:12 am
Totally agree. I don't want the big hype by the English Media and then trying to knock them down. Man utd Beckham Spurs Kane Arsenal Saka, its not really helpful for the players themselves.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:50:39 am
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:57:24 am
There is. Big piece by Joyce in The Times yesterday, speculating on whether he's the missing link in the England midfield.

Its so obvious hes what England need I cant believe its not being talked about more. Good for us although perhaps not for Jones.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:02:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:03:40 am
A piece by a Scouse Liverpool fan though.

I'd rather our players went under the radar anyway (particularly by England). Let the Mancs hype themselves up, they always will.

Joyce is a quality journalist.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 11:23:30 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 08:17:12 am
Totally agree. I don't want the big hype by the English Media and then trying to knock them down. Man utd Beckham Spurs Kane Arsenal Saka, its not really helpful for the players themselves.

Remember the hype over Phil Jones.
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 01:17:59 pm
Very quiet now :lmao :lmao

I remember the Fergie quote when he signed Jones
"Jones, arguably, the way he is looking, could be our best ever player,"
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 01:51:02 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:50:39 am
Its so obvious hes what England need I cant believe its not being talked about more. Good for us although perhaps not for Jones.

England have a fantastic track record of wrecking the careers of our players
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 02:09:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:03:40 am
A piece by a Scouse Liverpool fan though.

I'd rather our players went under the radar anyway (particularly by England). Let the Mancs hype themselves up, they always will.

Joyce is an evertonian isn't he?
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 02:30:58 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 01:51:02 pm
England have a fantastic track record of wrecking the careers of our players

They rarely get the best out of them either. Two of our best ever players in Barnes and Gerrard rarely produced their club form for England in much more restricted roles. A generational talent in Trent hasn't done anything for England (yet) and been a bit part. Fowler was one of the best strikers around in the 90s and didn't get that much of a look in for England. Similar with Mcmanaman.

They ruined Sturridge by testing his resolve. I remember Redknapp always seemed to pick up bad injuries on international duty. Gomez done his ACL with England twice.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 03:30:10 pm
Quote
Liverpool are keeping watch on Atalanta's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Ederson. 
[Gazzetta dello Sport]
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 03:51:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:30:10 pm

We've bought a subscription to TNT channels?
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 03:52:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:30:58 pm
They rarely get the best out of them either. Two of our best ever players in Barnes and Gerrard rarely produced their club form for England in much more restricted roles. A generational talent in Trent hasn't done anything for England (yet) and been a bit part. Fowler was one of the best strikers around in the 90s and didn't get that much of a look in for England. Similar with Mcmanaman.

They ruined Sturridge by testing his resolve. I remember Redknapp always seemed to pick up bad injuries on international duty. Gomez done his ACL with England twice.

You summed it up very well. I always thought england fans never took to Barnes, the Brazilians or French would have loved him in the 80s 90s. Gerrard had to move around to accommodate Lampard not the other way round. Trent would be automatic in other top international sides. Its like england don't know what to do with creative mavericks. Same with Hoddle and Waddle. Only Gazza was a success but he's that likeable bubbly character the englander fans like.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 03:53:06 pm
Quote from: Hazell on January 19, 2024, 10:34:06 pm
It's always a thing that when a young English player starts playing regularly for a Premier League side, they always get praised regardless how they perform, to the extent where I'm struggling to think if anyone has ever gone, actually he's not that good. It's probably even more pronounced when the club they start playing for is Man Utd, there's an endless list of them types and heck, they don't even need to be English (Januzaj, anyone?).
Remember Gilmour who had his debut against us in the cup for Chelsea. His praise was over the top.
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 04:01:30 pm
Sadly no liverpool transfer news to text about.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 04:07:06 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 04:01:30 pm
Sadly no liverpool transfer news to text about.
It's nice to be honest. A break from the constant speculation so that we'll all be refreshed during the summer window  ;)
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm
I do the hardwork for you fuckers and that's all you fuckers do.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 05:10:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm
I do the hardwork for you fuckers and that's all you fuckers do.
i appreciate you plumbing the depths for us. if you could will a good transfer into existence you'd be my hero. especially if its a quality young player to help us handle the increased number of games next year (plus departures).

especially if we can do it while we still have a sporting director working for us, and before the usual summertime bollocks/rush

none of this 'we're not a creche/finishing school' or 'its a nice break' cop out - mentality as rafa would say!
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 06:24:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:30:10 pm
Liverpool are keeping watch on Atalanta's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Ederson.
[Gazzetta dello Sport]

I can't see it happening. Good player, but we have too many quality players of his type ...
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 06:55:09 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 06:24:55 pm
I can't see it happening. Good player, but we have too many quality players of his type ...
Who is he like in our squad?
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:04:47 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:55:09 pm
Who is he like in our squad?

Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch ...
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:11:47 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:04:47 pm
Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch ...
Ah then agreed we don't need another similar midfielder with that skill set.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:59:18 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:57:24 am
There is. Big piece by Joyce in The Times yesterday, speculating on whether he's the missing link in the England midfield.

Jones-Rice-Bellingham would be a fantastic midfield, just a perfect mix
Think its decently likely if he stays fit .. that 3rd spot is up for grabs ..if fit hell play most of our games and look boss and the England set up know him
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:06:18 pm
Is it not Rice Trent Bellingham
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76233 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January 19, 2024, 11:32:53 pm
Sorry I meant outside the liverpool fanbase. I don't hear much about curtis jones in the national media. Majority of liverpool fans love him
There's nonsense links for him to go to arsenal and their fans are loving the idea of it. Laughable as it is.
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76234 on: Today at 07:39:27 am »
Joyce says in that piece, the Arsenal fan bit is nonsense.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76235 on: Today at 09:53:53 am »
