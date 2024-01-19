England have a fantastic track record of wrecking the careers of our players



They rarely get the best out of them either. Two of our best ever players in Barnes and Gerrard rarely produced their club form for England in much more restricted roles. A generational talent in Trent hasn't done anything for England (yet) and been a bit part. Fowler was one of the best strikers around in the 90s and didn't get that much of a look in for England. Similar with Mcmanaman.They ruined Sturridge by testing his resolve. I remember Redknapp always seemed to pick up bad injuries on international duty. Gomez done his ACL with England twice.