LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76200 on: Yesterday at 10:30:42 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:49:58 pm
actually his first few performances looked really good - the last several have been pretty average. Understood that the team is putrid - but he's not standing out as some "holy shit" wow player. To be fair - he's also 18 - but as noted it's not like he's gobbling up ground, spraying passes around, or destroying opponents. He's a good young player.

On the one hand hes about to turn 19 so making appearances at this level is encouraging and eye test wise he looks composed
However on the other hand these numbers are utterly shit 

https://fbref.com/en/players/c6220452/Kobbie-Mainoo
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm by JackWard33
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76201 on: Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:07:43 pm
Saw a show on Sky where the guests predicted Mainoo will eventually become World Class - I think he'd only played the Everton game ;D

It's always a thing that when a young English player starts playing regularly for a Premier League side, they always get praised regardless how they perform, to the extent where I'm struggling to think if anyone has ever gone, actually he's not that good. It's probably even more pronounced when the club they start playing for is Man Utd, there's an endless list of them types and heck, they don't even need to be English (Januzaj, anyone?).
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76202 on: Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm
OK but no media noise about curtis jones he's english
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76203 on: Yesterday at 10:58:43 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm
OK but no media noise about curtis jones he's english

Think there was, not huge but regardless, that's been remedied this season as everyone seems to love him. He's probably the midfielder I'd want starting most games alongside Mac Allister and Szoboszlai when everyone's fit.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76204 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:30:42 pm
On the one hand hes about to turn 19 so making appearances at this level is encouraging and eye test wise he looks composed
However on the other hand these numbers are utterly shit 

https://fbref.com/en/players/c6220452/Kobbie-Mainoo

yeah those are shocking.
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76205 on: Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm
Sorry I meant outside the liverpool fanbase. I don't hear much about curtis jones in the national media. Majority of liverpool fans love him
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76206 on: Today at 12:10:50 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm
Sorry I meant outside the liverpool fanbase. I don't hear much about curtis jones in the national media. Majority of liverpool fans love him

Yeah, you're probably right on Jones, generally speaking. He's only started getting plaudits recently. I suppose he's no Kobbie Mainoo.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76207 on: Today at 12:26:26 am
tbf Mainoo has done well so far. The instant expectations are classic though ruin this guy too no doubt. But theres a guy on my league team and pickup last 15 years named Manu so i sorta like the guy for no reason as well. hope he gets out there ok at some point.  ;D   
Historical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76208 on: Today at 12:30:49 am
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 03:33:34 pm
This site is honestly a fucking cult.

During the Rafael days maybe, here and now not so much 
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76209 on: Today at 07:57:24 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:55:53 pm
OK but no media noise about curtis jones he's english
There is. Big piece by Joyce in The Times yesterday, speculating on whether he's the missing link in the England midfield.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76210 on: Today at 08:03:40 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:57:24 am
There is. Big piece by Joyce in The Times yesterday, speculating on whether he's the missing link in the England midfield.

A piece by a Scouse Liverpool fan though.

I'd rather our players went under the radar anyway (particularly by England). Let the Mancs hype themselves up, they always will.
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76211 on: Today at 08:17:12 am
Totally agree. I don't want the big hype by the English Media and then trying to knock them down. Man utd Beckham Spurs Kane Arsenal Saka, its not really helpful for the players themselves.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76212 on: Today at 09:50:39 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:57:24 am
There is. Big piece by Joyce in The Times yesterday, speculating on whether he's the missing link in the England midfield.

Its so obvious hes what England need I cant believe its not being talked about more. Good for us although perhaps not for Jones.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76213 on: Today at 11:02:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:03:40 am
A piece by a Scouse Liverpool fan though.

I'd rather our players went under the radar anyway (particularly by England). Let the Mancs hype themselves up, they always will.

Joyce is a quality journalist.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #76214 on: Today at 11:23:30 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:17:12 am
Totally agree. I don't want the big hype by the English Media and then trying to knock them down. Man utd Beckham Spurs Kane Arsenal Saka, its not really helpful for the players themselves.

Remember the hype over Phil Jones.
