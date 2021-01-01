« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1901 1902 1903 1904 1905 [1906]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2778923 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,387
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76200 on: Today at 10:30:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:49:58 pm
actually his first few performances looked really good - the last several have been pretty average. Understood that the team is putrid - but he's not standing out as some "holy shit" wow player. To be fair - he's also 18 - but as noted it's not like he's gobbling up ground, spraying passes around, or destroying opponents. He's a good young player.

On the one hand hes about to turn 19 so making appearances at this level is encouraging and eye test wise he looks composed
However on the other hand these numbers are utterly shit 

https://fbref.com/en/players/c6220452/Kobbie-Mainoo
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:56 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,787
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76201 on: Today at 10:34:06 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:07:43 pm
Saw a show on Sky where the guests predicted Mainoo will eventually become World Class - I think he'd only played the Everton game ;D

It's always a thing that when a young English player starts playing regularly for a Premier League side, they always get praised regardless how they perform, to the extent where I'm struggling to think if anyone has ever gone, actually he's not that good. It's probably even more pronounced when the club they start playing for is Man Utd, there's an endless list of them types and heck, they don't even need to be English (Januzaj, anyone?).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 1901 1902 1903 1904 1905 [1906]   Go Up
« previous next »
 