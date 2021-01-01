Saw a show on Sky where the guests predicted Mainoo will eventually become World Class - I think he'd only played the Everton game



It's always a thing that when a young English player starts playing regularly for a Premier League side, they always get praised regardless how they perform, to the extent where I'm struggling to think if anyone has ever gone, actually he's not that good. It's probably even more pronounced when the club they start playing for is Man Utd, there's an endless list of them types and heck, they don't even need to be English (Januzaj, anyone?).