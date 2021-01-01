If they're counting Elliot (Fulham's academy) - and they must be given the pic! - they're going to be counting Gomez (Charlton's) along with the players you mentioned. That'd take us up to 8 players. Ninth mst be Bacjetic



Then there's Gordon/Clark/McConnell - think only Gordon has played in the league?



I'm not sure Gomez ever played youth football for us, while Elliott did.I've got no idea where they've got a total of nine players from, unless they're not just limiting it to Premier League (which is actually what they explicitly state.)Kelleher, Trent, Quansah, Jones, Elliott. Doak and McConnell have made sub appearances so that's seven. Bajcetic hasn't played in the league. Nor has Bradley (yet). Maybe they are counting Gomez? And Gravenberch is pretty young!