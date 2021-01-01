« previous next »
Reply #76160 on: Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:32:52 pm


I'm trying to think of who the 9 are. Trent and Jones are the obvious places to start. Kelleher and Bradley have played matches recently, and Quansah has also been involved. Doak I think also made a cameo. They're surely not counting Elliott?

Not sure the likes of Clark, Scanlon or Chambers have had league minutes this season, feels like they've only been seen in cup games.
Reply #76161 on: Yesterday at 10:22:04 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
I'm trying to think of who the 9 are. Trent and Jones are the obvious places to start. Kelleher and Bradley have played matches recently, and Quansah has also been involved. Doak I think also made a cameo. They're surely not counting Elliott?

Not sure the likes of Clark, Scanlon or Chambers have had league minutes this season, feels like they've only been seen in cup games.
If they're counting Elliot (Fulham's academy) - and they must be given the pic! - they're going to be counting Gomez (Charlton's) along with the players you mentioned. That'd take us up to 8 players. Ninth mst be Bacjetic

Then there's Gordon/Clark/McConnell - think only Gordon has played in the league?
Reply #76162 on: Today at 08:35:22 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:32:52 pm


What is the second column - total matches?

Man Utd have 7 players and 615 matches for this season. They've played 30 matches so far. 30 times 7 is 210.

What am I missing?
Reply #76163 on: Today at 08:39:12 am
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 08:35:22 am
What is the second column - total matches?

Man Utd have 7 players and 615 matches for this season. They've played 30 matches so far. 30 times 7 is 210.

What am I missing?
Total matches beyond this season, I guess? So, Rashford has played 400 times or whatever, bulking up the matches.
Reply #76164 on: Today at 08:47:11 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:22:04 pm
If they're counting Elliot (Fulham's academy) - and they must be given the pic! - they're going to be counting Gomez (Charlton's) along with the players you mentioned. That'd take us up to 8 players. Ninth mst be Bacjetic

Then there's Gordon/Clark/McConnell - think only Gordon has played in the league?
I'm not sure Gomez ever played youth football for us, while Elliott did.

I've got no idea where they've got a total of nine players from, unless they're not just limiting it to Premier League (which is actually what they explicitly state.)
Kelleher, Trent, Quansah, Jones, Elliott. Doak and McConnell have made sub appearances so that's seven. Bajcetic hasn't played in the league. Nor has Bradley (yet). Maybe they are counting Gomez? And Gravenberch is pretty young!
