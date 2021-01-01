« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:19:31 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:32:41 pm
you said colwill was slow and you disparaged the use of stats - you're all over the shop man! do you have a point? ;D

you could just say you don't want him instead of going round the houses flip flopping, and dragging in a player we've basically sold for a comparisonand now you're saying they're holding Colwill back, so could perform even better here!

i suggest you try to establish what your point is, and then work back from there - it'll help you be consistent instead of arguing against yourself
You suggested playing him at fullback mate but Chelsea aren't happy with his performances there. You can re-read your posts. He's both overhyped and overpriced.

Too limited at LB and not as good as Quansah at CB. He'd be a pointless signing IMO.

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:31:58 am
He plays a different position to Quansah, he's more experienced, we play 50+ games in a season, we've lost Matip for the season (and permanently come summer). Also plays a position that's probably next up in terms of the experienced leader being phased out from playing so often (Robbo) to avoid declining too quickly.
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:49:08 am
he contributes plenty in attack (but with a worse team, feeding a much worse attack), more than comparable with Gomez who's been one of our better players for some time now from the full back spot
[/quotes]
You could do with following your posts and not trying to gaslight🤣🤣🤣🤣
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:29:52 pm by MonsLibpool
Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,070
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:20:22 pm
Pardon my ignorance on names but aren't there decent young centre backs at Palace and Everton currently? Appreciate the latter will be hard to buy from but they're skint and presumably he lives in Liverpool. Not sure whether they're good enough but I've heard good things.
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:22:08 pm
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 08:20:22 pm
Pardon my ignorance on names but aren't there decent young centre backs at Palace and Everton currently? Appreciate the latter will be hard to buy from but they're skint and presumably he lives in Liverpool. Not sure whether they're good enough but I've heard good things.
I've not really watched Braithwaite but if he's as good as people say he is, there could be an opportunity to prise him for a decent fee.
darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:25:12 pm
Criminal that fsg haven't backed klopp in the market yet.
Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:31:17 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 08:25:12 pm
Criminal that fsg haven't backed klopp in the market yet.
Should I call The Hague?
Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:36:02 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:15:01 pm
It's tough to judge any player at the Chelsea shitshow. I'm a fan of Colwill and I think Klopp would have loved to have signed him. But the chance to get him was in the summer, before he signed a new 6 year deal with Chelsea. The price will be closer to £100m than £50m now. We'll get better value elsewhere.

That's I guess my one pause - no-one looks great at Chelsea right now, and they're an expensively assembled group of misfits really. But I feel like you'd need a bit more track record to be sure - 24+ months of great form elsewhere in a good league and then 6 months of poor form at Chelsea - fine, Chelsea are just a basket case. 6 months of good form at the top level then 6 months of poor form - well which is his level, y'know? Cause it could be either. Plus we're quick to blame Chelsea as the wrong club/environment for players, but it could just be that they weren't that good to begin with. It's possibly a little of both. It's a bit like Lavia - one good season at PL-level at a young age, loads of potential, but does it make sense to spend mega bucks off the back of that?

Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 08:20:22 pm
Pardon my ignorance on names but aren't there decent young centre backs at Palace and Everton currently? Appreciate the latter will be hard to buy from but they're skint and presumably he lives in Liverpool. Not sure whether they're good enough but I've heard good things.

Branthwaite looks absolutely mustard (better than Colwill imo) but I think you can probably rule it out - even if Everton are forced to sell they'll be a long line, and you can bet they'd rather sell their best academy product to anyone but us.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:40:18 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 08:36:02 pm
That's I guess my one pause - no-one looks great at Chelsea right now, and they're an expensively assembled group of misfits really. But I feel like you'd need a bit more track record to be sure - 24+ months of great form elsewhere in a good league and then 6 months of poor form at Chelsea - fine, Chelsea are just a basket case. 6 months of good form at the top level then 6 months of poor form - well which is his level, y'know? Cause it could be either. Plus we're quick to blame Chelsea as the wrong club/environment for players, but it could just be that they weren't that good to begin with. It's possibly a little of both. It's a bit like Lavia - one good season at PL-level at a young age, loads of potential, but does it make sense to spend mega bucks off the back of that?

Branthwaite looks absolutely mustard (better than Colwill imo) but I think you can probably rule it out - even if Everton are forced to sell they'll be a long line, and you can bet they'd rather sell their best academy product to anyone but us.
Colwill is like Enzo. A few months of good form and he's suddenly worth a lot of money. Players like that flopping shouldn't be a surprise.

If you want to spend big, you should do it on players with a track record and not based on a purple patch. He just doesn't look that good and he routinely gets targeted as the weak link in their team. Even a team like Boro got joy in his zone.

That doesn't sound like a £50m+ player and that's being conservative) to me.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:42:24 pm by MonsLibpool
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,576
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:45:57 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 08:25:12 pm
Criminally negligent that fsg haven't backed klopp in the market yet.
Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:00:48 pm
If Colwill was right footed and not English would he really be this hyped up? Granted I haven't seen him play dozens of time but I'm not seeing anything particularly special whether he is at CB or LB.
Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:29:45 pm
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 08:20:22 pm
Pardon my ignorance on names but aren't there decent young centre backs at Palace and Everton currently? Appreciate the latter will be hard to buy from but they're skint and presumably he lives in Liverpool. Not sure whether they're good enough but I've heard good things.

Aye Braithwaite looks the business 64-65 left footer but unless the contract he signed at the start of the year has a release clause there is just no chance the Bitters would sell to us.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,234
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:02:56 am
Quote
Ko Itakura has an exit clause that takes effect from summer and is 10-15m.

Liverpool have shown interest recently.

[@berger_pj]
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,091
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:15:09 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:56 am
Ko Itakura has an exit clause that takes effect from summer and is 10-15m.

Liverpool have shown interest recently.

[@berger_pj]

Even at 15 million, he would represent good value as a squad player ...
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,734
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:48:49 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:56 am
Ko Itakura has an exit clause that takes effect from summer and is €10-€15m.

Liverpool have shown interest recently.

[@berger_pj]
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:15:09 am
Even at €15 million, he would represent good value as a squad player ...
looks distinctly average, hasn't played much football in the bundesliga and when not injured doesn't pull up trees. he's worse than the average centre back in the air, would get shown up in the premier league.

if we desperately needed the warm body at centre back, its in this acute period while Matip's out and we are a man down. i'm sure he's better than Nat Phillips but would require adaptation, and why spend the money (and commit to a several year contract) for a player that we know isn't ever going to threaten the first team. cut out the middle step, and buy a quality centre back in the summer instead.
