It's tough to judge any player at the Chelsea shitshow. I'm a fan of Colwill and I think Klopp would have loved to have signed him. But the chance to get him was in the summer, before he signed a new 6 year deal with Chelsea. The price will be closer to £100m than £50m now. We'll get better value elsewhere.



Pardon my ignorance on names but aren't there decent young centre backs at Palace and Everton currently? Appreciate the latter will be hard to buy from but they're skint and presumably he lives in Liverpool. Not sure whether they're good enough but I've heard good things.



That's I guess my one pause - no-one looks great at Chelsea right now, and they're an expensively assembled group of misfits really. But I feel like you'd need a bit more track record to be sure - 24+ months of great form elsewhere in a good league and then 6 months of poor form at Chelsea - fine, Chelsea are just a basket case. 6 months of good form at the top level then 6 months of poor form - well which is his level, y'know? Cause it could be either. Plus we're quick to blame Chelsea as the wrong club/environment for players, but it could just be that they weren't that good to begin with. It's possibly a little of both. It's a bit like Lavia - one good season at PL-level at a young age, loads of potential, but does it make sense to spend mega bucks off the back of that?Branthwaite looks absolutely mustard (better than Colwill imo) but I think you can probably rule it out - even if Everton are forced to sell they'll be a long line, and you can bet they'd rather sell their best academy product to anyone but us.