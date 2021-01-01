The thing about Colwill for me is that he's the Nearly Unicorn, he's a homegrown young decent quality left footed cb with prem experience and can cover lb. Its a dream on paper and probably the only one in the world that fits the bill so perfectly. Except of course for Joe Gomez.



The problem as i see it is that irl as a centre back in the prem so far, Colwill is pretty much fairly average albeit hes young. We are looking for a long term replacement for Virgil Van Dijk and i just dont think its him based on his performances to date, understanding hes basically a rookie still. If we were trying to replace Joel Ward or Ben Mee then the arguments air tight. If we could bring him in that is.



We used to do that a lot, buy the best currently available or the best affordable at the time. Didn't work worth a damn. We ended up with Mario Balotellis doing that. Under klopp we get the guy we want or someone off a very short list , or we simply wait it out. Can be frustrating, but its worked really well.



I think the left footed thing is a wild goose chase in the first place, nice but unnecessary, and also Chelsea wont sell him at a reasonable price anyway. Sepp is doing very well in Germany and Jarell is doing very well here so the urgency is less than it could be although losing Joel is of course really annoying .



Having said all that Colwill would increase our depth and options very nicely and probably thrive under Klopp, so if we magicked him in here i wouldn't have a fit about it, but im not holding my breath. He probably wouldn't want to move, they probably wouldn't want to sell and we probably would have pickford arms reaching for our wallets because we have the other two already.