« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1898 1899 1900 1901 1902 [1903]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2764203 times)

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76080 on: Today at 01:21:14 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:47:29 am
Zagadou!


For the songs alone.

Say it one more time..

Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76081 on: Today at 01:41:27 pm »
Logged
#JFT97

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76082 on: Today at 01:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm
A few of us may have to deleate a few post's if this happens.  ;D

Chelsea should steer clear of Brighton they have an habit of making them look shit !!!

Id imagine wed go for one of the young French CBs at Nice of Wolfsburg.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76083 on: Today at 02:02:38 pm »
this Saudi league doesnt seem to have taken off much at all. Lots of players seem to want out.
Cant see Salah leaving for it next summer
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,232
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76084 on: Today at 02:35:40 pm »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-171m-transfer-bonus-not-28453743

Quote
The boffins at the CIES Football Observatory have calculated that Liverpool have generated the fifth-highest revenue from their academy among English clubs over the same period (last decade) £171m that sees them scrape into the overall top 20.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,373
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76085 on: Today at 02:38:18 pm »
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76086 on: Today at 02:39:00 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:02:38 pm
this Saudi league doesnt seem to have taken off much at all. Lots of players seem to want out.
Cant see Salah leaving for it next summer

If they were serious about creating a decent league, they were always going to have to be in it for the long term. I think each team has 8 non-Saudi players. So for every Henderson who wants out, there are probably 5 who are happy enough swelling out their bank balance. If you feel like you've got a few years left in the tank at the top level like Salah, then surely it's more tempting to stay at that level. I'm still struggling to see Salah going out there while he's banging in goals in the Premier League and playing regularly for us.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,448
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76087 on: Today at 02:46:40 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:36:55 am
This is Chelsea. They sell players to buy the next best thing. Especially if they are homegrown. £60m for Colwill funds £300m worth of signings in the summer. They will kick the amortization can down the road.
Yep... had no problems selling them likes hotcakes in the past. Even a De Bruyne isn't safe.
Yes.. new managament and all, but the urge to spend and sell, with absurdity, remains.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:49:02 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,232
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76088 on: Today at 02:47:13 pm »
Quote
David Hancko's agent has confirmed Liverpool are one of the clubs in contact over his signature, amongst many others.

"As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs [LFC & PSG] but also with others who are finding out what Dávid's situation is."
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,490
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76089 on: Today at 02:50:43 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:38:18 pm
Boffins wouldn't be the first word I'd used to describe those people who work at the CIES.

NERDS!
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76090 on: Today at 03:12:09 pm »
I can understand  :roger monitoring :roger the Colwill situation, considering Chelsea's finances and the need to sell. Colwill would be pure profit, same as Gallagher, no?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76091 on: Today at 03:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:12:09 pm
I can understand  :roger monitoring :roger the Colwill situation, considering Chelsea's finances and the need to sell. Colwill would be pure profit, same as Gallagher, no?

He would yeah. From that chart on previous page, Zagadou's numbers look very good yet he went on a free transfer in summer - what's story there?
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76092 on: Today at 03:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:13:48 pm
He would yeah. From that chart on previous page, Zagadou's numbers look very good yet he went on a free transfer in summer - what's story there?

Think he was injured for a lot of his time at BVB. Crazy that he's only 24.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,729
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76093 on: Today at 03:18:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:52:51 am
But Sepp doesn't have the same PR.
You mean Klopp wanting him?
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,116
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76094 on: Today at 03:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:13:48 pm
He would yeah. From that chart on previous page, Zagadou's numbers look very good yet he went on a free transfer in summer - what's story there?

Well.

He goes to the left, he goes to the right,
He jumps up and down and to the knees.

{the rest I cannot say as it sounds racist}

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,952
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76095 on: Today at 03:58:00 pm »
Ivan Toney can't seem to keep his mouth shut can he! Hope we don't go near him
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76096 on: Today at 03:59:41 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:58:00 pm
Ivan Toney can't seem to keep his mouth shut can he! Hope we don't go near him

What makes you think we'd go near him? We have a number 9 already and at least 2 other forwards who can also play there.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,964
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76097 on: Today at 04:00:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:58:00 pm
Ivan Toney can't seem to keep his mouth shut can he! Hope we don't go near him

So what has he said?
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,952
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76098 on: Today at 04:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:59:41 pm
What makes you think we'd go near him? We have a number 9 already and at least 2 other forwards who can also play there.

Liverpool fan isn't he, some think that means we'll buy him for some reason
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,536
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76099 on: Today at 04:01:27 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:00:21 pm
Liverpool fan isn't he, some think that means we'll buy him for some reason

I'm a Liverpool fan and available for much less.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,343
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76100 on: Today at 04:01:33 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:58:00 pm
Ivan Toney can't seem to keep his mouth shut can he! Hope we don't go near him
We won't be.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,952
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76101 on: Today at 04:02:14 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:00:08 pm
So what has he said?

Blabing on about moving again, he should probably help Brentford out for standing by him first.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,232
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76102 on: Today at 04:06:07 pm »
https://twitter.com/dmlynchlfc/status/1747628258265350331

Quote
Sporting's Ousmane Diomande among the players Liverpool are keeping tabs on as they weigh up defensive reinforcements this summer.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76103 on: Today at 04:06:48 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:18:29 pm
You mean Klopp wanting him?
If stats are everything and he has similar stats, why is the hype not similar? :D
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76104 on: Today at 04:11:01 pm »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,729
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76105 on: Today at 04:13:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:06:48 pm
If stats are everything and he has similar stats, why is the hype not similar? :D
who said any of those things? ;D feels like you are just aggrieved with stats or something! and maybe 'english hype'? [I'm guilty of lots of things, but overhyping english players isn't one of them]

If Van Den Berg plays in the premier league, and performs as well as Colwill, I'm sure he'll be hyped closer to the levels you apparently want to see.

VDB is over a year older and is on loan at a Bundesliga club fighting relegation. By the time Colwill is VDB's current age, he'll have played around 80 premier league games (which is around 80 more than VDB).

You can bemoan hype and everything, but I feel like it says more about your judgment than it does about 'stats' (as a bogeyman) if you want to pretend theyre the same standard.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76106 on: Today at 04:14:21 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:00:21 pm
Liverpool fan isn't he, some think that means we'll buy him for some reason

Maybe we'll buy him with the money we get for selling Arsenal fan Curtis Jones
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76107 on: Today at 04:19:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:13:35 pm
who said any of those things? ;D feels like you are just aggrieved with stats or something! and maybe 'english hype'? [I'm guilty of lots of things, but overhyping english players isn't one of them]

If Van Den Berg plays in the premier league, and performs as well as Colwill, I'm sure he'll be hyped closer to the levels you apparently want to see.

VDB is over a year older and is on loan at a Bundesliga club fighting relegation. By the time Colwill is VDB's current age, he'll have played around 80 premier league games (which is around 80 more than VDB).

You can bemoan hype and everything, but I feel like it says more about your judgment than it does about 'stats' (as a bogeyman) if you want to pretend theyre the same standard.
You have two players with similar stats.
Both are quick.
Both can play at fullback.
One is free while the other won't go for anything less than £50m

Yeah, let's splash money on the second one :). Anyone that's watched him this season knows that Colwill is overhyped.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76108 on: Today at 04:22:12 pm »
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76109 on: Today at 04:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:06:07 pm
https://twitter.com/dmlynchlfc/status/1747628258265350331

Add him to the list of Todibo, Yoro, Inacio who would be all be great defensive signings.


for the DM position I'm now 50:50 whether we get a DM in or fully trust Endo and Bajcetic next season. Could actually see a cb being our only signing. Unless we see an attacker leave. I wouldn't be against getting a left back or right back though.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,036
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76110 on: Today at 04:37:22 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 12:11:47 pm
Since his return to Chelsea he has hardly been outstanding to justify the fee they are quoting. Not the sort of left back we require, not bad at centre half. And also I've noticed on the few times I watched him for Chelsea he seems to have a Rees James attitude. That wasn't in his game when playing for Brighton. I hope we steer well clear of him if supposedly interested.
Coming from TALKSPORT its hardly likely.

Just want to get a comment in before the 1,000's end. Maybe his form has something to do with the Chelsea vibe ? Enzo, Caicedo anyone ? Nobody tears it up there. It's a vampire club.

Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76111 on: Today at 05:11:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:02:38 pm
this Saudi league doesnt seem to have taken off much at all. Lots of players seem to want out.
Cant see Salah leaving for it next summer

Its a complete disaster like the Chinese league was anyone with any sense who can still play to a decent level should stay well clear.

Hendo must deeply regret moving there and I dont care how much he is getting he is already a multi millionaire, I could understand it if he said he wanted to play in La Liga / Serie A but Saudi league nah.

As Ox said its a nightmare for family as it can take 10-14 hours to get to your partner I know they live in luxury the Wives/Partners etc but its a pain and then you have all the anti women rules over there no wonder men arent happy if they arent getting any action 😂😂😂
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,964
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76112 on: Today at 05:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 04:37:22 pm
Just want to get a comment in before the 1,000's end. Maybe his form has something to do with the Chelsea vibe ? Enzo, Caicedo anyone ? Nobody tears it up there. It's a vampire club.

An energy vampire club? ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1898 1899 1900 1901 1902 [1903]   Go Up
« previous next »
 