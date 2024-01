this Saudi league doesnt seem to have taken off much at all. Lots of players seem to want out.

Cant see Salah leaving for it next summer



If they were serious about creating a decent league, they were always going to have to be in it for the long term. I think each team has 8 non-Saudi players. So for every Henderson who wants out, there are probably 5 who are happy enough swelling out their bank balance. If you feel like you've got a few years left in the tank at the top level like Salah, then surely it's more tempting to stay at that level. I'm still struggling to see Salah going out there while he's banging in goals in the Premier League and playing regularly for us.