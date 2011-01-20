« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1897 1898 1899 1900 1901 [1902]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2758229 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76040 on: Today at 02:47:34 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:52:03 am
Probably worth waiting to see the price, but it's obvious why we'd be interested.

If we, knowing all we do now, were told you can't have Joe Gomez unless you pay 30-40 million for him (call it a young englsh tax) I think we'd probably almost all take that deal seeing what we've won and how he's contributed. Add some transfer inflation to that, and I'd probably do the same for Colwill as another young versatile home grown player who has very similarly great technique and passing (Gomez's long diagonals are better), who we could feasibly still have contributing in the squad in 2030

There might be better left backs, might be better CBs, might even be a better player who can also do both - but don't think there's a better player we could pick up  that does both, that's homegrown and that's young but already very experienced in the league.

I wouldn't want a full price defender who's not at least quick. At least peak Robertson quick. I don't care how good you are on the ball, if you don't have that kind of pace pace then I wouldn't want to pay 25m+.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,723
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76041 on: Today at 02:49:08 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:36:56 am
I hope it's not leftback because he's a mediocre leftback. Too slow and doesn't contribute enough in attack. Centreback is a critical position and we need someone more experienced with Joel potentially leaving and Virg getting on.

Colwill is not the answer. Have you watched him this season? He can contribute but not at the level required. You'd expect better for his price tag.
what price tag? ;D of course 70mil is a lot, but didn't you just make that up? 120mil is also a high price tag if we're just naming high prices!

he contributes plenty in attack (but with a worse team, feeding a much worse attack), more than comparable with Gomez who's been one of our better players for some time now from the full back spot

he's got years of experience in english football, and over year/18months at top level. who in the league would you take that's more experienced and as versatile (but cheaper)? you can name anyone, they don't need to be home grown. quansah is doing just fine in a team at the top of the league despite having much less experience.

anyway, none of this matters. we almost definitely won't get him, and although chelsea with their dodgy finances would probably take stupid money to fend off punishment, i agree we're not going to spend that.

but fact is, he's an extremely good prospect and already a really good player in the here and now. it's no surprise the club want to sign him - when rare players like this come along, you take the chance. it just feels unlikely the circumstances will arrive
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:47:34 am
I wouldn't want a full price defender who's not at least quick. At least peak Robertson quick. I don't care how good you are on the ball, if you don't have that kind of pace pace then I wouldn't want to pay 25m+.
couldn't agree more. Colwill's very quick. Certainly quicker than Quansah. he looks plenty quick off the mark. And I'd expect, after an initial start, he'd ultimately be faster than Robbo too (although obviously in football we don't often see guys get up to full speed for long - think i remember an example that Sol Campbell was faster than Owen for England, so long as they were running more than 30 odd metres).
« Last Edit: Today at 02:52:53 am by classycarra »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,160
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76042 on: Today at 06:26:29 am »
Why would we be buying Colwill for left back? Surely as a center half as both Robbo and Kostas are nearly back and this is a summer move.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1897 1898 1899 1900 1901 [1902]   Go Up
« previous next »
 