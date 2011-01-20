I hope it's not leftback because he's a mediocre leftback. Too slow and doesn't contribute enough in attack. Centreback is a critical position and we need someone more experienced with Joel potentially leaving and Virg getting on.



Colwill is not the answer. Have you watched him this season? He can contribute but not at the level required. You'd expect better for his price tag.



I wouldn't want a full price defender who's not at least quick. At least peak Robertson quick. I don't care how good you are on the ball, if you don't have that kind of pace pace then I wouldn't want to pay 25m+.



what price tag?of course 70mil is a lot, but didn't you just make that up? 120mil is also a high price tag if we're just naming high prices!he contributes plenty in attack (but with a worse team, feeding a much worse attack), more than comparable with Gomez who's been one of our better players for some time now from the full back spothe's got years of experience in english football, and over year/18months at top level. who in the league would you take that's more experienced and as versatile (but cheaper)? you can name anyone, they don't need to be home grown. quansah is doing just fine in a team at the top of the league despite having much less experience.anyway, none of this matters. we almost definitely won't get him, and although chelsea with their dodgy finances would probably take stupid money to fend off punishment, i agree we're not going to spend that.but fact is, he's an extremely good prospect and already a really good player in the here and now. it's no surprise the club want to sign him - when rare players like this come along, you take the chance. it just feels unlikely the circumstances will arrivecouldn't agree more. Colwill's very quick. Certainly quicker than Quansah. he looks plenty quick off the mark. And I'd expect, after an initial start, he'd ultimately be faster than Robbo too (although obviously in football we don't often see guys get up to full speed for long - think i remember an example that Sol Campbell was faster than Owen for England, so long as they were running more than 30 odd metres).