He's young and English so he'll be automatically overpriced. Some reports value him at £70m. I personally think we can do better than him.



Probably worth waiting to see the price, but it's obvious why we'd be interested.If we, knowing all we do now, were told you can't have Joe Gomez unless you pay 30-40 million for him (call it a young englsh tax) I think we'd probably almost all take that deal seeing what we've won and how he's contributed. Add some transfer inflation to that, and I'd probably do the same for Colwill as another young versatile home grown player who has very similarly great technique and passing (Gomez's long diagonals are better), who we could feasibly still have contributing in the squad in 2030There might be better left backs, might be better CBs, might even be a better player who can also do both - but don't think there's a better player we could pick up that does both, that's homegrown and that's young but already very experienced in the league.