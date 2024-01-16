« previous next »
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76000 on: Yesterday at 03:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:36:56 pm
I'm a ruthless mofo. ;D
no - you are an absolute c*nt.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76001 on: Yesterday at 03:49:36 pm »
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76002 on: Yesterday at 04:25:20 pm »
Just watched a Youtube compilation of Sonko, I've seen enough, get it done Jorg  :wave

I'd assume should he sign (doesn't feel a typical LFC under Klopp signing tbf) that he'd go out on loan. If it's true someone like Leipzig can offer him a path to first team football then I wouldn't be surprised to see him go there or somewhere similar. Also feels like the type Chelsea always sign because they can offer more wages.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76003 on: Yesterday at 04:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:23:00 pm
Liverpool are included in the list, along with RB Leipzig and Bologna to sign Momodou Sonko and all three clubs are making strong moves to acquire the 18-year-olds signature.

[Football Direkt]
sounds like david pleat trying to name our old centre back during commentary
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76004 on: Yesterday at 04:50:14 pm »
He hada trial with us during the Klopp years, so safe to say he fits into the Klopp/Ljinders philosophy model.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76005 on: Yesterday at 05:03:21 pm »
So far nobody's doing anything.

#thrilling   
Offline 88_RED

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76006 on: Yesterday at 05:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:03:21 pm
So far nobody's doing anything.

#thrilling

Everyone shit scared of falling foul of FFP..  ;D  ;)
Offline Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76007 on: Yesterday at 06:04:53 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76008 on: Yesterday at 06:13:41 pm »
Quote
Two players who are being looked at presently are Genoa's Morten Frendrup and Ousmane Diomande of Sporting in Portugal. At 22, Frendrup has been looked at as the search for a long-term Fabinho replacement goes on.

[@ptgorst]
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76009 on: Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:13:41 pm

Diomande is Genoa's best Frendrup (alternative)
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76010 on: Yesterday at 06:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:13:41 pm

Scouts scout players.

It doesn't mean we have serious interest.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76011 on: Yesterday at 06:30:59 pm »
No sheeet!
Online duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76012 on: Yesterday at 06:33:45 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Yesterday at 05:35:00 pm
Everyone shit scared of falling foul of FFP..  ;D  ;)
If thats the case. It might finally be working.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76013 on: Yesterday at 06:43:08 pm »
Quote
Michael Olise & Crysencio Summerville are firmly on the raft of the clubs scouting network, however there is no guarantee the reds will follow up on their interest.

[@dmlynchlfc]
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76014 on: Yesterday at 07:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:43:08 pm
Michael Olise & Crysencio Summerville are firmly on the raft of the clubs scouting network, however there is no guarantee the reds will follow up on their interest.
hopefully it's a large raft. one with a motor. and maybe some solar panels.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76015 on: Yesterday at 07:20:51 pm »
That Cyrano nose what he's doing, all right. Not sure what he's doing on a raft though.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76016 on: Yesterday at 07:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:13:41 pm


Last time i had a 22 year old frenderup her husband came home early. Best swerved, really. 
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76017 on: Yesterday at 07:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:20:51 pm
That Cyrano nose what he's doing, all right. Not sure what he's doing on a raft though.
Doffs cap.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76018 on: Yesterday at 09:10:42 pm »
This kid is pleading with us to sign him.

Offline reddebs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76019 on: Yesterday at 09:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:10:42 pm
This kid is pleading with us to sign him.



Who is he?
Offline PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76020 on: Yesterday at 09:13:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:25:29 pm
Doffs cap.
And I was going to settle for a crap Jimmy summerville pun.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76021 on: Yesterday at 09:13:39 pm »
Quote
18-year-old Hacken winger Momodou Sonko on reported Liverpool interest:

"If he [Jurgen Klopp] were to call privately, I would laugh. Its pretty unlikely.

"Its easier for him to reach my agents than me. I havent gotten that call anyway.
[@Aftonbladet]

Offline PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76022 on: Yesterday at 09:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:10:42 pm
This kid is pleading with us to sign him.


Full kit w@nker.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76023 on: Yesterday at 09:14:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:12:14 pm
Who is he?

Momodou Sonko an 18 year old winger. He had a trial with us when he was 12. Now being linked back to us.
Offline reddebs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76024 on: Yesterday at 09:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:14:38 pm
Momodou Sonko an 18 year old winger. He had a trial with us when he was 12. Now being linked back to us.

👍
Offline the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76025 on: Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm »
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76026 on: Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:25:39 pm
sounds like david pleat trying to name our old centre back during commentary

Good evening everyone!
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76027 on: Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm »
A few of us may have to deleate a few post's if this happens.  ;D

Quote
Liverpool retain an interest in Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. [@alex_crook]
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76028 on: Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm
A few of us may have to deleate a few post's if this happens.  ;D

Well, he's been pretty average this season, although he is playing mostly as a left fullback. I think Chelsea will ask too much money for him. If he wanted to join us, the time was last summer, before he has signed that new contract ...
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76029 on: Today at 12:53:26 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm
Well, he's been pretty average this season, although he is playing mostly as a left fullback. I think Chelsea will ask too much money for him. If he wanted to join us, the time was last summer, before he has signed that new contract ...
Lionel Messi would look average playing in that shitshow of a side.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76030 on: Today at 12:55:07 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 12:53:26 am
Lionel Messi would look average playing in that shitshow of a side.
And still win the Ballon d'Or.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76031 on: Today at 01:22:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm
A few of us may have to deleate a few post's if this happens.  ;D
He's overpriced and overhyped.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76032 on: Today at 01:27:03 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:22:23 am
He's overpriced and overhyped.
he doesn't have a price and he's not overhyped - if anything people are underrating him probably based on not much more than him re-signing for chelsea after some summer rumours
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76033 on: Today at 01:39:30 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:27:03 am
he doesn't have a price and he's not overhyped - if anything people are underrating him probably based on not much more than him re-signing for chelsea after some summer rumours
He's young and English so he'll be automatically overpriced. Some reports value him at £70m. I personally think we can do better than him.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76034 on: Today at 01:52:03 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:39:30 am
He's young and English so he'll be automatically overpriced. Some reports value him at £70m. I personally think we can do better than him.
Probably worth waiting to see the price, but it's obvious why we'd be interested.

If we, knowing all we do now, were told you can't have Joe Gomez unless you pay 30-40 million for him (call it a young englsh tax) I think we'd probably almost all take that deal seeing what we've won and how he's contributed. Add some transfer inflation to that, and I'd probably do the same for Colwill as another young versatile home grown player who has very similarly great technique and passing (Gomez's long diagonals are better), who we could feasibly still have contributing in the squad in 2030

There might be better left backs, might be better CBs, might even be a better player who can also do both - but don't think there's a better player we could pick up  that does both, that's homegrown and that's young but already very experienced in the league.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #76035 on: Today at 01:55:55 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:52:03 am
Probably worth waiting to see the price, but it's obvious why we'd be interested.

If we, knowing all we do now, were told you can't have Joe Gomez unless you pay 30-40 million for him (call it a young englsh tax) I think we'd probably almost all take that deal seeing what we've won and how he's contributed. Add some transfer inflation to that, and I'd probably do the same for Colwill as another young versatile home grown player who has very similarly great technique and passing (Gomez's long diagonals are better), who we could feasibly still have contributing in the squad in 2030
I have some mates that support Chelsea and they feel he's a bit overrated. They also find him slow and lacking in positional sense. They feel he's good on the ball for a centreback.

For £70m in this current climate (FFP), we can do better. Let Chelsea focus on developing their project.

If we want to spend that amount (close to what we spent on Virg) on a defender then we should be focusing on a "finished product" because if we spent £70m on him and he's performing like he's doing now, we'd be really underwhelmed.
