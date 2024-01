I'd be absolutely stunned if Thiago stays at the club. He's a wonderful player but he's not reliable enough. We've paid too much money to players (*cough* Naby Keita *cough*) who've not contributed enough on the pitch. Unless he's going to take a heavily incentivised "pay as you play" deal (which he won't because he'll get a lucrative offer from Saudi, Spain, Brazil...) then it's not worth it. Even then he takes up a registration spot that could be used by someone who's going to play more than 15 PL games.



Like I said, he will probably leave at the end of the season, but there have been several reports that he would love to prolong his stay at the club. At the same time, when asked about Thiago, Jurgen has said that he's had a hip surgery to resolve an issue that's been bothering him for some time, and that at the moment he is working with the physios on his long term fitness, so no need to rush him back. We will see what it means ...