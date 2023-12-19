« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1893 1894 1895 1896 1897 [1898]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2741486 times)

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75880 on: Today at 01:06:38 pm »
Considering the names we could reel off, its probably not that fair to say we dodged a bullet not signing someone Chelsea did. Fair chance Caicedo and Lavia would both have been excellent under Klopp.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,243
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75881 on: Today at 01:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 01:06:38 pm
Considering the names we could reel off, its probably not that fair to say we dodged a bullet not signing someone Chelsea did. Fair chance Caicedo and Lavia would both have been excellent under Klopp.
Well we did. They won't get that opportunity.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75882 on: Today at 01:16:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:11:53 pm
Well we did. They won't get that opportunity.

You never know! Some donut turned us down for Chelsea in 2014 but we signed him 3 years later and he wasnt too bad for us
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75883 on: Today at 01:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:03:09 pm
What a mistake that kid made going to Chelsea.  He's only played 33 minutes all season?  Think of all the time he could have played had he come here.  We likely wouldn't have brought in Endo had we got him and all the time that Endo's played would have been Lavia's.  Instead he's sat in the stands watching a god awful team play every week.

He's been injured all season. Only just returned to fitness. That's why he hasn't played.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,056
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75884 on: Today at 01:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 01:16:43 pm
You never know! Some donut turned us down for Chelsea in 2014 but we signed him 3 years later and he wasnt too bad for us

In 2014, Chelsea were still a powerhouse. In 2023, if you join them over LFC you are just in it for the money ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,056
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75885 on: Today at 01:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:24:47 pm
He's been injured all season. Only just returned to fitness. That's why he hasn't played.

Even better that Chelsea saved us from spending £60 million on him ...
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75886 on: Today at 01:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:24:47 pm
He's been injured all season. Only just returned to fitness. That's why he hasn't played.

Got injured again though didn't he

And he wouldn't play anyway with the players they have

And even if he did, he is playing for THIS Chelsea over Liverpool?

If he went for the money he is a greedy sod and best avoided. If he left because he got the hump over us negotiating "Well I don't want to go there now" then he is likely to get the hump and complain over other trivial matters while playing for us, so again best avoided
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75887 on: Today at 01:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 01:16:43 pm
You never know! Some donut turned us down for Chelsea in 2014 but we signed him 3 years later and he wasnt too bad for us

Salah didn't turn us down. He wanted to come. We just weren't prepared to go from 12m to 16m.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75888 on: Today at 01:30:31 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:10:03 am
Edwards was far from perfect. Made a mess of the VVD deal.
He also needs to be held responsible for running away from the task of rebuilding an ageing squad.

Klopp was ready of giving contracts to ageing players, something Edwards was against. People keep mentioning VVD as a beating stick... Salah wouldn't be here without Edwards. It was up to Klopp, we would've ended up with Brandt
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,243
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75889 on: Today at 01:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 01:16:43 pm
You never know! Some donut turned us down for Chelsea in 2014 but we signed him 3 years later and he wasnt too bad for us
Then you could argue it made footballing sense. This summer it didn't the money grabbers.
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75890 on: Today at 01:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:30:03 pm
Salah didn't turn us down. He wanted to come. We just weren't prepared to go from 12m to 16m.

He's been quoted as saying that Mourinho called him up and spoke to him and that's why he chose to go there, if memory serves me right.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75891 on: Today at 01:43:51 pm »
Jorg was 100% correct on Lavia. Imagine if we'd signed him for £60m with the injuries he's had...
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,173
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75892 on: Today at 01:55:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:06:06 pm
Who cares about Lavia


Has something happened , wondering why all the discussions

To be honest never rated Caicedo that highly but thought Lavia had a higher ceiling than him
« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:13 pm by rocco »
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75893 on: Today at 01:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 01:43:49 pm
He's been quoted as saying that Mourinho called him up and spoke to him and that's why he chose to go there, if memory serves me right.

I think this is the quote you are referring too. He's a well known Liverpool fan and wanted the come to us. We weren't prepared to pony up the dough and he went to Chelsea instead of stay at Basel. Seems a very similar situation to Lavia with the player waiting for us to agree a fee with his club but we weren't able to.

Liverpool had wanted me for a number of months. They had opened talks in October 2013, Salah told MBC Masr. Negotiations took a long time, because Basel rejected more than one offer. They felt the transfer fee was not that high. I was waiting for Liverpool because I really like them. I was eager to join them.

But then I received a phone call from Mourinho and that changed everything. He explained the situation to me and told me that he needed me at Chelsea. That was one of the main reasons why I joined Chelsea.

Mourinho told me that he thought I was a good player and that he wanted me to pick Chelsea.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,056
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75894 on: Today at 02:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:58:27 pm
I think this is the quote you are referring too. He's a well known Liverpool fan and wanted the come to us. We weren't prepared to pony up the dough and he went to Chelsea instead of stay at Basel. Seems a very similar situation to Lavia with the player waiting for us to agree a fee with his club but we weren't able to.

Liverpool had wanted me for a number of months. They had opened talks in October 2013, Salah told MBC Masr. Negotiations took a long time, because Basel rejected more than one offer. They felt the transfer fee was not that high. I was waiting for Liverpool because I really like them. I was eager to join them.

But then I received a phone call from Mourinho and that changed everything. He explained the situation to me and told me that he needed me at Chelsea. That was one of the main reasons why I joined Chelsea.

Mourinho told me that he thought I was a good player and that he wanted me to pick Chelsea.

Yet, when we agreed the fee with Southampton for Lavia, he decided to join Chelsea because of the higher wages ...
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,470
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75895 on: Today at 02:04:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:19:32 pm
Really? Southampton were going to sell him to us for £50 million (including add-ons), but have eventually sold him for £60 million. You really believe that?

The deal was there to be done for 50. That was the asking price.

It became a bidding war once Chelsea started bidding, after we dillied and dallied.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:43:51 pm
Jorg was 100% correct on Lavia. Imagine if we'd signed him for £60m with the injuries he's had...

We still wasted far too much time putting in silly bids that were never getting accepted. Southampton weren't selling for less given his existing release clause for City, plus the sell on fee.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:11:07 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,754
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75896 on: Today at 02:05:50 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:55:13 pm
Has something happened , wondering why all the discussions

To be honest never rated Caicedo that highly but thought Lavia had a higher ceiling than him

It started following a report that Liverpool want to keep Schmadtke at the club and then a post about him screwing up the Lavia deal.

I'm personally not that bothered by that, it was one incident and we seemed to be relatively successful in the summer overall, so far. If the club want to keep him, it means they like him and Klopp is likely happy with him too. So all good.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,243
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75897 on: Today at 02:32:39 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:55:13 pm
Has something happened , wondering why all the discussions

To be honest never rated Caicedo that highly but thought Lavia had a higher ceiling than him
Nothing but boredom I guess.

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:05:50 pm
It started following a report that Liverpool want to keep Schmadtke at the club and then a post about him screwing up the Lavia deal.

I'm personally not that bothered by that, it was one incident and we seemed to be relatively successful in the summer overall, so far. If the club want to keep him, it means they like him and Klopp is likely happy with him too. So all good.
Yep. These things happen.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,181
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75898 on: Today at 03:21:21 pm »
Lille don't want to sell to PSG.  :D

Quote
PSG, Real Madrid and Liverpool are all monitoring the situation of Leny Yoro.

His contract at Lille runs out in 2025.

[@telefoot_TF1]
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,181
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75899 on: Today at 03:23:29 pm »
Quote
PSG, Bayern and Liverpool have made enquiries about 25-year-old central defender, Kevin Danso but no offer has been made.

[@telefoot_TF1]
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,092
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75900 on: Today at 03:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:21:21 pm
Lille don't want to sell to PSG.  :D


Most Scouse sounding foreigner ever.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Darwinsawinsawin

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75901 on: Today at 03:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:23:29 pm
*Kevin Danso link*

Would presumably count as Home-Grown, grew up in Milton Keynes
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75902 on: Today at 03:55:57 pm »
Signing the best young athletic centreback we can this summer is the priority I think. Plenty of (expensive) options each of which would give us something different- Yoro, Silva, Diomande, Inacio and Scalvini
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75903 on: Today at 03:58:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:04:17 pm
Yet, when we agreed the fee with Southampton for Lavia, he decided to join Chelsea because of the higher wages ...

Guess that can happen when you dick someone about for a few months.....
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,056
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75904 on: Today at 04:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:58:05 pm
Guess that can happen when you dick someone about for a few months.....

Well, fuck him, he can enjoy his money on Chelsea's bench ...
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,150
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75905 on: Today at 04:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:23:29 pm


Hes the guy who counts as home grown right?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,056
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75906 on: Today at 04:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Darwinsawinsawin on Today at 03:54:50 pm
Would presumably count as Home-Grown, grew up in Milton Keynes

He has left England at the age of 16, and has later returned only for a year with Southampton, so he is not homegrown ...
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,283
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75907 on: Today at 04:29:02 pm »
Lot of judgment over Lavia when very few of us know the full details. Maybe he didnt fancy a pay ans you play deal. Maybe he preferred a more sustainable wage packet. Maybe Southampton were just pissed. Lay off the poor kid until we know more 
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,243
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75908 on: Today at 05:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:58:05 pm
Guess that can happen when you dick someone about for a few months.....
Not really. If he had desire to move to us he would have. Anyway I'm sure he's happy seeing his pay check.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75909 on: Today at 05:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 04:29:02 pm
Lot of judgment over Lavia when very few of us know the full details. Maybe he didnt fancy a pay ans you play deal. Maybe he preferred a more sustainable wage packet. Maybe Southampton were just pissed. Lay off the poor kid until we know more 

Joe Shields. He takes Lavia wherever he goes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1893 1894 1895 1896 1897 [1898]   Go Up
« previous next »
 