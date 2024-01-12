He's only really bought from the German market though which is where his experience is (Dom/Endo/Grav) and Mac was already a formality when he came in. Dom and Mac also both release clauses so were straightforward.
He made a hash of the Lavia deal messing around for weeks on end putting silly bids in and wasting time, oblivious to the fact Southampton weren't budging. Edwards and Ward negotiations tended to be smoother, that was a bit Ayre-esque. You need someone who is highly competent in that role.
That's a bit unfair, especially when he's only had one summer transfer window. Ultimately, the only thing that matters should be how successful our signings are. Early days but we're doing OK so far.
Also, sometimes clubs screw up transfers, it happens to everyone, even Michael Edwards, who made a massive blunder in summer 2017 in our pursuit of Van Dijk. No doubt many wanted him gone after that.