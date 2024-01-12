Edwards was far from perfect. Made a mess of the VVD deal.

He also needs to be held responsible for running away from the task of rebuilding an ageing squad.



To be fair to Edwards, Klopp ultimately had the final say. By all accounts Edwards thought it was a bad idea to extend Henderson and wanted the rebuild done quicker while the owners were content with doing the bare minimum on incomings and Klopp wanted to keep the squad he had together. That's not to say either were right or wrong (21/22 nearly won the quad, 22/23 the stagnation really took hold) but they weren't necessarily on the same page anymore.The Virg fuck up was massive but he/we learnt our lesson at least. The problem was briefing the media and pissing Southampton off IIRC.