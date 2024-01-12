« previous next »
Peabee

January 12, 2024, 11:18:53 pm
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Samie

January 12, 2024, 11:23:21 pm
It would be about the parties and orgies in Ibiza mate.  8)
Peabee

January 12, 2024, 11:25:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on January 12, 2024, 11:23:21 pm
It would be about the parties and orgies in Ibiza mate.  8)

Good times.  :lickin
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Sheer Magnetism

Yesterday at 12:02:18 am
Paul Mitchell is still uncommitted, right? What would the verdict be on him as a potential DOF/sporting director?
Peabee

Yesterday at 12:06:44 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:02:18 am
Paul Mitchell is still uncommitted, right? What would the verdict be on him as a potential DOF/sporting director?

Can he triple drop, dance on a beach, and sign a midfielder all at the same time?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Sheer Magnetism

Yesterday at 12:14:00 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:06:44 am
Can he triple drop, dance on a beach, and sign a midfielder all at the same time?
Seems like something that would be covered in the interview process.
mullyred94

Yesterday at 09:25:19 am
Quote from: Samie on January 12, 2024, 04:48:08 pm
The French kids especially in inner cities still play street footie. They are producing talented Central Defenders and Midfielders like a production line.

INF Clairefontaine were alot of the good French players come from
Draex

Yesterday at 11:16:06 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:14:00 am
Seems like something that would be covered in the interview process.

Something Id argue Klopp passed first time on the spot.
Asam

Yesterday at 02:13:13 pm

There isnt a lot to criticise Shmadtke for, hes signed very good players for the club, perhaps we could have saved a little on a few of them but there is only one laptop Eddy

would be happy to see him continue in the role if hes getting on well with Klopp why rock
the boat?
darragh85

Yesterday at 03:03:20 pm
Asam

Yesterday at 04:54:07 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 03:03:20 pm
https://m.independent.ie/sport/soccer/liverpool-linked-with-defender-as-club-president-claims-contact-has-been-made/a1626379126.html

I posted about him a few months back, seems to have a bit of everything and wouldnt break the bank, the club usually doesnt take these type of risks though so fully expect him to
go to a team in Portugal or Spain
Samie

Yesterday at 06:38:36 pm
Quote
Preston manager, Ryan Lowe, has confirmed Calvin Ramsay will be recalled from his loan.
PeterTheRed ...

Yesterday at 07:59:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:38:36 pm
Preston manager, Ryan Lowe, has confirmed Calvin Ramsay will be recalled from his loan.

I hope we can find a good loan for him, or even keep him around and play him with the U-21s until he builds up his fitness. He is still only 20, and despite his terrible luck with the injuries recently, he could still have a nice career ...
Fromola

Today at 08:47:23 am
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 02:13:13 pm
There isnt a lot to criticise Shmadtke for, hes signed very good players for the club, perhaps we could have saved a little on a few of them but there is only one laptop Eddy

would be happy to see him continue in the role if hes getting on well with Klopp why rock
the boat?

He's only really bought from the German market though which is where his experience is (Dom/Endo/Grav) and Mac was already a formality when he came in. Dom and Mac also both release clauses so were straightforward.

He made a hash of the Lavia deal messing around for weeks on end putting silly bids in and wasting time, oblivious to the fact Southampton weren't budging. Edwards and Ward negotiations tended to be smoother, that was a bit Ayre-esque. You need someone who is highly competent in that role.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Hazell

Today at 09:08:45 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:23 am
He's only really bought from the German market though which is where his experience is (Dom/Endo/Grav) and Mac was already a formality when he came in. Dom and Mac also both release clauses so were straightforward.

He made a hash of the Lavia deal messing around for weeks on end putting silly bids in and wasting time, oblivious to the fact Southampton weren't budging. Edwards and Ward negotiations tended to be smoother, that was a bit Ayre-esque. You need someone who is highly competent in that role.

That's a bit unfair, especially when he's only had one summer transfer window. Ultimately, the only thing that matters should be how successful our signings are. Early days but we're doing OK so far.

Also, sometimes clubs screw up transfers, it happens to everyone, even Michael Edwards, who made a massive blunder in summer 2017 in our pursuit of Van Dijk. No doubt many wanted him gone after that.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

[new username under construction]

Today at 10:06:10 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:38:36 pm


Bit weird, surely it must be an injury thing as he's looked great in Scotland, good in the tiny number of apperances for us....You'd think some managers can't see a good player even when they are literally sat on their bench right behind them
mickeydocs

Today at 10:10:03 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:23 am
He's only really bought from the German market though which is where his experience is (Dom/Endo/Grav) and Mac was already a formality when he came in. Dom and Mac also both release clauses so were straightforward.

He made a hash of the Lavia deal messing around for weeks on end putting silly bids in and wasting time, oblivious to the fact Southampton weren't budging. Edwards and Ward negotiations tended to be smoother, that was a bit Ayre-esque. You need someone who is highly competent in that role.

Edwards was far from perfect. Made a mess of the VVD deal.
He also needs to be held responsible for running away from the task of rebuilding an ageing squad.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

PeterTheRed ...

Today at 10:29:34 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:23 am
He's only really bought from the German market though which is where his experience is (Dom/Endo/Grav) and Mac was already a formality when he came in. Dom and Mac also both release clauses so were straightforward.

He made a hash of the Lavia deal messing around for weeks on end putting silly bids in and wasting time, oblivious to the fact Southampton weren't budging. Edwards and Ward negotiations tended to be smoother, that was a bit Ayre-esque. You need someone who is highly competent in that role.

Well, he obviously knew something that Chelsea didn't ...
Agent99

Today at 11:00:39 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:23 am
He's only really bought from the German market though which is where his experience is (Dom/Endo/Grav) and Mac was already a formality when he came in. Dom and Mac also both release clauses so were straightforward.

He made a hash of the Lavia deal messing around for weeks on end putting silly bids in and wasting time, oblivious to the fact Southampton weren't budging. Edwards and Ward negotiations tended to be smoother, that was a bit Ayre-esque. You need someone who is highly competent in that role.
Nah, £50m for Lavia was insane.
zero zero

Today at 11:07:10 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:23 am
He made a hash of the Lavia deal messing around for weeks on end putting silly bids in and wasting time, oblivious to the fact Southampton weren't budging. Edwards and Ward negotiations tended to be smoother, that was a bit Ayre-esque. You need someone who is highly competent in that role.
Really got egg on our face on that one!
Too early for flapjacks?

Today at 11:08:37 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:47:23 am
He's only really bought from the German market though which is where his experience is (Dom/Endo/Grav) and Mac was already a formality when he came in. Dom and Mac also both release clauses so were straightforward.

He made a hash of the Lavia deal messing around for weeks on end putting silly bids in and wasting time, oblivious to the fact Southampton weren't budging. Edwards and Ward negotiations tended to be smoother, that was a bit Ayre-esque. You need someone who is highly competent in that role.

Everything at the time was that Mike Gordon was working on that one rather than Schmadtke. So not surprised we messed it up with a suit in charge quibbling over what in the grand scheme of things wasn't huge amounts of money. Reminiscent of the Ian Ayre days.
Fromola

Today at 11:15:37 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:10:03 am
Edwards was far from perfect. Made a mess of the VVD deal.
He also needs to be held responsible for running away from the task of rebuilding an ageing squad.

To be fair to Edwards, Klopp ultimately had the final say. By all accounts Edwards thought it was a bad idea to extend Henderson and wanted the rebuild done quicker while the owners were content with doing the bare minimum on incomings and Klopp wanted to keep the squad he had together.  That's not to say either were right or wrong (21/22 nearly won the quad, 22/23 the stagnation really took hold) but they weren't necessarily on the same page anymore.

The Virg fuck up was massive but he/we learnt our lesson at least. The problem was briefing the media and pissing Southampton off IIRC.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

PeterTheRed ...

Today at 11:16:44 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:08:37 am
Everything at the time was that Mike Gordon was working on that one rather than Schmadtke. So not surprised we messed it up with a suit in charge quibbling over what in the grand scheme of things wasn't huge amounts of money. Reminiscent of the Ian Ayre days.

Have you ever thought that we were not willing to meet Southampton's valuation of £60 million for Lavia because we were not 100% certain that he is worth it? The only mistake from the club was that we have eventually bid £60 million, but we were very fortunate that Chelsea saved us ...
Fromola

Today at 11:19:35 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:29:34 am
Well, he obviously knew something that Chelsea didn't ...

Problem was the time wasted on it. We'd wait a week to slightly up the bid when it was clear Southampton weren't budging and we were just pissing them off with the messing about. We wasted a month on that which was most of pre-season.

We've been more used to getting deals done quickly rather than a drawn out auction.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Too early for flapjacks?

Today at 11:27:44 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:16:44 am
Have you ever thought that we were not willing to meet Southampton's valuation of £60 million for Lavia because we were not 100% certain that he is worth it? The only mistake from the club was that we have eventually bid £60 million, but we were very fortunate that Chelsea saved us ...

Err...ok....
PeterTheRed ...

Today at 11:32:23 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:19:35 am
Problem was the time wasted on it. We'd wait a week to slightly up the bid when it was clear Southampton weren't budging and we were just pissing them off with the messing about. We wasted a month on that which was most of pre-season.

We've been more used to getting deals done quickly rather than a drawn out auction.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:27:44 am
Err...ok....

Spending £60 million on a 19-year-old is not an easy decision. In the end, we have made the wrong decision to bid £60 million for Lavia, but Chelsea saved us, and we have ended up with Endo and Gravenberch. Sometimes, you need a bit of a luck, and we've had it ...
