That's damning on Fabio, Samie. He seems to be shying away from asserting himself even in his time with us. You'd think after starting against City (was it the shield?) he'd take from there, but I think the best for us at this stage is to increase his value and sell him.



There must be some kind of issue. He wasn't ready to start for us but he could influence games from the bench and like Minamino was always in the right place in the box and could pop up with a goal. In an utterly broken team last Jan-Feb he was frozen out completely.We could use another number at the moment but rather than come back in the fold (like Beck) till at least the end of the month he's loaned straight back out. I'd be surprised if we see him again in a Liverpool shirt, unless there's a transformation with him in pre-season. If he does well with Hull it'll just boost his value for a sale like with Brewster and Swansea.