At times he looks like an ageing oaf playing with 25 year olds in their peak. Seems to have as many bad games as good. Never good enough to play for us.



I've probably only see him play about ten full games and I think about 7 or 8 times I've thought he looks like an old man. Simply can't be a coincidence, that. I'm amazed Bayern want to pay that sort of money for him. He might be alright in the Bundesliga but as a Champions League game changer? I don't see it. There was that moment in the game last month where he got put on his arse by Endo and that's my abiding memory of him. Was good against Arsenal a week or so back but I don't really see it with him. He strikes me as more of an Endo mould who might go and do well in his prime years without ever needing to look 'world class' or anything. Who knows, maybe he can do a job at Bayern, but I'd like to think Liverpool have something better up their sleeves.