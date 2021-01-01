« previous next »
Quote from: Redley
I dont think Olise is particularly injury prone is he? Think its just a case of getting a hamstring injury in the summer and then Hodgson testing his resolve.

Hard to see where he'd fit in though as he seems to take up pretty similar positions to those Harvey or Dom do.

I think that Olise has all the tools to become an effective right sided attacker.



Him and Elliot could be the pairing for the position for many years to come ...
We need a ball carrier with pace. Salah isn't the same in that regard, Mane is gone, Jota can do it although he's not lighting quick and Darwin can be lethal with space to run into. But we need a quick, wide forward who can carry the ball and be a goal threat. I think that kind of forward is always one Klopp wants on the pitch and we can look a little one-paced without one at times.

I think that'll be for the summer though. Bakayoko is an obvious option, I might be wrong but he doesn't look absolute express in terms of speed but he's quick, loves to beat a man and is left footed who plays on the right.
Quote from: PeterTheRed
I think that Olise has all the tools to become an effective right sided attacker.

Him and Elliot could be the pairing for the position for many years to come ...

He looks a class player, but his heatmaps look more where our RMs would currently play (Harvey and Dom). Whereas on that same site you look at Bakayoko and that looks a lot more 'Salah' to me. They'd all need to start pumping their numbers up a lot though unless we fairly drastically change how we play when Mo does eventually move on.
Quote from: Redley
He looks a class player, but his heatmaps look more where our RMs would currently play (Harvey and Dom). Whereas on that same site you look at Bakayoko and that looks a lot more 'Salah' to me. They'd all need to start pumping their numbers up a lot though unless we fairly drastically change how we play when Mo does eventually move on.

I like both Olise and Bakayoko. I think that Olise has the required attacking instinct to be moved a bit forward. His current heat map is limited by how Crystal Palace are playing ...
We've had way more success in January than failures(and more than all/most clubs, I guess)
This is our window- our stomping ground.

Success:
-Big Virg
-Masch
-Coutinho
-Suarez
-Studge
-Dagger
-Arby
-Cody G
-Maxi
-Ninja Turtle
-Luis Diaz
-Minimino

Mediocre:
-Carrol
-Grujic
-Caulker
-Kabak
-Ben Davies

Jury:
-Fabio Carvalho

It's an absolute failure if we don't sign a success in January! ;D
How dare you call Minamino mediocre.
Quote from: Redley
He looks a class player, but his heatmaps look more where our RMs would currently play (Harvey and Dom). Whereas on that same site you look at Bakayoko and that looks a lot more 'Salah' to me. They'd all need to start pumping their numbers up a lot though unless we fairly drastically change how we play when Mo does eventually move on.

I think there's a big chance Salah stays now. Hendo probably told him to stay away from the Saudi league (hopefully)

Jota the exception but our other attackers probably need to score a little more than they are.
Quote from: PeterTheRed
I like both Olise and Bakayoko. I think that Olise has the required attacking instinct to be moved a bit forward. His current heat map is limited by how Crystal Palace are playing ...

Yeah potentially but we're also talking about potentially replacing our best PL player ever, top 5 of our best players ever and a ridiculously elite goalscorer. But Olise does seem like this season he's starting to score more so you never know. If we are talking more of a long term RW for us I'd think Bakayoko looks more of a close fit. Equally, we may well just look at the fee and think it makes sense to get him in first and worry about exactly where he plays after. £60 million sadly is going to start looking normal for a good player and he ticks the homegrown boxes.
Quote from: Redley
Yeah potentially but we're also talking about potentially replacing our best PL player ever, top 5 of our best players ever and a ridiculously elite goalscorer. But Olise does seem like this season he's starting to score more so you never know. If we are talking more of a long term RW for us I'd think Bakayoko looks more of a close fit. Equally, we may well just look at the fee and think it makes sense to get him in first and worry about exactly where he plays after. £60 million sadly is going to start looking normal for a good player and he ticks the homegrown boxes.

Olise can play centre and left too. Sure he used to play on left at Reading.
Think a lot depends on whether Nunez can convert his potential into goals.  If so, he can replace Salah's output and there's less of a need to bring in a similar player to Mo.
Quote from: Schmidt
How dare you call Minamino mediocre.
Hmmm.. I expected more.. but I guess on the balance, you're right.
So.. there's not just ".. value in the January transfer market, if you can find it." (that old chestnut  ::) ), there HAS to be even more.
Quote from: clinical
Olise can play centre and left too. Sure he used to play on left at Reading.

Again though...so can Harvey. I really like him as a player but he looks like he ticks a lot of the same boxes as young players we already have. Him and Eze both look like excellent signings for Palace and players you'd really like to have, but annoyingly in positions we're currently pretty stacked.
Quote from: tubby
Think a lot depends on whether Nunez can convert his potential into goals.  If so, he can replace Salah's output and there's less of a need to bring in a similar player to Mo.

There seems to be a lack of young attacking talent out there right now with end product.
Quote from: Samie
Indy reporting we want Olise.  ;D

As in KFC or the Tory paper?
Quote from: Samie
Indy reporting we want Olise.  ;D
#itk
#indykailatransfers

Weird lad, that guy.
Quote from: Samie
KFC mate.  ;D

