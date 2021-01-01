We need a ball carrier with pace. Salah isn't the same in that regard, Mane is gone, Jota can do it although he's not lighting quick and Darwin can be lethal with space to run into. But we need a quick, wide forward who can carry the ball and be a goal threat. I think that kind of forward is always one Klopp wants on the pitch and we can look a little one-paced without one at times.



I think that'll be for the summer though. Bakayoko is an obvious option, I might be wrong but he doesn't look absolute express in terms of speed but he's quick, loves to beat a man and is left footed who plays on the right.