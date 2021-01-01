I think Thiago would fit the current system much better than the one we were playing when he joined, it's a shame he's been injured for the entire time we've been playing it. I think we can still get something out of him when fit, but I wouldn't say we need to replace him as he's already been replaced by MacAllister and Endo (or at least his potential role has).
If Bajcetic can return and stay fit, which shouldn't be a big if since his injuries are age related, then we have a plethora of options in the middle.
I still think a highly athletic left back should be next on our radar, I really like Tsimikas but you can see he struggles to really get in behind teams due to a lack of speed and strength on the ball. Andy might not like it but someone who can challenge him for that starting spot would help extend his career, particularly with him playing constantly for Scotland.