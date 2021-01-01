« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1887 1888 1889 1890 1891 [1892]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2709315 times)

Offline Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75640 on: Today at 09:46:54 am »
There's definitely room for a CB....but I do think there's a decent chance we'll see what Bradley can do between now and the end of the window. He deserves an opportunity. He does well then we've got Trent and Bradley for RB, Robbo and Tsimikas for LB both back in maybe 5/6 games, VVD, Konate and Quansah for CB, Gomez covering all three positions and then potentially Nat Phillips, Beck and Chambers providing further cover (Chambers able to play CB and LB).

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:30:17 am
I can only see us signing a defender if there was someone we'd lined up for the summer that we can progress now. Ultimately we have to sign a CB this summer with Matip out of contract, and frankly even if he was staying I'd be advocating bringing another defender in.

I think Spurs signing Radu Dragusin shows that you can find value in January if you look carefully. They're struggling with absences all over the place (the PL website has 12 of their players listed as currently injured or unavailable) but they've managed to sign a talented 21 year old 6'3'' centre back who can also cover at full back, who was a regular for Genoa in Serie A having come through the youth system at Juve, an ever-present in the Romania team which won their Euro's qualifying group, and beating off interest from Bayern, for just £22m. I'm not saying we should have signed him, but you look at that as a player who would tick most of our boxes, and you're not having to pay the earth for them. That's the kind of signing that would be useful right now, insomuch as there's not really a downside. If he's great then the fee is a bargain, if not you'll probably get most of that money back anyway.

Us and Spurs were both fairly strongly linked with that Itakura from Monchengladbach, so I wonder if them signing Dragusin maybe suggests that Itakura has already decided to come? He'd seem like he ticks a lot of boxes (versatile, has the sort of profile that I dont think would expect to be first choice particularly, came through the Abu Dhabi system so should be good technically). Only bad point obviously is that he's at the Asia Cup with Endo, likely until February, but I cant see that should particularly stop us getting it done (looks like there's a 5 day gap between their final group game and the first knockout round so maybe in that gap). And could also point to why it seems pretty quiet with us right now signing wise. Plus I'm sure big Jorge has some contacts there.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,521
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75641 on: Today at 09:50:14 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:34:08 pm
Overall, we were a better team in 2021/22, than we were from 2018 to 2020. Thiago has brought us that additional quality. It is a shame that we haven't finished the 2021/22 season with an achievement that wouldn't have been repeated in decades, but we've come damn close.

It is OK to be frustrated by Thiago's injuries (I know that I am), but to claim that we've been less effective with him on the team, is plain ignorance. This discussion is over on my side. I will no longer reply to it ...

Do you even read what people write? You don't discuss points in a post, you slip down the sides and talk about stuff that hasn't been brought up, and just put words in peoples mouths. Then you post what you say as fact, when people are talking about their opinions and feel of something.

What is the point of even talking to you? (not that I was in the first instance, you just sniped in with a snide post). Thank god 'This discussion is over on your side'.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,119
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75642 on: Today at 09:50:34 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:09:17 am
we really dodged a bullet with Colwill in terms of paying big money for him.

Quansah is better imo

He is being forced to play left back to be fair and Chelsea is a shit show of a club currently so I can't say I think we dodged a bullet, personally think Colwill and Quansah and Konate would be an unbelievable group of central defenders for Klopp Mark 2.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,076
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75643 on: Today at 10:04:21 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:34:19 am
I agree on Bajcetic looks to me the club rate him as the future no6. Though then again we did try to sign Lavia and Caicedo who are both young. Endo was then got as a temporary fix.

If Lavia or his people ever spoke to Jurgen Klopp, then he must be one of the dumbest mofo's ever, now looking at the bench at Chelsea and the league table and weeping into his Weetabix.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,186
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75644 on: Today at 10:05:27 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:50:14 am
Do you even read what people write? You don't discuss points in a post, you slip down the sides and talk about stuff that hasn't been brought up, and just put words in peoples mouths. Then you post what you say as fact, when people are talking about their opinions and feel of something.

What is the point of even talking to you? (not that I was in the first instance, you just sniped in with a snide post). Thank god 'This discussion is over on your side'.

Story as old as time, it baffles me how he's allowed to do this.  Imagine if everyone on RAWK behaved like Mac Red, it would be horrible.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,119
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75645 on: Today at 10:20:09 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:34:19 am
I agree on Bajcetic looks to me the club rate him as the future no6. Though then again we did try to sign Lavia and Caicedo who are both young. Endo was then got as a temporary fix.

Endo as a temporary fix? He's literally a solid member of our first team squad.
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75646 on: Today at 10:23:01 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:04:21 am
If Lavia or his people ever spoke to Jurgen Klopp, then he must be one of the dumbest mofo's ever, now looking at the bench at Chelsea and the league table and weeping into his Weetabix.

Thing is I wanted Romeo too, young ex city academy highly regarded. Didn't want slow old man Endo.  ::)
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,076
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75647 on: Today at 10:27:19 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:23:01 am
Thing is I wanted Romeo too, young ex city academy highly regarded. Didn't want slow old man Endo.  ::)

Still not sure how we cocked that one up, we should have been telling Romeo we wanted him, while also negotiating for Caicedo. You pull the plug on your terms later, if you need to.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75648 on: Today at 10:31:55 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:27:19 am
Still not sure how we cocked that one up, we should have been telling Romeo we wanted him, while also negotiating for Caicedo. You pull the plug on your terms later, if you need to.

I see you like poker  ;)
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,141
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75649 on: Today at 10:32:36 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 09:45:40 am
Agree regarding Bajcetic as the long term DM solution, but I think you have missed (or underestimated) Endo in the DM evolution. I would see Endo to bridge us to Baj and for Mac to be freed up to a more progressive midfield role. Hopefully Thiago is in the mix soon as well.
You're right, Endo did somehow slip my mind :D

Endo finding his place in the first team coincided with Mac Allister's injury, and Mac Allister's return coincided with Endo's departure for Japan duty. It's highly likely he comes back and retains that place.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,355
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75650 on: Today at 10:32:54 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:46:19 pm
and my post talks about the team he arrived into. It's there in black and white. Yet you reply in a really snide manner, completely disregarding that.

Even if you expand beyond that and say that the almost quadruple team was made up of mostly the same squad, my point was 'less effective'. I would say that even that near quadruple team was less effective than the one that won went toe to toe with City and lost with 97 points, Won the CL and then absolutely DESTROYED the PL the following year.

Have to agree with this. The 21/22 team was great but it felt like it was running on fumes a lot of the time (as is entirely understandable for a fairly small squad competing for four trophies). I certainly don't think it's the best football we've played under Jurgen, and to me there was more balance in that 18-20 period with Gini in the side. We were quite fortunate with some of our cup draws. Inter, Benfica and Villareal is about the kindest CL knockouts you could hope for, we didn't play a PL team until the semi finals of the FA Cup - in fact we didn't play away at a top flight side in either domestic cup competition with the exception of a two-legged LC semi-final. Both finals we won were quite underwhelming penalty wins. That's not to take away from the achievement, it's to contextualise it. It was still incredible, and City seem to get these incredibly kind cup draws every year.

I think we looked better as a team in the CL and title winning seasons. Ultimately it's a matter of opinion but I don't think Thiago necessarily improved us (as compared to when we had Gini in the team), even though I love him as a player. We struggled for a bit to work out how to use him. When he's on form he runs games for us in a way that's magic to watch, but due to fitness he's never managed to do that for any kind of extended period.
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75651 on: Today at 10:38:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:20:09 am
Endo as a temporary fix? He's literally a solid member of our first team squad.

I meant more as in not a long term solution. Endo will be 31 soon Lavia is 20 Caicedo 22 Bajcetic 19.
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75652 on: Today at 10:46:54 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:32:54 am
"Have to agree with this. The 21/22 team was great but it felt like it was running on fumes a lot of the time (as is entirely understandable for a fairly small squad competing for four trophies). I certainly don't think it's the best football we've played under Jurgen, and to me there was more balance in that 18-20 period with Gini in the side. We were quite fortunate with some of our cup draws. Inter, Benfica and Villareal is about the kindest CL knockouts you could hope for, we didn't play a PL team until the semi finals of the FA Cup - in fact we didn't play away at a top flight side in either domestic cup competition with the exception of a two-legged LC semi-final. Both finals we won were quite underwhelming penalty wins. That's not to take away from the achievement, it's to contextualise it. It was still incredible, and City seem to get these incredibly kind cup draws every year.

I think we looked better as a team in the CL and title winning seasons. Ultimately it's a matter of opinion but I don't think Thiago necessarily improved us (as compared to when we had Gini in the team), even though I love him as a player. We struggled for a bit to work out how to use him. When he's on form he runs games for us in a way that's magic to watch, but due to fitness he's never managed to do that for any kind of extended period."

I tend to agree with you. Gini is such an underrated player.  Huge is the big games with his tactical intelligence and ability to shield the ball.  Less  effective against the low block defensive teams. Thiago is a beautiful player to watch but Gini was the glue of Klopp mk1
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75653 on: Today at 10:49:53 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:30:17 am
I can only see us signing a defender if there was someone we'd lined up for the summer that we can progress now. Ultimately we have to sign a CB this summer with Matip out of contract, and frankly even if he was staying I'd be advocating bringing another defender in.

I think Spurs signing Radu Dragusin shows that you can find value in January if you look carefully. They're struggling with absences all over the place (the PL website has 12 of their players listed as currently injured or unavailable) but they've managed to sign a talented 21 year old 6'3'' centre back who can also cover at full back, who was a regular for Genoa in Serie A having come through the youth system at Juve, an ever-present in the Romania team which won their Euro's qualifying group, and beating off interest from Bayern, for just £22m. I'm not saying we should have signed him, but you look at that as a player who would tick most of our boxes, and you're not having to pay the earth for them. That's the kind of signing that would be useful right now, insomuch as there's not really a downside. If he's great then the fee is a bargain, if not you'll probably get most of that money back anyway.

I do like the look of Dragusin, but Kiwior also looked good in the Serie A before Arsenal signed him. With players of that age, that talent level and in that price range, it is very often a gamble.

The good news for us is that Van den Berg is finally fulfilling his potential, and is looking very good in the Bundesliga. If he continues with his development like in the first half of the season, I can easily see him on our team next season ...
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,856
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75654 on: Today at 10:54:33 am »
I think Thiago would fit the current system much better than the one we were playing when he joined, it's a shame he's been injured for the entire time we've been playing it. I think we can still get something out of him when fit, but I wouldn't say we need to replace him as he's already been replaced by MacAllister and Endo (or at least his potential role has).

If Bajcetic can return and stay fit, which shouldn't be a big if since his injuries are age related, then we have a plethora of options in the middle.

I still think a highly athletic left back should be next on our radar, I really like Tsimikas but you can see he struggles to really get in behind teams due to a lack of speed and strength on the ball. Andy might not like it but someone who can challenge him for that starting spot would help extend his career, particularly with him playing constantly for Scotland.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,355
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75655 on: Today at 10:54:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:49:53 am
I do like the look of Dragusin, but Kiwior also looked good in the Serie A before Arsenal signed him. With players of that age, that talent level and in that price range, it is very often a gamble.


I don't know enough about Dragusin either way, I suppose my point is more that you can find value in January and there are talented players available if FSG are in the market. And on the gamble point, a £21m gamble is one I really feel the club can take. If he wasn't good enough we'd be able to sell him, probably for a fairly small loss, in a couple of years. We have traditionally been very hesitant to sign any player we didn't think was the absolute best available - see the signings of VVD and Alisson in particular - and it's rare that we try something like Minamino or Endo where the prices is lower and it feels like a gamble.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75656 on: Today at 11:02:39 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:54:36 am
I don't know enough about Dragusin either way, I suppose my point is more that you can find value in January and there are talented players available if FSG are in the market. And on the gamble point, a £21m gamble is one I really feel the club can take. If he wasn't good enough we'd be able to sell him, probably for a fairly small loss, in a couple of years. We have traditionally been very hesitant to sign any player we didn't think was the absolute best available - see the signings of VVD and Alisson in particular - and it's rare that we try something like Minamino or Endo where the prices is lower and it feels like a gamble.

I think that having Van den Berg on our books, and his really good progress at Mainz this season, as well as the emmergence of Quansah this season, is preventing us from signing someone like Dragusin, who is the exact same type of a player in terms of age and talent level. But, if we can find a left footed defender of that age, that talent level and in that price range, who can be an understudy for both Virgil and Robbo, I am 100% in favor of such a move ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75657 on: Today at 11:04:11 am »
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,521
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75658 on: Today at 11:05:04 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:54:33 am
I think Thiago would fit the current system much better than the one we were playing when he joined, it's a shame he's been injured for the entire time we've been playing it. I think we can still get something out of him when fit, but I wouldn't say we need to replace him as he's already been replaced by MacAllister and Endo (or at least his potential role has).

If Bajcetic can return and stay fit, which shouldn't be a big if since his injuries are age related, then we have a plethora of options in the middle.

I still think a highly athletic left back should be next on our radar, I really like Tsimikas but you can see he struggles to really get in behind teams due to a lack of speed and strength on the ball. Andy might not like it but someone who can challenge him for that starting spot would help extend his career, particularly with him playing constantly for Scotland.

Yeah that might well be the case. However does the team NEED Thiago?

Yeah he's great and all, but we're (sort of) struggling to point at holes in the squad after a half season where we've almost forgotten that he exists. So I'm not sure that it does.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,856
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75659 on: Today at 11:06:08 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:05:04 am
Yeah that might well be the case. However does the team NEED Thiago?

Yeah he's great and all, but we're (sort of) struggling to point at holes in the squad after a half season where we've almost forgotten that he exists. So I'm not sure that it does.

I literally went on to say that we don't!
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75660 on: Today at 11:08:49 am »
Page 1892 better have a string link to a transfer.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,355
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75661 on: Today at 11:14:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:02:39 am
I think that having Van den Berg on our books, and his really good progress at Mainz this season, as well as the emmergence of Quansah this season, is preventing us from signing someone like Dragusin, who is the exact same type of a player in terms of age and talent level. But, if we can find a left footed defender of that age, that talent level and in that price range, who can be an understudy for both Virgil and Robbo, I am 100% in favor of such a move ...

Think I'd probably put someone like Dragusin ahead of VDB and Quansah in terms of talent level but it's still early days for all of them. Most of VDB's games to date have been in the Championship (61 games there for Preston vs only 24 Bundesliga games at Schalke / Mainz). A BuLi watching mate says he's done OK at Mainz but it's very hard to judge as they're having a crap season and have only won one of their 16 games. Schalke were relegated when he was on loan there as well so he's not been much of a good luck charm in Germany :lmao Quansah has looked ace for us but he's only played a handful of games. Been a really unexpected bonus this season.

Dragusin is a current international with about 40 Serie A games under his belt in addition to a full season in Serie B (where he got promoted with Genoa). Other top clubs were interested in signing him. I hope VDB has a great career but I've not heard of Bayern or Juventus trying to prise him away from us, and if I'm honest I'll be (very pleasantly!) surprised if he makes it at LFC. Quansah does seem to have a really good chance to kick on but we shouldn't be holding off from signing a defender because of him, two of our four CBs are the wrong side of 30.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75662 on: Today at 11:15:26 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:54:33 am
I think Thiago would fit the current system much better than the one we were playing when he joined, it's a shame he's been injured for the entire time we've been playing it. I think we can still get something out of him when fit, but I wouldn't say we need to replace him as he's already been replaced by MacAllister and Endo (or at least his potential role has).

If Bajcetic can return and stay fit, which shouldn't be a big if since his injuries are age related, then we have a plethora of options in the middle.

The more I see how Mac Allister is doing well for us as the deep lying playmaker, the more I am certain that Jurgen had this idea even at the time when he was signing Thiago. Of course, the setup only really works when you have a couple of athletic central midfielders next to him (like Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch) ...
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,521
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75663 on: Today at 11:29:21 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:06:08 am
I literally went on to say that we don't!

Yeah man. I was just adding my thoughts to that.
Posting here is like walking through a minefield ;D
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,495
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75664 on: Today at 11:30:11 am »
Got a fright there. I opened the news only thread and the first thing I saw was Jordan Henderson having a medical in Manchester today. Need to pay attention when opening threads during transfer window.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75665 on: Today at 11:33:57 am »
i think we need a CB ideally now or in the summer. Maybe a back up right back depending on how others do.

A DM depends on if this Endo form is the norm and if Klopp see's Bajcetic as that no.6. Just odd we'd go after Lavia and Caicedo if we thought that. Mac Allister won't be playing no.6 much next season imo. I think we'll get more out of him in his natrual position too.

Wouldn't be against another forward coming in, and hopefully we keep Salah. But we don't need to do as much as last summer thank goodness.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 1887 1888 1889 1890 1891 [1892]   Go Up
« previous next »
 