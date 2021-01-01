and my post talks about the team he arrived into. It's there in black and white. Yet you reply in a really snide manner, completely disregarding that.



Even if you expand beyond that and say that the almost quadruple team was made up of mostly the same squad, my point was 'less effective'. I would say that even that near quadruple team was less effective than the one that won went toe to toe with City and lost with 97 points, Won the CL and then absolutely DESTROYED the PL the following year.



Have to agree with this. The 21/22 team was great but it felt like it was running on fumes a lot of the time (as is entirely understandable for a fairly small squad competing for four trophies). I certainly don't think it's the best football we've played under Jurgen, and to me there was more balance in that 18-20 period with Gini in the side. We were quite fortunate with some of our cup draws. Inter, Benfica and Villareal is about the kindest CL knockouts you could hope for, we didn't play a PL team until the semi finals of the FA Cup - in fact we didn't play away at a top flight side in either domestic cup competition with the exception of a two-legged LC semi-final. Both finals we won were quite underwhelming penalty wins. That's not to take away from the achievement, it's to contextualise it. It was still incredible, and City seem to get these incredibly kind cup draws every year.I think we looked better as a team in the CL and title winning seasons. Ultimately it's a matter of opinion but I don't think Thiago necessarily improved us (as compared to when we had Gini in the team), even though I love him as a player. We struggled for a bit to work out how to use him. When he's on form he runs games for us in a way that's magic to watch, but due to fitness he's never managed to do that for any kind of extended period.