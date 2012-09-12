Right now we have 12 fit senior outfield players available.
4 attackers (jota, cody, darwin, lucho)
4 midfielders (macca, curtis, harvey, grav)
4 defenders (joe, virg, jarell, ibou)
Youngsters expected to play - Bradley, Beck, Clark
Our season has been run on the ability to keep the energy levels for the full 90 by using the 5 subs, so you need 15 outfield players. We have exactly that which isn't ideal. I think we see Nyoni, Gordon and Mcconell get minutes as we navigate this period. It is extremely tight squad wise. I would really love a surprise call up for Danns and Kone Doherty as well.
I doubt we'll use the other loan returnees because that would essentially mean we cant loan them out for the rest of the season (players cannot play official matches for more than 2 clubs in a season)