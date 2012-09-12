Enjoyed the Gutter on TAW today and the discussion over what you buy next. I'd agree that we probably need to buy a defender, midfielder and forward in the summer. Big money goes on the centre back to replace Matip, a midfielder to replace Thiago and then a versatile forward.



Then do some work around the squad like maybe replace Tsimikas with some young whippet to be the long term Robbo replacement and decide on if Gomez, Bradley or Ramsey will provide cover for Trent



Yep, at least one in every area sounds good, hopefully we don't have one of them "we were busy enough last summer so don't need anything" "we've had a great season so will go again with the same players" summers, this season is obviously gonna be one of them mad ones where we play nearly every game possible, then it's international tournaments then straight back to it with the new season and this dumb CL format where what was 6 group games will now be at least 8 and maybe even 10 before the proper stuff starts, there's gonna be no such thing as too stacked and even the 20th man in the squad could expect good minutes.Feels like our big advantage over the others at the moment is how good our squad is so hopefully we make it even better in the summer.