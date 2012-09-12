« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75600 on: Yesterday at 07:16:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:23:56 pm
You are obviously questioning the fitness of Konate and Gomez there, and suggesting that we should buy another central defender to play next to Van Dijk, in case they get injured. We can pretend you haven't said that, if that makes you feel better ...

You are mixing up fitness and the ability to recover and play multiple matches in quick succession.

If you look at Klopp's team selection it is pretty obvious that he likes to rotate both Gomez and Ibou to manage their minutes. That isn't really something he can do too much at the moment.

The other issue for me is that it is okay throwing one youngster into an experienced defence. We could easily get to a situation in which we have to play two or three at the same time. When that happens things can unravel pretty quickly, especially without a traditional 6.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75601 on: Yesterday at 07:26:10 pm »
Injuries just cause more injuries, especially if players aren't getting rotated and rested as a result.

If we had Thiago available this season would we need to keep shoving Trent into midfield to get our passing going? Or Bajcetic available/sufficient cover at DM to free Mac up. Those 2 being out all season has hampered us and also made it tougher on the likes of Dom who picked up a muscle injury last week.

We need 1 or 2 signings to account for injuries, especially with 4 comps. It's nice to still be in the cup but it's too high a price to pay if Trent is out for a while.

The load and dependency on Trent is too high now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75602 on: Yesterday at 07:45:44 pm »
No matter how much people bitch and moan about it, we won't sign new players because of short term injuries. We all know that. What we might do is to sign a genuine long term target, if the player becomes available this month. Therefore, I kindly ask all the posters in this thread to stop poisoning it with persistent negativity. There were times when we've had a transfer sub-forum, and we no longer have it, because we couldn't control ourselves ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75603 on: Yesterday at 08:39:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:57:28 pm
Fabinho filled in admirably at centre half. I think he played their in the 0-0 at home to Bayern in 2019 when Van Dijk was out. Then in the season behind closed doors he came in and done little wrong, I remember the game at home to Man United where him and Henderson played there and we still didn't lose.
Are you saying that Endo can do a job at Cb then...? ;)

Anyway, pathetic attempt at humor aside - I don't think that's a far-fetched idea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75604 on: Yesterday at 08:54:47 pm »
Enjoyed the Gutter on TAW today and the discussion over what you buy next. I'd agree that we probably need to buy a defender, midfielder and forward in the summer. Big money goes on the centre back to replace Matip, a midfielder to replace Thiago and then a versatile forward.

Then do some work around the squad like maybe replace Tsimikas with some young whippet to be the long term Robbo replacement and decide on if Gomez, Bradley or Ramsey will provide cover for Trent
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75605 on: Yesterday at 09:32:20 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:54:47 pm
Enjoyed the Gutter on TAW today and the discussion over what you buy next. I'd agree that we probably need to buy a defender, midfielder and forward in the summer. Big money goes on the centre back to replace Matip, a midfielder to replace Thiago and then a versatile forward.

Then do some work around the squad like maybe replace Tsimikas with some young whippet to be the long term Robbo replacement and decide on if Gomez, Bradley or Ramsey will provide cover for Trent

Yep, at least one in every area sounds good, hopefully we don't have one of them "we were busy enough last summer so don't need anything" "we've had a great season so will go again with the same players" summers, this season is obviously gonna be one of them mad ones where we play nearly every game possible, then it's international tournaments then straight back to it with the new season and this dumb CL format where what was 6 group games will now be at least 8 and maybe even 10 before the proper stuff starts, there's gonna be no such thing as too stacked and even the 20th man in the squad could expect good minutes.

Feels like our big advantage over the others at the moment is how good our squad is so hopefully we make it even better in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75606 on: Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm »
Do we really need a midfielder to replace Thiago?

He would have been nice to have given his quality but hes hardly left a hole in the squad. If its purely for numbers were quite well stocked and then we will have Bajcetic coming back who will get more minutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75607 on: Yesterday at 09:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm
Do we really need a midfielder to replace Thiago?

He would have been nice to have given his quality but hes hardly left a hole in the squad. If its purely for numbers were quite well stocked and then we will have Bajcetic coming back who will get more minutes.

I want another athletic midfielder (with on the ball quality) like
Szoboszlai, who would allow us to keep the tempo high and for rotation with the extra games next summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75608 on: Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm
Do we really need a midfielder to replace Thiago?

He would have been nice to have given his quality but hes hardly left a hole in the squad. If it’s purely for numbers were quite well stocked and then we will have Bajcetic coming back who will get more minutes.

Depends if we can free Mac up or not which will either take the signing of a DM or Bajcetic staying fit.

If we get a midfielder though it should be an athletic one, we're relying too much on Dom for that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75609 on: Yesterday at 10:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm
Do we really need a midfielder to replace Thiago?

Do you really think that people will give up on the idea of signing an expensive defensive midfielder that easy?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75610 on: Yesterday at 10:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm
Do we really need a midfielder to replace Thiago?

I'm not sure you do. There's no denying his quality but I never really thought he was the sort of player that that Liverpool team (at the time of his arrival) needed, or indeed could use without disrupting us.

Back then, our midfield more or less just existed to graft, so the forwards and fullbacks could do the damage. I always thought, again despite his obvious quality as a player, he made the midfield we needed to run that team, weaker and so the team as a whole was less effective.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75611 on: Yesterday at 10:12:11 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:54:47 pm
Enjoyed the Gutter on TAW today and the discussion over what you buy next. I'd agree that we probably need to buy a defender, midfielder and forward in the summer. Big money goes on the centre back to replace Matip, a midfielder to replace Thiago and then a versatile forward.

Then do some work around the squad like maybe replace Tsimikas with some young whippet to be the long term Robbo replacement and decide on if Gomez, Bradley or Ramsey will provide cover for Trent

Agreed on the TAW discussion. Olise, especially if those rumours of a release clause around 60 million are confirmed, would be a very smart signing. Could play both as an attack-minded 8 and wide right in the Salah role. Him and a versatile defender capable of playing centrally and on the left would make for a great window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75612 on: Yesterday at 10:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:12:11 pm
Agreed on the TAW discussion. Olise, especially if those rumours of a release clause around 60 million are confirmed, would be a very smart signing. Could play both as an attack-minded 8 and wide right in the Salah role. Him and a versatile defender capable of playing centrally and on the left would make for a great window.

Maybe I'm talking guff (probably am) but Olise feels like a Mane type signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75613 on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:11:27 pm
I'm not sure you do. There's no denying his quality but I never really thought he was the sort of player that that Liverpool team (at the time of his arrival) needed, or indeed could use without disrupting us.

Back then, our midfield more or less just existed to graft, so the forwards and fullbacks could do the damage. I always thought, again despite his obvious quality as a player, he made the midfield we needed to run that team, weaker and so the team as a whole was less effective.

Yet, that team was 2 games away from winning the quadruple ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75614 on: Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm »
Olise will more likely end up in Manchester or Chelsea on 300k a week, we won't compete against that (nor should we).

Like with Mount once they get involved the wages become out of reality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75615 on: Yesterday at 10:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm
Olise will more likely end up in Manchester or Chelsea on 300k a week, we won't compete against that (nor should we).

Like with Mount once they get involved the wages become out of reality.

There is absolutely no reason to think that. Olise has already rejected a move to Chelsea, when they activated his release clause in the summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75616 on: Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm »
Olise is not replacing Doku.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75617 on: Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm
Olise will more likely end up in Manchester or Chelsea on 300k a week, we won't compete against that (nor should we).

Like with Mount once they get involved the wages become out of reality.

Maybe, but the fact that last summer he saw through the basket case that is Chelsea and turned them down to sign a new deal at Palace would suggest that the lad has some sense. We can offer him good money and the opportunity to take over Mo's role after he leaves. Not a bad proposition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75618 on: Yesterday at 10:24:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm
Yet, that team was 2 games away from winning the quadruple ...

Thiago arrived in 2020 mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75619 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:24:42 pm
Thiago arrived in 2020 mate.

And we almost won the quadruple in 2022 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75620 on: Yesterday at 10:27:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:20:54 pm
There is absolutely no reason to think that. Olise has already rejected a move to Chelsea, when they activated his release clause in the summer ...

Money talks though in the end, although he was sensible not to go there in the summer.

People kept saying in the summer how Colwill was rejecting a contract at Chelsea and waiting out a move by running it down. he still signed there long term in the end. The likes of Arsenal and United will be interested.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75621 on: Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm
Maybe, but the fact that last summer he saw through the basket case that is Chelsea and turned them down to sign a new deal at Palace would suggest that the lad has some sense. We can offer him good money and the opportunity to take over Mo's role after he leaves. Not a bad proposition.
Mo could stay for several years more, and he always wants to start.
It would be great to get Salahs replacement in advance, but I think it will be difficult.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75622 on: Yesterday at 10:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:27:20 pm
Money talks though in the end, although he was sensible not to go there in the summer.

People kept saying in the summer how Colwill was rejecting a contract at Chelsea and waiting out a move by running it down. he still signed there long term in the end. The likes of Arsenal and United will be interested.

And he has made a terrible decision. As for Olise, if we are after him, we will get him. He is obviously a smart kid ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75623 on: Yesterday at 10:46:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm
And we almost won the quadruple in 2022 ...

and my post talks about the team he arrived into. It's there in black and white. Yet you reply in a really snide manner, completely disregarding that.

Even if you expand beyond that and say that the almost quadruple team was made up of mostly the same squad, my point was 'less effective'. I would say that even that near quadruple team was less effective than the one that won went toe to toe with City and lost with 97 points, Won the CL and then absolutely DESTROYED the PL the following year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75624 on: Yesterday at 11:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:46:19 pm
and my post talks about the team he arrived into. It's there in black and white. Yet you reply in a really snide manner, completely disregarding that.

Even if you expand beyond that and say that the almost quadruple team was made up of mostly the same squad, my point was 'less effective'. I would say that even that near quadruple team was less effective than the one that won went toe to toe with City and lost with 97 points, Won the CL and then absolutely DESTROYED the PL the following year.

Overall, we were a better team in 2021/22, than we were from 2018 to 2020. Thiago has brought us that additional quality. It is a shame that we haven't finished the 2021/22 season with an achievement that wouldn't have been repeated in decades, but we've come damn close.

It is OK to be frustrated by Thiago's injuries (I know that I am), but to claim that we've been less effective with him on the team, is plain ignorance. This discussion is over on my side. I will no longer reply to it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75625 on: Today at 12:47:16 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 05:18:38 pm
Lets take a look at our depth in defence at the moment:

- Trent (back in early February)
- Konate
- Van Dijk
- Robertson (back in late January)

- Gomez
- Matip (out for the season)
- Quansah
- Tsimikas (back in late January)

- Bradley
- Phillips
- Williams
- Beck, Chambers, Scanlon

And this is our fixture list in the coming weeks:

10.01 Fulham (h) League Cup semi-final
21.01. Bournemouth (a)
24.01. Fulham (a) League Cup semi-final
27.01. Norwich/Bristol (h) FA Cup 4th round
31.01. Chelsea (h)
04.02. Arsenal (a)
10.02. Burnley (h)

Lets do the math 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75626 on: Today at 01:12:13 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:47:16 am
Lets do the math 

Well, my math says that we will have enough in defence to navigate those 7 games, as long as there are no new injuries, and as long as Robbo is back in the starting line up for the Arsenal game. That 11 days break after tomorrow's game will come at the perfect time for Jurgen, as it will allow him to work on the tactics with the younger defenders, and prepare them for the games against Bournemouth, Fulham, Norwich/Bristol and Chelsea. Another positive is that Chelsea will probably be more tired than ourselves for the game on 31st, playing Aston Villa in the 4th round of the FA Cup ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75627 on: Today at 02:14:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:12:13 am
Well, my math says that we will have enough in defence to navigate those 7 games, as long as there are no new injuries, and as long as Robbo is back in the starting line up for the Arsenal game. That 11 days break after tomorrow's game will come at the perfect time for Jurgen, as it will allow him to work on the tactics with the younger defenders, and prepare them for the games against Bournemouth, Fulham, Norwich/Bristol and Chelsea. Another positive is that Chelsea will probably be more tired than ourselves for the game on 31st, playing Aston Villa in the 4th round of the FA Cup ...

As usual your math checks out 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75628 on: Today at 02:24:25 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm
Yet, that team was 2 games away from winning the quadruple ...

There's not enough love for that team. that was a fantastic season they played. Outrageous quality throughout. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75629 on: Today at 02:29:34 am »
Right now we have 12 fit senior outfield players available.
4 attackers (jota, cody, darwin, lucho)
4 midfielders (macca, curtis, harvey, grav)
4 defenders (joe, virg, jarell, ibou)
Youngsters expected to play - Bradley, Beck, Clark

Our season has been run on the ability to keep the energy levels for the full 90 by using the 5 subs, so you need 15 outfield players. We have exactly that which isn't ideal. I think we see Nyoni, Gordon and Mcconell get minutes as we navigate this period. It is extremely tight squad wise. I would really love a surprise call up for Danns and Kone Doherty as well.


I doubt we'll use the other loan returnees because that would essentially mean we cant loan them out for the rest of the season (players cannot play official matches for more than 2 clubs in a season)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75630 on: Today at 07:09:17 am »
we really dodged a bullet with Colwill in terms of paying big money for him.

Quansah is better imo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75631 on: Today at 07:21:21 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:24:25 am
There's not enough love for that team. that was a fantastic season they played. Outrageous quality throughout.
They would have strolled through this year's PL.
I think Klopp has done a great job in rebuilding the team, but we're not at that level yet (even if we would end up winning the league).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75632 on: Today at 08:15:48 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:09:17 am
we really dodged a bullet with Colwill in terms of paying big money for him.

Quansah is better imo

It wouldn't have been a wise use of resources for the silly money that it'd cost, you could say the same with Caicedo.

Either in our team and coached by Klopp is a different matter to the shambles at Chelsea at the moment. And they can afford to waste fortune after fortune on players, we spend big and we have to get it right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75633 on: Today at 08:26:26 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm
Do we really need a midfielder to replace Thiago?

He would have been nice to have given his quality but hes hardly left a hole in the squad. If its purely for numbers were quite well stocked and then we will have Bajcetic coming back who will get more minutes.

I dont see us getting a midfielder in January or the summer.
Once Thiago leaves well have;

Dom
Mac
Jones
Endo
Gravenberch
Elliott
Bajectic

On the books. 6 of those midfielders are younger than 25. Theyll need time to get rather than throwing another midfielder into the mix. Im not saying we wont buy a midfielder but I doubt we will.
