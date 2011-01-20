We have to get someone in. We're stretched, and that means lots more minutes than normal for two injury prone defenders in Konate and Gomez. The odds on one of them getting a muscle injury just rocketed up.
I hope theyre both great but the gap between the football theyve played the level well need them to play at is a chasm
Bradley looked good when he came on when we were defending the lead but hes a prospect at our level
The other problem you and others are hand waving is the idea that Gomez and Konates fitness will hold up
it never has
I dont really care about the next 3 weeks as the fixtures are kind and/or less important but the second half of the season is a different matter.
The objective for this season has clearly changed - the league is there to be won, would be tragic if the reason it wasnt was because we leave ourselves short
Yep. Aside from the obvious house of cards element with any squad (Trent falling means added strain on an already overplayed Gomez and Konate - plus now a fullback, likely Bradley)
Got to remember Bradley's only played 90 minutes once for us, and it was in a dead rubber game against a not very good team. Playing 90 minutes of Klopp football, and PL football, is a different prospect, as is doing it twice in 7-10 days. Can't take for granted the adaptation required for these kids. This goes doubly for Chambers/Beck, who'd probably take longer.
Got to 'attack' this window, to borrow a phrase - the need (which was already at a risk level before) just increased dramatically