« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1885 1886 1887 1888 1889 [1890]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2705069 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,848
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75560 on: Today at 02:41:09 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:27:32 pm
A RB would make sense also for the future, not just to survive the winter (unlike a LB, where we have just signed a new contract with Kostas).

Conor Bradley feels too inexperienced, and 15 min off the bench wont change that impression.
Of course, Klopp sees him in training unlike the rest of us, and none of us thought Quansah would be a serious option 6 months ago

Well, hopefully we can see what Bradley is made of now. He'll probably play 90 minutes tomorrow and might have to do so a couple more times this month. Let's hope he impresses. Hopefully Robbo and Tsimikas aren't far away either which will free Gomez back up on the right.

Someone who can play centre half and on the right would be welcome though. In general this season it's been important of Quansah to step up when needed but also that Gomez has stayed fit.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75561 on: Today at 02:50:52 pm »
is there a CB who can play RB that we could loan in there that would actually be useful?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,184
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75562 on: Today at 03:04:47 pm »
We have to get someone in.  We're stretched, and that means lots more minutes than normal for two injury prone defenders in Konate and Gomez.  The odds on one of them getting a muscle injury just rocketed up.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75563 on: Today at 03:06:24 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:50:52 pm
is there a CB who can play RB that we could loan in there that would actually be useful?
Spurs are happy to let Dier leave
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75564 on: Today at 03:08:26 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:50:52 pm
is there a CB who can play RB that we could loan in there...


Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:50:52 pm
that would actually be useful?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,052
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75565 on: Today at 03:18:42 pm »
Let's just get in Inacio for fucks sakes.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75566 on: Today at 03:26:50 pm »
Get me big Ric Dier. Great leadership too, loves a point and shout.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,952
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75567 on: Today at 03:37:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:05:03 pm
We're currently in a position where we can't field a senior back 4  and thats before we start asking Gomez and Ibou to play twice a week
I dont see the argument against bringing a defender in - but I didnt see it in the summer either

Bradley has spent the entire last season at Bolton, and had 53 senior games. Beck had 28 senior games at Bolton and Dundee, and both Celtic and Rangers want him. They are not exactly Academy kids. Of course, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez and Quansah are also there. We will be fine ...

EDIT: Calvin Ramsay is fit again, so we can recall him from his loan at Preston ...
« Last Edit: Today at 03:42:20 pm by PeterTheRed ... »
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,371
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75568 on: Today at 03:42:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:37:22 pm
Bradley have spent the entire last season at Bolton, and had 53 senior games. Beck had 28 senior games at Bolton and Dundee, and both Celtic and Rangers want him. They are not exactly Academy kids.

I hope theyre both great but the gap between the football theyve played the level well need them to play at is a chasm
Bradley looked good when he came on when we were defending the lead but hes a prospect at our level

The other problem you and others are hand waving is the idea that Gomez and Konates fitness will hold up  it never has

I dont really care about the next 3 weeks as the fixtures are kind and/or less important but the second half of the season is a different matter.
The objective for this season has clearly changed - the league is there to be won, would be tragic if the reason it wasnt was because we leave ourselves short
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,952
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75569 on: Today at 03:46:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:42:50 pm
I hope theyre both great but the gap between the football theyve played the level well need them to play at is a chasm
Bradley looked good when he came on when we were defending the lead but hes a prospect at our level

The other problem you and others are hand waving is the idea that Gomez and Konates fitness will hold up  it never has

I dont really care about the next 3 weeks as the fixtures are kind and/or less important but the second half of the season is a different matter.
The objective for this season has clearly changed - the league is there to be won, would be tragic if the reason it wasnt was because we leave ourselves short

We can't just ignore Konate and Gomez, and buy their replacement while they are fit. They are 24 and 26 respectively, FFS ...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75570 on: Today at 03:49:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:04:47 pm
We have to get someone in.  We're stretched, and that means lots more minutes than normal for two injury prone defenders in Konate and Gomez.  The odds on one of them getting a muscle injury just rocketed up.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:42:50 pm
I hope theyre both great but the gap between the football theyve played the level well need them to play at is a chasm
Bradley looked good when he came on when we were defending the lead but hes a prospect at our level

The other problem you and others are hand waving is the idea that Gomez and Konates fitness will hold up  it never has

I dont really care about the next 3 weeks as the fixtures are kind and/or less important but the second half of the season is a different matter.
The objective for this season has clearly changed - the league is there to be won, would be tragic if the reason it wasnt was because we leave ourselves short
Yep. Aside from the obvious house of cards element with any squad (Trent falling means added strain on an already overplayed Gomez and Konate - plus now a fullback, likely Bradley)

Got to remember Bradley's only played 90 minutes once for us, and it was in a dead rubber game against a not very good team. Playing 90 minutes of Klopp football, and PL football, is a different prospect, as is doing it twice in 7-10 days. Can't take for granted the adaptation required for these kids. This goes doubly for Chambers/Beck, who'd probably take longer.

Got to 'attack' this window, to borrow a phrase - the need (which was already at a risk level before) just increased dramatically
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,371
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75571 on: Today at 03:50:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:46:10 pm
We can't just ignore Konate and Gomez, and buy their replacement while they are fit. They are 24 and 26 respectively, FFS ...

Whose suggesting we do that?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75572 on: Today at 03:53:34 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:50:29 pm
Whose suggesting we do that?
to the surprise of nooone, Peter himself has been advocating for centre back purchases in recent days ;D

best to ignore the contrarian troll - his radars just flashed up the opportunity for this today, and he doesn't miss
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,052
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75573 on: Today at 03:56:30 pm »
You clowns need to shut the fuck up.  ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,952
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75574 on: Today at 03:57:30 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:53:34 pm
to the surprise of nooone, Peter himself has been advocating for centre back purchases in recent days ;D

best to ignore the contrarian troll - his radars just flashed up the opportunity for this today, and he doesn't miss

I've been suggesting a purchase of a young left footed defender who would be an understudy for Van Dijk and Robertson. That is very different to buying a right footed starter who will be playing next to Van Dijk in central defence. Even the two of you should see the difference ...
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,371
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75575 on: Today at 04:09:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:57:30 pm
I've been suggesting a purchase of a young left footed defender who would be an understudy for Van Dijk and Robertson. That is very different to buying a right footed starter who will be playing next to Van Dijk in central defence. Even the two of you should see the difference ...

Can you quote post the bit where anyone said "buy a right footed starter who will be playing next to Van Dijk in central defence" other than you in this post please - I'm keen to find out who you're arguing with
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75576 on: Today at 04:11:05 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:26:50 pm
Get me big Ric Dier. Great leadership too, loves a point and shout.

Hasn't Spearing played CB for the reserves in the past?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75577 on: Today at 04:18:04 pm »
Don't promote that Trent-Alexander lad. Just buy and buy and buy and buy :)

Bradley finds himself in a similar position to Trent, why not give him his chance? Also, buying in this situation doesn't guarantee anything.

I'd rather promote a decent player than buy for the sake of it.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:23:30 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75578 on: Today at 04:21:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:18:04 pm
Don't promote that Trent-Alexander. Just buy and buy and buy and buy :)

Bradley finds himself in a similar position to Trent, why not give him his chance? Also, buying in this situation doesn't guarantee anything.

I'd rather promote a decent player than buy for the sake of it.
probably quite a universally held viewpoint, at a glance of this thread.

don't think anyone is currently advocating for a Endo type signing who can only play right back (or, god forbid, a return to the old - much lower - standard of buying for the sake of filling the squad with numbers like Josemi/Degen/Kromkamp)
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,952
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75579 on: Today at 04:23:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:09:25 pm
Can you quote post the bit where anyone said "buy a right footed starter who will be playing next to Van Dijk in central defence" other than you in this post please - I'm keen to find out who you're arguing with
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:42:50 pm
The other problem you and others are hand waving is the idea that Gomez and Konates fitness will hold up  it never has

I dont really care about the next 3 weeks as the fixtures are kind and/or less important but the second half of the season is a different matter.

The objective for this season has clearly changed - the league is there to be won, would be tragic if the reason it wasnt was because we leave ourselves short

You are obviously questioning the fitness of Konate and Gomez there, and suggesting that we should buy another central defender to play next to Van Dijk, in case they get injured. We can pretend you haven't said that, if that makes you feel better ...
Logged

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75580 on: Today at 04:26:09 pm »
If we're telling the truth with the injuries, then we're expecting Trent back in three weeks and Robbo/Tsimikas back in training by the end of the month. Find it hard to think we're going to do much more than the recalls of Beck and Phillips and using Bradley and Chambers in a few games/squads to be honest, feel like we'd have done something already if we were going to sign a proper first teamer and would probably need another injury or two before we get to Kabak levels.
Logged

Offline Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75581 on: Today at 04:47:22 pm »
It would be nice to bring someone in that can cover right and centre wouldn't it, maybe even shifting left if desperate since we have so many injury prone players at the back these days.  If we don't get it done in Jan then it's a summer priority.

We had Fabinho playing at the back sometimes in the past and while his form fell off a cliff, it was nice to have that utility in the squad.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,848
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75582 on: Today at 04:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 04:47:22 pm
It would be nice to bring someone in that can cover right and centre wouldn't it, maybe even shifting left if desperate since we have so many injury prone players at the back these days.  If we don't get it done in Jan then it's a summer priority.

We had Fabinho playing at the back sometimes in the past and while his form fell off a cliff, it was nice to have that utility in the squad.

Fabinho filled in admirably at centre half. I think he played their in the 0-0 at home to Bayern in 2019 when Van Dijk was out. Then in the season behind closed doors he came in and done little wrong, I remember the game at home to Man United where him and Henderson played there and we still didn't lose.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,033
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75583 on: Today at 05:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:06:24 pm
Spurs are happy to let Dier leave

Nominative determinism.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75584 on: Today at 05:07:56 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:57:28 pm
Fabinho filled in admirably at centre half. I think he played their in the 0-0 at home to Bayern in 2019 when Van Dijk was out. Then in the season behind closed doors he came in and done little wrong, I remember the game at home to Man United where him and Henderson played there and we still didn't lose.
Things like this are forgotten easily. Having 4 CBs didn't stop us from needing to play Fab there in a big game.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,052
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75585 on: Today at 05:10:02 pm »
We're making moves...it might happen it might not though.  :D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,422
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75586 on: Today at 05:10:22 pm »
I do worry that someone in the transfer spaces at Anfield is looking at this injury crisis and saying - well it's only a couple of games in January.

Then Trent and Robbo/Kostas will be back.

Plus, we recalled an RB.

We are good.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75587 on: Today at 05:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:10:02 pm
We're making moves...it might happen it might not though.  :D
glad we got that clarified.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,952
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75588 on: Today at 05:18:38 pm »
Lets take a look at our depth in defence at the moment:

- Trent (back in early February)
- Konate
- Van Dijk
- Robertson (back in late January)

- Gomez
- Matip (out for the season)
- Quansah
- Tsimikas (back in late January)

- Bradley
- Phillips
- Williams
- Beck, Chambers, Scanlon

And this is our fixture list in the coming weeks:

10.01 Fulham (h) League Cup semi-final
21.01. Bournemouth (a)
24.01. Fulham (a) League Cup semi-final
27.01. Norwich/Bristol (h) FA Cup 4th round
31.01. Chelsea (h)
04.02. Arsenal (a)
10.02. Burnley (h)
« Last Edit: Today at 05:20:41 pm by PeterTheRed ... »
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,050
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75589 on: Today at 05:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:11:05 pm
Hasn't Spearing played CB for the reserves in the past?

Henderson is available...........just saying (ok I'm joking).
Logged
#JFT97

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,661
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75590 on: Today at 05:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 04:47:22 pm
It would be nice to bring someone in that can cover right and centre wouldn't it, maybe even shifting left if desperate since we have so many injury prone players at the back these days.  If we don't get it done in Jan then it's a summer priority.

We had Fabinho playing at the back sometimes in the past and while his form fell off a cliff, it was nice to have that utility in the squad.

We have that player young Sepp van den Berg. Can play right back centre half.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75591 on: Today at 05:38:34 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 05:33:48 pm
We have that player young Sepp van den Berg. Can play right back centre half.
2 positions at once? exactly what we need.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,570
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75592 on: Today at 05:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:10:02 pm
We're making moves...it might happen it might not though.  :D
We need to cancel your Twitter account.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,696
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75593 on: Today at 05:51:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:17:55 pm
glad we got that clarified.

Exactly. You wouldn't get that kind of definitive statement from the likes of Grizz Khan.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,666
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75594 on: Today at 05:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:10:02 pm
We're making moves...it might happen it might not though.  :D

Liked and followed.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75595 on: Today at 06:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:51:48 pm
Exactly. You wouldn't get that kind of definitive statement from the likes of Grizz Khan.

Is he reliable? Always thought he was IndyKalia sort of level
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,696
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75596 on: Today at 06:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 06:44:32 pm
Is he reliable? Always thought he was IndyKalia sort of level

The only thing he's reliable about is what's on the buffet table.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 1885 1886 1887 1888 1889 [1890]   Go Up
« previous next »
 