Bradley have spent the entire last season at Bolton, and had 53 senior games. Beck had 28 senior games at Bolton and Dundee, and both Celtic and Rangers want him. They are not exactly Academy kids.



I hope theyre both great but the gap between the football theyve played the level well need them to play at is a chasmBradley looked good when he came on when we were defending the lead but hes a prospect at our levelThe other problem you and others are hand waving is the idea that Gomez and Konates fitness will hold up it never hasI dont really care about the next 3 weeks as the fixtures are kind and/or less important but the second half of the season is a different matter.The objective for this season has clearly changed - the league is there to be won, would be tragic if the reason it wasnt was because we leave ourselves short