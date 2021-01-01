Felix is incredible technically. I watched him aginst Westham last season and the likes of Declan Rice couldn't get near him.



Gakpo doesn't have a set position. Felix would be perfect as a false 9. Seems to be at a crossroads in his career so he shouldn't be that expensive.



No. Feliz lacks tactical discipline. He is extraordinarily talented but if you want to get the best out of him, you need to build the team around him and he is just NOT THAT GOOD for any big team to want to do that. He is a bit like Coutinho where his performances can be very very inconsistent and he can be a passenger when the team has to suffer out of possession. Barca is unlikely to convert his loan to a transfer and that should tell you how limited his impact has been in every team he has played for.The difference with Gakpo is simple. Gakpo does the hard yards even when he is having a bad game. He is never a passenger. He is also very intelligent and willing to sacrifice part of his game to let the team perform better. Give him some more time and he'll be exactly what we want in that false 9 role.