« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1884 1885 1886 1887 1888 [1889]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 2700921 times)

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75520 on: Yesterday at 04:09:21 pm »
Going by the data on Transfermarkt (https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/jurgen-klopp/spielertransfers/trainer/118/plus/1/galerie/0?station_id=120230), during his time at Liverpool and Dortmund, the only CB that Klopp bought in who is shorter than Inácio is Ben Davies! Would think it's pretty unlikely Klopp is interested.

Quote
Joel Matip  1,95 m
Ibrahima Konaté  1,94 m
Felipe Santana  1,94 m
Virgil van Dijk  1,93 m
Neven Subotic  1,93 m
Sepp van den Berg  1,92 m
Steven Caulker  1,91 m
Mats Hummels  1,91 m
Matthias Ginter  1,89 m
Manuel Friedrich  1,89 m
Ozan Kabak  1,87 m
Ragnar Klavan  1,87 m
Sokratis  1,86 m
Gonçalo Inácio  1,86 m
Ben Davies  1,85 m
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:57:48 pm by Too early for flapjacks? »
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,689
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75521 on: Yesterday at 05:03:21 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,165
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75522 on: Yesterday at 05:06:00 pm »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,689
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75523 on: Yesterday at 05:54:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:06:00 pm
Yes, sauce can be wet.

Thanks, but having just read the Mbappe thread, I consider you to be on par with Duncan Castles :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75524 on: Yesterday at 06:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:03:21 pm
Source?

Science.

Wet is a measure of the effect of a liquid on a solid (wetness). It is variable - Something can range between very wet and not very wet.
Water (liquid) itself is not wet. It has no variable. Adding water to water does not make either less or more wet. Removing water from a surface makes the surface dry but the removed water does not become less wet.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75525 on: Yesterday at 06:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 06:09:08 pm
Science.

Wet is a measure of the effect of a liquid on a solid (wetness). It is variable - Something can range between very wet and not very wet.
Water (liquid) itself is not wet. It has no variable. Adding water to water does not make either less or more wet. Removing water from a surface makes the surface dry but the removed water does not become less wet.
how d'ya know?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,040
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75526 on: Yesterday at 06:18:52 pm »
He's from Romford, they have zilch to do there.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,663
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75527 on: Yesterday at 06:49:49 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:55:13 pm
The rumours came from a parody arsenal account on twitter.

And were repeated by Martin Tyler during the game, said the rumour was he showed up as a kid in an arsenal kit but of course he couldn't confirm it was true.

Martiin Tyler. the Paul Tierney of broadcasters. Its not enough to be a wanker, there needs to be right sneaky wanker shite.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,663
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75528 on: Yesterday at 06:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 06:09:08 pm
Science.

Wet is a measure of the effect of a liquid on a solid (wetness). It is variable - Something can range between very wet and not very wet.
Water (liquid) itself is not wet. It has no variable. Adding water to water does not make either less or more wet. Removing water from a surface makes the surface dry but the removed water does not become less wet.

Water itself is only one state of a variable substancethough. You're using a VAR still here, showing the h20 going in with its wet up and the electrons all excited. Ice, Dry Ice, evaporation, cloud formation even...theres a lot more to the play.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75529 on: Yesterday at 07:27:31 pm »
Joao Félix reminds me of Bobby Firmino. Still young too.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,938
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75530 on: Yesterday at 07:29:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:27:31 pm
Joao Félix reminds me of Bobby Firmino. Still young too.

He is 24 already, and we have Gakpo who is at the same age, and is the better player ...
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75531 on: Yesterday at 07:32:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:29:48 pm
He is 24 already, and we have Gakpo who is at the same age, and is the better player ...
Felix is incredible technically.  I watched him aginst Westham last season and the likes of Declan Rice couldn't get near him.

Gakpo doesn't have a set position. Felix would be perfect as a false 9. Seems to be at a crossroads in his career so he shouldn't be that expensive.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:34:44 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,938
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75532 on: Yesterday at 07:37:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:32:07 pm
Felix is incredible technically.  I watched him aginst Westham last season and the likes of Declan Rice couldn't get near him.

Gakpo doesn't have a set position. Felix would be perfect as a false 9. Seems to be at a crossroads in his career so he shouldn't be that expensive.

Nah, we have a proper No.9, and when we want to play with a false one, we have Jota and Gakpo. If we do sign an attacker in the near future, it will be a pacy wide forward ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,040
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75533 on: Yesterday at 07:50:38 pm »
PSV are apprently looking for a new Right Winger.  :D
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,938
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75534 on: Yesterday at 08:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:50:38 pm
PSV are apprently looking for a new Right Winger.  :D

To be honest, I can see us making a move for Bakayoko this month, if he is on the market ...
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,323
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75535 on: Yesterday at 08:16:06 pm »
The Jones arsenal thing comes form an Athletic article about him a couple of years ago.

It stated that he used to quite openly state he was an arsenal fan when coming into training until Gerrard took over the youth team, at which point he took things a bit more seriously


Edit: its in here https://theathletic.com/1330150/2019/10/31/rhian-brewster-remains-liverpools-next-great-hope/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:20:54 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75536 on: Yesterday at 08:21:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:16:06 pm
The Jones arsenal thing comes form an Athletic article about him a couple of years ago.

It stated that he used to quite openly state he was an arsenal fan when coming into training until Gerrard took over the youth team, at which point he took things a bit more seriously


Edit: its in here https://theathletic.com/1330150/2019/10/31/rhian-brewster-remains-liverpools-next-great-hope/

Terrible source.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,040
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75537 on: Yesterday at 08:22:20 pm »
In no way in hell anyone from Toxteth an Arsenal fan.  ;D
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,323
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75538 on: Yesterday at 08:28:43 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:21:28 pm
Terrible source.
Simon Hughes.  A well regarded journalist on the Liverpool patch
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75539 on: Yesterday at 08:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:56:44 pm
Water itself is only one state of a variable substancethough. You're using a VAR still here, showing the h20 going in with its wet up and the electrons all excited. Ice, Dry Ice, evaporation, cloud formation even...theres a lot more to the play.

Yes but 'wet' isn't a state of matter like that. So that's that. Nothing I can do. (Good process)

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:18:52 pm
He's from Romford, they have zilch to do there.

I'm in the Dull Mens Club on Facebook. I take pride in such mundane things ;D
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,062
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75540 on: Yesterday at 08:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:22:20 pm
In no way in hell anyone from Toxteth an Arsenal fan.  ;D

His whole family could have Arsenal pyjamas and tea sets but even with £275 million in cockerney Sterling,
we'd laugh ourselves unconscious at any approach from Lego head.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75541 on: Yesterday at 10:10:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:15:14 pm
A google shows me that Gomez and Sokratis are both under 1.90m.
Sokratis was very good in the air it seems.
Gomez was not signed by Klopp but was just so good he keep him. He was rotated at times when needed more aerial presences. Would be shocked if Klopp signed an CB that not good in the air
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,032
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75542 on: Yesterday at 10:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:50:38 pm
PSV are apprently looking for a new Right Winger.  :D

Most of the Government are out of contract this year.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 814
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75543 on: Today at 01:19:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:32:07 pm
Felix is incredible technically.  I watched him aginst Westham last season and the likes of Declan Rice couldn't get near him.

Gakpo doesn't have a set position. Felix would be perfect as a false 9. Seems to be at a crossroads in his career so he shouldn't be that expensive.

We don't play with a false 9 most of the time unless its tactical change
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,342
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75544 on: Today at 04:03:29 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:32:07 pm
Felix is incredible technically.  I watched him aginst Westham last season and the likes of Declan Rice couldn't get near him.

Gakpo doesn't have a set position. Felix would be perfect as a false 9. Seems to be at a crossroads in his career so he shouldn't be that expensive.

No. Feliz lacks tactical discipline. He is extraordinarily talented but if you want to get the best out of him, you need to build the team around him and he is just NOT THAT GOOD for any big team to want to do that. He is a bit like Coutinho where his performances can be very very inconsistent and he can be a passenger when the team has to suffer out of possession. Barca is unlikely to convert his loan to a transfer and that should tell you how limited his impact has been in every team he has played for.

The difference with Gakpo is simple. Gakpo does the hard yards even when he is having a bad game. He is never a passenger. He is also very intelligent and willing to sacrifice part of his game to let the team perform better. Give him some more time and he'll be exactly what we want in that false 9 role.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1884 1885 1886 1887 1888 [1889]   Go Up
« previous next »
 