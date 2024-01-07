« previous next »
So no potential or possible signings then just more circular discussion on who we should, or shouldn't have signed in the summer.

You're like a bunch of kids moaning that Santa didn't get you what you asked for

There is debs, I jsut can't mention it here.
Kylian Mbappe already knows how much Real Madrid are prepared to pay for summer transfer  now up to him

Kylian Mbappe already knows the terms that Real Madrid are prepared to reach to seal an agreement with him to join the club this summer.

The finances on offer from the Spanish side are lower than those of 2022, when, despite having reached an understanding between the parties, Mbappe finally decided to renew with PSG.

According to sources familiar with those talks, speaking anonymously to protect relationships, Mbappe was offered a 130million signing bonus and a salary of 26m per year in 2022.

Mbappe is now into the final six months of his PSG contract, which means he is free to negotiate with other clubs about a potential free transfer this summer.

The Athletic has reported that Real have set the 25-year-old a deadline of mid-January to decide whether or not to join them.

On this occasion, due to Real Madrids lesser economic power and the new sporting context  the club are focusing on young talent and players who are prioritising them  he would not reach the same level of package that was on offer in 2022.

However, Real Madrid are making significant efforts and have made an important exception in their salary scale, so the Russia 2018 World Cup winner would be by far the highest paid player in the squad.

Sources familiar with the case say that Real Madrid, as in 2021 and 2022, are now doing everything possible to sign Mbappe.

This is thanks to the personal determination of president Florentino Perez. Perez and Mbappe have been in direct contact for some time, which is unusual from the president. Sources say that in these conversations, the player has always conveyed to Perez that he wants to play for Real.

Now it is up to Mbappe to decide if he will make the move.

At Real Madrid they want him to do it soon, and while the player is aware of this, his entourage want time to think about the decision. Reports in France suggest that he will do so before the return of the Champions League in mid-February.

At Real Madrid there are many doubts about what he will choose to do and the club are aware that there is a significant difference in the finances they can offer compared to PSG.

Sources close to PSG say that Mbappes base salary at PSG, excluding bonuses, is 75 million net per year.

https://theathletic.com/5184117/2024/01/07/kylian-mbappe-transfer-news-real-madrid-latest/
There is debs, I jsut can't mention it here.

I'll just wait the news only thread to be updated with a new player thread started then mate 👍
Looks like we can rely on Connor Bradley...
Looks like we can rely on Connor Bradley...
He played really well, gives us an extra CM in Trent and Elliot can focus on playing attack
Looks like we can rely on Connor Bradley...
You were right ;)
He played really well, gives us an extra CM in Trent and Elliot can focus on playing attack

I think Owen Beck we prove to be just as useful, glad we got a manager who trusts our youth players, Arteta has a lot of good youngsters in Arsenal academy who he just wont use, as a comparison.
I'd swap Roberto Carlos for a left footed Joe Gomez  ;D

Ive always liked like Joe he got me in his brief debut under Rodgers before he got hurt. Totally unplayable as a kid in the wrong position. He was a revelation. That's the player we have. he's just had to fight back to it through injury. this year pays for all for me so far he's been magnificent all over the back line the more so going forward as well. Maybe Roberto Carlos was pretty good too though.

same thing with Stefan i really rate that kid he showed me brilliance in the offing in the brief time he played. Cant wait for that show to begin. 

For the record im surely not against getting a left footed gem of a young cb from somewhere and if it was now that would be wildly fun to watch klopp get to work with. im chewing my nails over how thin we are on D. It kinda looks at this moment though, like they brought back the loanees and we are just going to brazen through January somehow and then get some players back. 

On the other hand, no mans life liberty or wealth is ever safe while Jorge is in Ibza. Turns out to some chagrin that oftentimes doing lines off of strippers asses really helps build relationships and ultimately close a deal. Nothing is beyond us now. Not even Saudi Money creates a bond like that. Word is large player agents business conventions have been held entirely at his house, and this is OUR man. somethings sure to break but it may only be a tea set.
A left footed Centre back doesn't star ahead of Virgil though and don't think we want to play 3 CBs rather than a left footed full back / wing back
I think Owen Beck we prove to be just as useful, glad we got a manager who trusts our youth players, Arteta has a lot of good youngsters in Arsenal academy who he just wont use, as a comparison.

Smith Rowe is an odd one, he's someone who you'd expect Klopp would have developed. Arteta supposedly wants Jones but would he have given him the chances to develop the way he has? Or Harvey.
I think Owen Beck we prove to be just as useful, glad we got a manager who trusts our youth players, Arteta has a lot of good youngsters in Arsenal academy who he just wont use, as a comparison.
It'll be interesting what happens as there's definitely a few who could make it, but play in positions/roles where they already have young players Arteta really likes. Given they're expected to challenge at the top as well it be wrong place, wrong time for a few there who look to move on, as they won't be able to give enough minutes to them all. As much as some find it frustrating that we 'leave ourselves short' it's helped us give minutes to plenty young players and it's always great to see them get a chance and impress.
There's a separate thread for this bollocks :lmao
Looks like we can rely on Connor Bradley...

That season on loan at Bolton was very useful for him ...
There's a separate thread for this bollocks :lmao

Ah I didn't notice it.
It'll be interesting what happens as there's definitely a few who could make it, but play in positions/roles where they already have young players Arteta really likes. Given they're expected to challenge at the top as well it be wrong place, wrong time for a few there who look to move on, as they won't be able to give enough minutes to them all. As much as some find it frustrating that we 'leave ourselves short' it's helped us give minutes to plenty young players and it's always great to see them get a chance and impress.

It is but then you get the Bacjetic growing issue this season which has left us a key midfielder short. It's a tough balancing act.

Bradley and Quansah have really got opportunities to kick on now this season. Possibly Clark as well.
