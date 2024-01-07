By Mario Cortegana1h agoKylian Mbappe already knows the terms that Real Madrid are prepared to reach to seal an agreement with him to join the club this summer.The finances on offer from the Spanish side are lower than those of 2022, when, despite having reached an understanding between the parties, Mbappe finally decided to renew with PSG.According to sources familiar with those talks, speaking anonymously to protect relationships, Mbappe was offered a 130million signing bonus and a salary of 26m per year in 2022.Mbappe is now into the final six months of his PSG contract, which means he is free to negotiate with other clubs about a potential free transfer this summer.The Athletic has reported that Real have set the 25-year-old a deadline of mid-January to decide whether or not to join them.On this occasion, due to Real Madrids lesser economic power and the new sporting context  the club are focusing on young talent and players who are prioritising them  he would not reach the same level of package that was on offer in 2022.However, Real Madrid are making significant efforts and have made an important exception in their salary scale, so the Russia 2018 World Cup winner would be by far the highest paid player in the squad.Sources familiar with the case say that Real Madrid, as in 2021 and 2022, are now doing everything possible to sign Mbappe.This is thanks to the personal determination of president Florentino Perez. Perez and Mbappe have been in direct contact for some time, which is unusual from the president. Sources say that in these conversations, the player has always conveyed to Perez that he wants to play for Real.Now it is up to Mbappe to decide if he will make the move.At Real Madrid they want him to do it soon, and while the player is aware of this, his entourage want time to think about the decision. Reports in France suggest that he will do so before the return of the Champions League in mid-February.At Real Madrid there are many doubts about what he will choose to do and the club are aware that there is a significant difference in the finances they can offer compared to PSG.Sources close to PSG say that Mbappes base salary at PSG, excluding bonuses, is 75 million net per year.