

we dont play with a back 3 and wing backs so we shouldnt be after players who arent capable in a back 4, the priority should be:



Centre back (outright not a full back hybrid)

Wide forward

Defensive midfield (If Klopp feels the need for another option)

Right back (if Klopp doesnt want to use Bradley)



the last two are not absolutely necessary IMO, we have young players coming through who can get games to show they can take the next step and we have experienced cover already in the squad so unless a really top player becomes available who is head and shoulders above what we have we dont need to sign anyone just to tick the box



this may all change by the summer depending on how players perform/injuries etc



