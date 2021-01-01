« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Magix

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 05:34:24 am
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm
I'm not going to comment on who is best, or how different players play the position, but I'm baffled at how anyone can claim to know what Jurgen's starting 11 is now. Obviously Mac started in the 6 ahead of Endo, but that was surely because he was new to the league as much as anything? Endo took the early cup games and has settled into the 6 role during Mac's absence. I'm not 100% he would lose this spot had he not gone off for internationals. Who would lose out would be a tough call, but it's certainly open to debate.

And as someone else has said, in a 60 game season, with injuries, rotation and dips in form, it's not inconceivable to have a "starting 15" and the first 11 is whoever is fit, on form and hasn't got too many minutes in their legs.

With you. Isn't the discussion for our 'first' or 'starting' eleven a bit moot given that the resurgence of our form is based on being able to rotate and substitute players quite well? Our counter-press has returned in some style, and it's down to having a strong pool of 15-16 core players who can be reliably called upon, to start or end games.

To say if everyone is fit and Mac wasn't injured or suspended, Endo won't start at 6 - well, that may be true. But the reality is Mac wasn't available and Endo did help contribute to our great run of form of late
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 05:36:28 am
Personally, I dont think we will buy a midfielder in the summer. I think we will look to address the defense which will in turn bolster the midfield. For example if we bought Hincape and Frimpong the defensive and attacking pool of players would be;

Fullbacks
Frimpong
Trent
Robertson
Kostas

Centre backs
VVD
Konate
Hincape
Quansah
Gomez

Midfielders
Dom
Mac
Jones
Gravenberch
Endo
Elliott
Baj

With Frimpong you have more chance to rest Trent or move him into the midfield.
With Hincape you have more chance to rest Robertson or play a back three out of position.
Also, Gomez will get used more in the position of centre back.

I dont think we do anything in January but I think our summer will be;
Frimpong
Hincape
Bakayoko
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:03:17 am
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:42:56 pm
I don't really care if we sign anyone or not, but (not just a comment on this forum) I'd love to ban 'criminal negligence' from the discourse, or any combination of those words.

Hillsborough was criminal negligence. Not signing a centre half in the January window isn't.
Thank You! Makes me want to throw up whenever anyone uses it.
These pundits have a lot to answer for- and the hyperbole and consternation they cause- all in the name of creating chaos so's they can make money, is evident in the buzzword we use as fans.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:29:43 am
bit of topic but i am much less concerned about Salah leaving or going to Saudi. That league really has taken off at all hear of players already looking to laeve Henderson,Firmino probably more.

I do think Salah can be moved to a CF & still have another top class 4-5 years
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:56:26 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:36:28 am
Personally, I dont think we will buy a midfielder in the summer. I think we will look to address the defense which will in turn bolster the midfield. For example if we bought Hincape and Frimpong the defensive and attacking pool of players would be;

Fullbacks
Frimpong
Trent
Robertson
Kostas

Centre backs
VVD
Konate
Hincape
Quansah
Gomez

Midfielders
Dom
Mac
Jones
Gravenberch
Endo
Elliott
Baj

With Frimpong you have more chance to rest Trent or move him into the midfield.
With Hincape you have more chance to rest Robertson or play a back three out of position.
Also, Gomez will get used more in the position of centre back.

I dont think we do anything in January but I think our summer will be;
Frimpong
Hincape
Bakayoko

I like your plan, only amend I think is we might be a more robust, taller centre-back than Hincapie and the jury is obviously out on Bajectic though we're all hopefull.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:34:51 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:37:14 am
If we decide to play Endo as a 6 it won't be Curtis who drops out the team.

No one will drop out of the team. We are still in 4 competitions, on route to 60+ games this season ...
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:40:46 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:03:17 am
Thank You! Makes me want to throw up whenever anyone uses it.
These pundits have a lot to answer for- and the hyperbole and consternation they cause- all in the name of creating chaos so's they can make money, is evident in the buzzword we use as fans.

Tbf - it doesnt come from the pundit world, it came from the Summer transfer window and was used by a RAWKite, the people using it now are doing it to satirise the comment.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:44:03 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:56:26 am
I like your plan, only amend I think is we might be a more robust, taller centre-back than Hincapie and the jury is obviously out on Bajectic though we're all hopefull.

Fair enough on Hincapie. I think the main point is I think we get a defender and pass on getting a midfielder. I think people underestimate how much stronger the midfield will be with familiarity and a preseason. Gravenberch especially will benefit from this.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:45:20 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:34:51 am
No one will drop out of the team. We are still in 4 competitions, on route to 60+ games this season ...

Quite, he will get starts, but highly likely less than other midfielders DS, AM, CJ. (injury permitting)
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:49:33 am
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm
I'm not going to comment on who is best, or how different players play the position, but I'm baffled at how anyone can claim to know what Jurgen's starting 11 is now. Obviously Mac started in the 6 ahead of Endo, but that was surely because he was new to the league as much as anything? Endo took the early cup games and has settled into the 6 role during Mac's absence. I'm not 100% he would lose this spot had he not gone off for internationals. Who would lose out would be a tough call, but it's certainly open to debate.

And as someone else has said, in a 60 game season, with injuries, rotation and dips in form, it's not inconceivable to have a "starting 15" and the first 11 is whoever is fit, on form and hasn't got too many minutes in their legs.

When Macca and Endo were available it was Macca usually getting the call and I would expect that to continue. It's obvious Klopp's thinks Macca can play there and for me he's been our most consistent midfielder overall. He can also break through defensive lines with one pass, as has been seen in quite a few games. Endo will play and he has done well, but he doesn't have Macca's attacking qualities to the same extent.
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:50:31 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:51:21 pm
Endo surprised me. I thought he will be average and at the beginning he seemed average but he improved so much to the point where now a defensive midfielder isn't a priority and we can focus on dealing with injuries at our defense. Still tho whenever the right defensive midfielder is available we will go for him as Endo can't be our long term option.

dont we already have a highly promising one that is injured? I know he is all potential but until given a chance that hopefully he will take and also remain injury free, there isnt a need for a "proper DM" that we have all been shouting for since fab and hendo left.
Rosario

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:10:57 am
If Frimpongs 40m release clause is to be believed hed be a great option but I doubt hed have much interest in coming here and competing with Trent when hell no doubt have host of interested clubs that can offer him a chance to be a guaranteed starter.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:15:23 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:45:20 am
Quite, he will get starts, but highly likely less than other midfielders DS, AM, CJ. (injury permitting)

We are once again playing with high intensity in midfield. Not only Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott and Gravenberch will get a lot of games, but also Bajcetic and (hopefully) Thiago will get significant playing time. Football is a squad game, especially when you are challenging on 4 fronts. Hopefully, we will still be in all competitions come May ...
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:18:25 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:49:33 am
When Macca and Endo were available it was Macca usually getting the call and I would expect that to continue. It's obvious Klopp's thinks Macca can play there and for me he's been our most consistent midfielder overall. He can also break through defensive lines with one pass, as has been seen in quite a few games. Endo will play and he has done well, but he doesn't have Macca's attacking qualities to the same extent.

If everything goes well, from January 21st onwards we will be playing twice a week until the end of May. We will see a lot of rotation, even among our starters ...
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:18:45 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:49:33 am
When Macca and Endo were available it was Macca usually getting the call and I would expect that to continue. It's obvious Klopp's thinks Macca can play there and for me he's been our most consistent midfielder overall. He can also break through defensive lines with one pass, as has been seen in quite a few games. Endo will play and he has done well, but he doesn't have Macca's attacking qualities to the same extent.
Agree with every word Jill, but would also add that Mac's also defended better than Endo too when you look at the league

I know for some people, they don't view Mac as being 'comfortable' in his deeper/more defensive position, but I think that's a bias thing - you see a technically brilliant but quite slightly midfielder and you don't necessarily associate them with dogged qualities - whereas a midfielder who almost invariably keeps it simple and isn't as progressive with the ball feels more intuitively 'better defensively'.
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:19:46 am
Given the work load is only getting more extreme (and Klopp's latest comments about it) we can clearly manage a bigger squad without compromising its harmony. Having said that, I think activity this window is dependent on opportunistic buys, where we jump in if someone we like seems to be going elsewhere at an affordable price.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:23:03 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:19:46 am
Given the work load is only getting more extreme (and Klopp's latest comments about it) we can clearly manage a bigger squad without compromising its harmony. Having said that, I think activity this window is dependent on opportunistic buys, where we jump in if someone we like seems to be going elsewhere at an affordable price.

Realistically, a young left footed central defender who can be an understudy for Van Dijk, and a young left footed wide attacking player who can be an understudy for Salah, should be our theoretical targets in this transfer window ...
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:25:12 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:18:45 am
Agree with every word Jill, but would also add that Mac's also defended better than Endo too when you look at the league

I know for some people, they don't view Mac as being 'comfortable' in his deeper/more defensive position, but I think that's a bias thing - you see a technically brilliant but quite slightly midfielder and you don't necessarily associate them with dogged qualities - whereas a midfielder who almost invariably keeps it simple and isn't as progressive with the ball feels more intuitively 'better defensively'.

I can see the logic of the second paragraph, I think also because Macca is not the quickest is also something which gets to people. But for me if you have ball intelligence, you don't always need to be the quickest to do the job. He does the same job for Argentina after all.
Hestoic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:25:54 am
I think it's a blessing to have both Endo and Macca fighting for the same spot. It's a position we need numbers in because it's physically very demanding and both players are performing well there.  A solid defence and a solid 6 position is exactly why we're doing so well this season. If we could get the forwards to score more goals we will be in for a historic season imo.
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:29:01 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:18:25 am
If everything goes well, from January 21st onwards we will be playing twice a week until the end of May. We will see a lot of rotation, even among our starters ...

Oh, absolutely it's why Endo will still get games and also why fingers crossed we get some matches from Thiago and Bejcetic also would be great.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:32:08 am
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:10:57 am
If Frimpongs 40m release clause is to be believed hed be a great option but I doubt hed have much interest in coming here and competing with Trent when hell no doubt have host of interested clubs that can offer him a chance to be a guaranteed starter.

Trent and Frimpong would rotate. There are a ton of games.
Redley

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:59:44 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:32:08 am
Trent and Frimpong would rotate. There are a ton of games.

Were not going to rotate Trent, the team is built around him. There might be a conversation about him moving permanently into midfield, but theres no way were signing another RB to then rotate at RB with him.
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:14:00 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:59:44 am
Were not going to rotate Trent, the team is built around him. There might be a conversation about him moving permanently into midfield, but theres no way were signing another RB to then rotate at RB with him.

Yes we will. There is no way he's going to flog him to death. Every player will be rested from time to time including Trent.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:16:43 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:32:08 am
Trent and Frimpong would rotate. There are a ton of games.

Reality is more like Trent 50 games Frimpong 10.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:20:13 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:18:45 am
Agree with every word Jill, but would also add that Mac's also defended better than Endo too when you look at the league

I know for some people, they don't view Mac as being 'comfortable' in his deeper/more defensive position, but I think that's a bias thing - you see a technically brilliant but quite slightly midfielder and you don't necessarily associate them with dogged qualities - whereas a midfielder who almost invariably keeps it simple and isn't as progressive with the ball feels more intuitively 'better defensively'.

I get completely your point on the bias thing, its a bit like Matip being lanky therefore not comfortable on the ball, but is there real evidence to suggest Mac is a better defender than Endo?
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:26:12 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:14:00 pm
Yes we will. There is no way he's going to flog him to death. Every player will be rested from time to time including Trent.
Some play a lot more than others though, because they're better/more important and can handle the workload. Unless we're moving Trent in to midfield full time or see a right back bought in as being able to play multiple positions we're not spending say £40m for 15ish starts. It's the same with getting a back up for Salah, it'd always have either been a cheaper option or someone who plays on a few positions and just fills in there when needed. It's rare that lsquads have backs ups for every position where they only play that, it's just not good squad building or use of resources.
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:28:21 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:20:13 pm
I get completely your point on the bias thing, its a bit like Matip being lanky therefore not comfortable on the ball, but is there real evidence to suggest Mac is a better defender than Endo?

His defensive numbers are pretty good, certainly not as bad as some people think they are anyway.
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:29:14 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:26:12 pm
Some play a lot more than others though, because they're better/more important and can handle the workload. Unless we're moving Trent in to midfield full time or see a right back bought in as being able to play multiple positions we're not spending £40m for 15ish starts. It's the same with getting a back up for Salah, it'd always have either been a cheaper option or someone who plays on a few positions and just fills in there when needed. It's rare that lsquads have backs ups for every position where they only play that, it's just not good squad building or use of resources.

I get that, but he's already been rested from some games this season.
Redley

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:33:36 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:14:00 pm
Yes we will. There is no way he's going to flog him to death. Every player will be rested from time to time including Trent.

Thats different to rotating though. Frimpong is properly hot property right now, were not going to sign someone like that as a back up (and he would be unless Trent changed position)
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:38:17 pm
It wouldn't be that hard of a sell to Frimpong. Shows us your good enough and we can move Trent into midfield. That's if we are genuinely open to doing that.

It's not too dissimilar to when we signed Salah and many thought he would just be back up to Mane.
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:41:32 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:33:36 pm
Thats different to rotating though. Frimpong is properly hot property right now, were not going to sign someone like that as a back up (and he would be unless Trent changed position)

I am not talking about Frimpong to be honest, just saying that Trent will be rested from time to time. Once Robbo and Tsimikas are back Gomez can go back to replacing Trent in some games.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:54:21 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:33:36 pm
Thats different to rotating though. Frimpong is properly hot property right now, were not going to sign someone like that as a back up (and he would be unless Trent changed position)

Hes got a 40 million release clause in the summer too Im sure. Only thing is he currently plays in a back 5. Be interesting to see how that translate when playing a flat back 4
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:55:02 pm
Does Frimpong actually play right back for Leverkusen? The amount of goals he chips in with from open play have me thinking he surely doesn't, Grimaldo is the same on the other side too from what I can gather having not watched much of them.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:17:11 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:55:02 pm
Does Frimpong actually play right back for Leverkusen? The amount of goals he chips in with from open play have me thinking he surely doesn't, Grimaldo is the same on the other side too from what I can gather having not watched much of them.

More like a right wing-back. Leverkusen are playing with 3 at the back and with wing-backs ...

PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:24:12 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:54:21 pm
Hes got a 40 million release clause in the summer too Im sure. Only thing is he currently plays in a back 5. Be interesting to see how that translate when playing a flat back 4

Is there a curved back 4?  :P
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #75435 on: Today at 01:25:45 pm »

we dont play with a back 3 and wing backs so we shouldnt be after players who arent capable in a back 4, the priority should be:

Centre back (outright not a full back hybrid)
Wide forward
Defensive midfield (If Klopp feels the need for another option)
Right back (if Klopp doesnt want to use Bradley)

the last two are not absolutely necessary IMO, we have young players coming through who can get games to show they can take the next step and we have experienced cover already in the squad so unless a really top player becomes available who is head and shoulders above what we have we dont need to sign anyone just to tick the box

this may all change by the summer depending on how players perform/injuries etc

