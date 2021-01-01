Personally, I dont think we will buy a midfielder in the summer. I think we will look to address the defense which will in turn bolster the midfield. For example if we bought Hincape and Frimpong the defensive and attacking pool of players would be;
Fullbacks
Frimpong
Trent
Robertson
Kostas
Centre backs
VVD
Konate
Hincape
Quansah
Gomez
Midfielders
Dom
Mac
Jones
Gravenberch
Endo
Elliott
Baj
With Frimpong you have more chance to rest Trent or move him into the midfield.
With Hincape you have more chance to rest Robertson or play a back three out of position.
Also, Gomez will get used more in the position of centre back.
I dont think we do anything in January but I think our summer will be;
Frimpong
Hincape
Bakayoko