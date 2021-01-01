« previous next »
I'm not going to comment on who is best, or how different players play the position, but I'm baffled at how anyone can claim to know what Jurgen's starting 11 is now. Obviously Mac started in the 6 ahead of Endo, but that was surely because he was new to the league as much as anything? Endo took the early cup games and has settled into the 6 role during Mac's absence. I'm not 100% he would lose this spot had he not gone off for internationals. Who would lose out would be a tough call, but it's certainly open to debate.

And as someone else has said, in a 60 game season, with injuries, rotation and dips in form, it's not inconceivable to have a "starting 15" and the first 11 is whoever is fit, on form and hasn't got too many minutes in their legs.

With you. Isn't the discussion for our 'first' or 'starting' eleven a bit moot given that the resurgence of our form is based on being able to rotate and substitute players quite well? Our counter-press has returned in some style, and it's down to having a strong pool of 15-16 core players who can be reliably called upon, to start or end games.

To say if everyone is fit and Mac wasn't injured or suspended, Endo won't start at 6 - well, that may be true. But the reality is Mac wasn't available and Endo did help contribute to our great run of form of late
Personally, I dont think we will buy a midfielder in the summer. I think we will look to address the defense which will in turn bolster the midfield. For example if we bought Hincape and Frimpong the defensive and attacking pool of players would be;

Fullbacks
Frimpong
Trent
Robertson
Kostas

Centre backs
VVD
Konate
Hincape
Quansah
Gomez

Midfielders
Dom
Mac
Jones
Gravenberch
Endo
Elliott
Baj

With Frimpong you have more chance to rest Trent or move him into the midfield.
With Hincape you have more chance to rest Robertson or play a back three out of position.
Also, Gomez will get used more in the position of centre back.

I dont think we do anything in January but I think our summer will be;
Frimpong
Hincape
Bakayoko
