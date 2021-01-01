Personally, I dont think we will buy a midfielder in the summer. I think we will look to address the defense which will in turn bolster the midfield. For example if we bought Hincape and Frimpong the defensive and attacking pool of players would be;



Fullbacks

Frimpong

Trent

Robertson

Kostas



Centre backs

VVD

Konate

Hincape

Quansah

Gomez



Midfielders

Dom

Mac

Jones

Gravenberch

Endo

Elliott

Baj



With Frimpong you have more chance to rest Trent or move him into the midfield.

With Hincape you have more chance to rest Robertson or play a back three out of position.

Also, Gomez will get used more in the position of centre back.



I dont think we do anything in January but I think our summer will be;

Frimpong

Hincape

Bakayoko